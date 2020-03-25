Global Sofa Market 2020-2025:Industry Size & Share, Revenue, Growing Demand & Latest Technology

The sofa is a kind of soft furniture, is equipped with cushioned multi-seat chair. It originated in Western countries, and then the introduction of Asia, a Western-style decoration or modern home design one of the key. In Asia there are all kinds of sofa materials, usually in accordance with the surface material distinction, common wood, cloth and leather, mainly for the general family living room. Variety of sofa types Derived several different forms, such as the wooden sofa or marble sofa than the general Pibu to the cool, or the removable padded composite sofa Dongnuanxialiang.

The global Sofa market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Sofa by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4224016

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Solid Wood Sofa

Leather Sofa

Fabric Sofa

Others

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

ROCHE—BOBOIS

Kartell

Baker

Restoration Hardware

USM Modular Furniture

EDRA

Poliform

Florense

Hülsta

Varaschin spa

LES JARDINS

Quanyou

Hkroyal

Qumei

Redapple

GINGER BROWN

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Household

Office

Public Place

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Sofa Industry

Figure Sofa Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Sofa

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Sofa

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Sofa

Table Global Sofa Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Sofa Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Solid Wood Sofa

Table Major Company List of Solid Wood Sofa

3.1.2 Leather Sofa

Table Major Company List of Leather Sofa

3.1.3 Fabric Sofa

Table Major Company List of Fabric Sofa

3.1.4 Others

Table Major Company List of Others

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Sofa Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Sofa Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Sofa Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Sofa Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Sofa Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Sofa Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 ROCHE—BOBOIS (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 ROCHE—BOBOIS Profile

Table ROCHE—BOBOIS Overview List

4.1.2 ROCHE—BOBOIS Products & Services

4.1.3 ROCHE—BOBOIS Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of ROCHE—BOBOIS (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 Kartell (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 Kartell Profile

Table Kartell Overview List

4.2.2 Kartell Products & Services

4.2.3 Kartell Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Kartell (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 Baker (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 Baker Profile

Table Baker Overview List

4.3.2 Baker Products & Services

4.3.3 Baker Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Baker (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 Restoration Hardware (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 Restoration Hardware Profile

Table Restoration Hardware Overview List

4.4.2 Restoration Hardware Products & Services

4.4.3 Restoration Hardware Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Restoration Hardware (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 USM Modular Furniture (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 USM Modular Furniture Profile

Table USM Modular Furniture Overview List

4.5.2 USM Modular Furniture Products & Services

4.5.3 USM Modular Furniture Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of USM Modular Furniture (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 EDRA (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 EDRA Profile

Table EDRA Overview List

4.6.2 EDRA Products & Services

4.6.3 EDRA Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of EDRA (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 Poliform (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 Poliform Profile

Table Poliform Overview List

4.7.2 Poliform Products & Services

4.7.3 Poliform Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Poliform (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 Florense (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 Florense Profile

Table Florense Overview List

4.8.2 Florense Products & Services

4.8.3 Florense Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Florense (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 Hülsta (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 Hülsta Profile

Table Hülsta Overview List

4.9.2 Hülsta Products & Services

4.9.3 Hülsta Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Hülsta (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 Varaschin spa (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 Varaschin spa Profile

Table Varaschin spa Overview List

4.10.2 Varaschin spa Products & Services

4.10.3 Varaschin spa Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Varaschin spa (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 LES JARDINS (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 LES JARDINS Profile

Table LES JARDINS Overview List

4.11.2 LES JARDINS Products & Services

4.11.3 LES JARDINS Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of LES JARDINS (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.12 Quanyou (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12.1 Quanyou Profile

Table Quanyou Overview List

4.12.2 Quanyou Products & Services

4.12.3 Quanyou Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Quanyou (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.13 Hkroyal (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13.1 Hkroyal Profile

Table Hkroyal Overview List

4.13.2 Hkroyal Products & Services

4.13.3 Hkroyal Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Hkroyal (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.14 Qumei (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14.1 Qumei Profile

Table Qumei Overview List

4.14.2 Qumei Products & Services

4.14.3 Qumei Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Qumei (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.15 Redapple (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15.1 Redapple Profile

Table Redapple Overview List

4.15.2 Redapple Products & Services

4.15.3 Redapple Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Redapple (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.16 GINGER BROWN (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.16.1 GINGER BROWN Profile

Table GINGER BROWN Overview List

4.16.2 GINGER BROWN Products & Services

4.16.3 GINGER BROWN Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of GINGER BROWN (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Sofa Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Sofa Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Sofa Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Sofa Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Table Global Sofa Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global Sofa Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Sofa Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Europe Sofa Market Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Asia-Pacific Sofa MMarket Concentration, in 2019

Figure South America Sofa Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Middle East & Africa Sofa Market Concentration, in 2019

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Household

Figure Sofa Demand in Household, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Sofa Demand in Household, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in Office

Figure Sofa Demand in Office, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Sofa Demand in Office, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.3 Demand in Public Place

Figure Sofa Demand in Public Place, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Sofa Demand in Public Place, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Sofa Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Sofa Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Sofa Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million

Table Sofa Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Sofa Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Sofa Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Sofa Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Sofa Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Sofa Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Sofa Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Sofa Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

Table Global Sofa Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Sofa Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure North America Sofa Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Sofa Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America Sofa Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Sofa Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Europe Sofa Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Sofa Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe Sofa Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Sofa Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific Sofa Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Sofa Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific Sofa Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Sofa Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure South America Sofa Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Sofa Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America Sofa Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Sofa Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa Sofa Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Sofa Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa Sofa Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Sofa Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million

Table Sofa Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4224016

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155