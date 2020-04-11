Global Smart Pills Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Analysis 2030 | Covid19 Implications And Growth

Global Smart Pills Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Analysis 2030 | Covid19 Implications And GrowthApril 11, 2020
TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Smart Pills Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications And Growth covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.
The smart pills market consists of the sales of capsule sized ingestible medical devices with a small embedded electronic product such as sensors, cameras, patches, and trackers. Once swallowed, the smart pill gets activated in the gut and the sensors provide information about patient’s health parameters and the effectiveness of medication leading to more optimized therapies. The market includes the sales of various ingestible smart medical devices that help in better diagnosis, patient monitoring and targeted drug delivery.
The growing preference for non-invasive procedures is driving the smart pills industry. The non-invasive procedures are diagnostic and treatment procedures that does not require incision on the body or removal of tissues for the treatment or diagnosis. Smart pill is a wireless, ingestible capsule that can be easily swallowed and has wide range of applications in capsule endoscopy, drug delivery and patient monitoring. For instance, smart pills have key applications in diagnostic imaging such as capsule endoscopy.
Smart Pills Market Segmentation
By Application:
1. Capsule Endoscopy
2. Patient Monitoring
3. Drug Delivery
By End-User:
1. Hospital
2. Diagnostic Center
3. Research Institute
The Smart Pills market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the smart pills market in 2019.
Chapters from Table Of Content:
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
Chapter 2. Smart Pills Market Characteristics
Chapter 3. Smart Pills Market Size And Growth
Chapter 4. Smart Pills Market Segmentation
Chapter 5. Smart Pills Market Regional And Country Analysis
……
Chapter 26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Smart Pills Market
Chapter 27. Smart Pills Market Trends And Strategies
Chapter 28. Smart Pills Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
Chapter 29. Appendix
Some of the major key players involved in the Smart Pills market are
Medtronic Plc.
Olympus Medical Technology
CapsoVision Inc.
Novartis AG
Proteus Pharmaceuticals
Philips Healthcare
Microchips
Bio-Images Drug Delivery (BDD) Limited
Given Imaging Inc
Vitality
