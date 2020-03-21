Global Smart Grid Technology Market Analysis 2020 by Application, Massive Growth, Various Services, Investment, Market Segmentation and Opportunities Assessment till 2025

Latest Trending report with Business Opportunities and Market Implementation offered by Orbis Research is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2108003

Summary

This report studies the global Smart Grid Technology market, analyzes and researches the Smart Grid Technology development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

IBM Corp

Cisco Systems

Comverge Inc.

Cooper Power Systems, LLC

Echelon Corp

Elster Group SE

eMeter Corporation

GE Energy

Grid Net Inc.

Infrax Systems Inc.

Iskraemeco

Itron Inc.

Landis+GYR Ltd

OSIsoft LLC

Power Plus Communications AG

S&C Electric Co.

Schneider Electric SA

Trilliant Inc.

Ventyx Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc.





Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia





Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Distribution Management Systems (DMS)

Demand Response Management Systems (DRM)

Meter Data Management Systems (MDMS)

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Outage Management Systems (OMS)

Smart Meter





Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

Industrial Use

Commercial Use





If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/2018-2025-smart-grid-technology-report-on-global-and-united-states-market-status-and-forecast-by-players-types-and-applications

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Smart Grid Technology

1.1. Smart Grid Technology Market Overview

1.1.1. Smart Grid Technology Product Scope

1.1.2. Market Status and Outlook

1.2. Global Smart Grid Technology Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1. United States

1.2.2. EU

1.2.3. Japan

1.2.4. China

1.2.5. India

1.2.6. Southeast Asia

1.3. Smart Grid Technology Market by Type

1.3.1. Distribution Management Systems (DMS)

1.3.2. Demand Response Management Systems (DRM)

1.3.3. Meter Data Management Systems (MDMS)

1.3.4. Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

1.3.5. Outage Management Systems (OMS)

1.3.6. Smart Meter

1.4. Smart Grid Technology Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1. Industrial Use

1.4.2. Commercial Use

n

Chapter Two: Global Smart Grid Technology Competition Analysis by Players

2.1. Smart Grid Technology Market Size (Value) by Players (2017 and 2018)

2.2. Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1. Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2. Product/Service Differences

2.2.3. New Entrants

2.2.4. The Technology Trends in Future

n

Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1. IBM Corp

3.1.1. Company Profile

3.1.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4. Smart Grid Technology Revenue (Value) (2013-2018)

3.1.5. Recent Developments

3.2. Cisco Systems

3.2.1. Company Profile

3.2.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4. Smart Grid Technology Revenue (Value) (2013-2018)

3.2.5. Recent Developments

3.3. Comverge Inc.

3.3.1. Company Profile

3.3.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4. Smart Grid Technology Revenue (Value) (2013-2018)

3.3.5. Recent Developments

3.4. Cooper Power Systems, LLC

3.4.1. Company Profile

3.4.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4. Smart Grid Technology Revenue (Value) (2013-2018)

3.4.5. Recent Developments

3.5. Echelon Corp

3.5.1. Company Profile

3.5.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4. Smart Grid Technology Revenue (Value) (2013-2018)

3.5.5. Recent Developments

3.6. Elster Group SE

3.6.1. Company Profile

3.6.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4. Smart Grid Technology Revenue (Value) (2013-2018)

3.6.5. Recent Developments

3.7. eMeter Corporation

3.7.1. Company Profile

3.7.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4. Smart Grid Technology Revenue (Value) (2013-2018)

3.7.5. Recent Developments

3.8. GE Energy

3.8.1. Company Profile

3.8.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4. Smart Grid Technology Revenue (Value) (2013-2018)

3.8.5. Recent Developments

3.9. Grid Net Inc.

3.9.1. Company Profile

3.9.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4. Smart Grid Technology Revenue (Value) (2013-2018)

3.9.5. Recent Developments

3.10. Infrax Systems Inc.

3.10.1. Company Profile

3.10.2. Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3. Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4. Smart Grid Technology Revenue (Value) (2013-2018)

3.10.5. Recent Developments

3.11. Iskraemeco

3.12. Itron Inc.

3.13. Landis+GYR Ltd

3.14. OSIsoft LLC

3.15. Power Plus Communications AG

3.16. S&C Electric Co.

3.17. Schneider Electric SA

3.18. Trilliant Inc.

3.19. Ventyx Inc.

3.20. Verizon Communications Inc.

n

Chapter Four: Global Smart Grid Technology Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1. Global Smart Grid Technology Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2. Global Smart Grid Technology Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3. Potential Application of Smart Grid Technology in Future

4.4. Top Consumer/End Users of Smart Grid Technology

n

Chapter Five: United States Smart Grid Technology Development Status and Outlook

5.1. United States Smart Grid Technology Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2. United States Smart Grid Technology Market Size and Market Share by Players (2017 and 2018)

n

Chapter Six: EU Smart Grid Technology Development Status and Outlook

6.1. EU Smart Grid Technology Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2. EU Smart Grid Technology Market Size and Market Share by Players (2017 and 2018)

n

Chapter Seven: Japan Smart Grid Technology Development Status and Outlook

7.1. Japan Smart Grid Technology Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2. Japan Smart Grid Technology Market Size and Market Share by Players (2017 and 2018)

n

Chapter Eight: China Smart Grid Technology Development Status and Outlook

8.1. China Smart Grid Technology Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2. China Smart Grid Technology Market Size and Market Share by Players (2017 and 2018)

n

Chapter Nine: India Smart Grid Technology Development Status and Outlook

9.1. India Smart Grid Technology Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2. India Smart Grid Technology Market Size and Market Share by Players (2017 and 2018)

n

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia Smart Grid Technology Development Status and Outlook

10.1. Southeast Asia Smart Grid Technology Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2. Southeast Asia Smart Grid Technology Market Size and Market Share by Players (2017 and 2018)

n

Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)

11.1. Global Smart Grid Technology Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)

11.1.1. United States Smart Grid Technology Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.2. EU Smart Grid Technology Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.3. Japan Smart Grid Technology Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.4. China Smart Grid Technology Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.5. India Smart Grid Technology Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.1.6. Southeast Asia Smart Grid Technology Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2. Global Smart Grid Technology Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)

11.3. Global Smart Grid Technology Market Size by Application (2018-2025)

n

Chapter Twelve: Smart Grid Technology Market Dynamics

12.1. Smart Grid Technology Market Opportunities

12.2. Smart Grid Technology Challenge and Risk

12.2.1. Competition from Opponents

12.2.2. Downside Risks of Economy

12.3. Smart Grid Technology Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1. Threat from Substitute

12.3.2. Government Policy

12.3.3. Technology Risks

12.4. Smart Grid Technology Market Driving Force

12.4.1. Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2. Potential Application

n

Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1. Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1. Substitutes

13.1.2. Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2. Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3. External Environmental Change

13.3.1. Economic Fluctuations

13.3.2. Other Risk Factors

n

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion

n

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

Methodology

Analyst Introduction

Data Source

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2108003

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

Links:

