Global Sports Tourism Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Sports Tourism Market: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility.

With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Sports Tourism market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Sports Tourism market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Sports Tourism market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Sports Tourism Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Sports Tourism market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Sports Tourism Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Global Sports Tourism Market by Type (International sports tourism and Domestic sports tourism), By Application (Teenagers, Middle-aged people and Elder), and by Region Global Forecast to 2028., Which offers a holistic view of the global Sports Tourism market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global Sports Tourism market is projected to be US$ 1,413.7 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 2,936.4 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.6%.

Sports tourism refers to travelling related to observing or participating in sporting events. Sports tourism is the fastest growing sector of the global travel industry. Sports tourism has not been extremely popular, during the recent decades, but also witnessing tremendous boom owing to rise in public interest in national as well as international sports tournaments. Customers are travelling far and wide to attend their favourite sports event. The fan following emotion, along with travelling-vacationing culture, encourages the sudden spike in popularity. Technology advancement in recent years has appeared to make a huge impact on the sports industry, due to the availability of buying tickets online through the various site. Moreover, customers are also aware of when and where sports events will take place in advance.

Increase in disposable income is also one of the major factor fueling the growth of sports tourism. Advancement in the transportation system is expected to support the growth of sport tourism. Owing to the invention of the automobile and air travel in the past century, the customer has been able to move to various location to participate in sports activities. Innovation in media technology has led to aid the popularity in the sports tourism market. Moreover, the improvement in sports equipment production has also contributed to the development of sports events.

Global Sports Tourism Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

However, the increase in growth of sports tourism by participants as well as viewer is expected to create local and national communities combat concerns, which in turn to growth obstacle for the market. The high cost of travelling like air tickets in the developing region can hamper the overall growth of the sports tourism market. Moreover, perpetual growth in hotel & hospitality sector is also providing equal opportunities for the target market. Also, Travel companies like PRIMESPORT and Road trips focus on sports tourism packages that include accommodation, tickets for the sports event, travel arrangements etc. This is seen to be trending in the sport tourism market.

Global sports tourism market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into International sports tourism and domestic sports tourism. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into teenagers, middle-aged people and elder.

Global Sports Tourism Market by Product Type, 2018

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America and MEA. North America accounts for the majority share in the global Sports Tourism market, owing to technology innovation is expected to boost demand for the sports tourism market in coming years. APAC is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Countries and regions such as China, Japan, South America and MEA are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the global sports tourism market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Cipla Ltd., Apotex Inc., BAC Sport, Great Atlantic Sports Travel, ITC Sports Travel, TUI AG, Fanatic Sports, Sportsnet Holidays, Sports Tours International, MATCH Hospitality AG, THG SPORTS and other prominent players.

Key Market Segments:

Type

International Sports Tourism

Domestic Sports Tourism

Application

Teenagers

Middle-Aged People

Elder

Key Market Players included in the report:

Cipla Ltd.

Apotex Inc.

BAC Sport

Great Atlantic Sports Travel

ITC Sports Travel

TUI AG

Fanatic Sports

Sportsnet Holidays

Sports Tours International

MATCH Hospitality AG

THG SPORTS

Key Insights Covered: Global Sports Tourism Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Sports Tourism industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Sports Tourism industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Sports Tourism industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Sports Tourism industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Sports Tourism industry.

Research Methodology: Global Sports Tourism Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Sports Tourism Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580