GLOBAL SOYBEAN MARKET SIZE, SHARE, APPLICATION ANALYSIS, REGIONAL OUTLOOK, GROWTH TRENDS, KEY PLAYERS, COMPETITIVE STRATEGIES AND FORECASTS, 2020 TO 2025

Description

Market Overview

– The global soybean consumption expanded at a CAGR of 3.52%, and it is expected to grow further during 2019-2024.

– The United States, Brazil, Argentina, Canada, Paraguay, and Uruguay are the largest producers and exporters of soybean in the world, accounting for more than 85% of the global production.

– For many years, the United States was the world’s major producer and exporter of soybean. However, in recent years, soybean production has increased dramatically in Brazil and Argentina.

Scope of the Report

Soybean is a leguminous vegetable crop grown in tropical and subtropical climates. It is one of the most valuable crops in the world, not only as an oilseed crop and feed for livestock and aquaculture, but also as a good source of protein in the human diet and as a biofuel. Soybean contains 20% oil, 36% proteins, 30% carbohydrates, and significant quantities of dietary fiber, minerals, and vitamins.

Key Market Trends

Brazil Dominates the Global Export Market

Brazil is the largest exporter of soybeans (51% of total exports), followed by the United States, Argentina, Paraguay, and Canada. Fall in soybean production in Brazil during 2018—2019 was estimated at 116 million metric ton from 120.8 million metric ton during 2017-2018, and thus, this may result in lower exports of soybean. Expansion of area under soybean cultivation under drought in Brazil may further limit soybean production in the country and thereby exports.

The United States Dominates the Global Soybean Production

The United States holds a share of 34.3% in global soybean production, following Brazil and Argentina. Soybean dominates the oilseeds industry in the United States, accounting for more than 80% of the country’s production. The major soybean growing areas in the United States are Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota, and Nebraska. Soybean is extensively used for food and feed industry, but in the United States, there has been increased demand for biofuel also where soybean oil is used as feedstock. Overall, the increase in demand for high-quality protein and nutritional properties may encourage high soybean production over the forecast period.

