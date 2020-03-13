Global Smart Fabrics And Textiles Market 2019-2024

Smart Fabrics and Textiles are fabrics that have been designed and manufactured to include technologies that provide the wearer with increased functionality.

Smart Fabrics and Textiles are defined as textiles that can sense and react via an active control mechanism to environmental conditions or stimuli from mechanical, thermal, chemical, electrical or magnetic sources.

Request Discount

Scope of the Report:

North America is the largest supplier of Smart Textile, with a production market share nearly 53% and sales market share nearly 43% in 2016. That is to say, there will be imports in North America, while North America also is the largest consumption region.

The second place is Europe; following North America with the production market share of 31% and the sales market share over 30%. Asia (Ex. China) is another important market of Smart Textile, enjoying 5% production market share and 14% sales market share.

Smart Textile is used in Military Uses, Civil Uses, and Healthcare Uses areas. Report data showed that 31% of the Smart Textile market demand in military areas, 34% in civil areas, and 18% in healthcare areas in 2016.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Smart Textile industry will still be a highly energetic industry. Sales of Smart Textile have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries. A key market and growth area for smart textiles has been designs for personal protective and military clothing.

The worldwide market for Smart Fabrics and Textiles is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Smart Fabrics and Textiles in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Textronics

Milliken

Toray Industries

Peratech

DuPont

Clothing+

Outlast

d3o lab

Schoeller Textiles AG

Texas Instruments

Exo2

Vista Medical Ltd.

Ohmatex ApS

Interactive Wear AG

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Passive Smart Fabrics and Textiles

Active Smart Fabrics and Textiles

Ultra-Smart Fabrics and Textiles

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Military Uses

Civil Uses

Healthcare Uses

Other

Request Sample

About Us

Research Trades has a team of experts who work on providing exhaustive analysis pertaining to market research on a global basis. This comprehensive analysis is obtained by a thorough research and study of the ongoing trends and provides predictive data regarding the future estimations, which can be utilized by various organizations for growth purposes.

Contact Us

+1 6269994607 (US) +91 7507349866 (IND)

Email id :[email protected]

Website: www.researchtrades.com