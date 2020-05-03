Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Smart Airports Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Smart Airports market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Smart Airports Market By Technology Type (Security Systems, Communication Systems, & Others), By Solution Application (Aeronautical Application, Non-Aeronautical Application), By Region, and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019-2029

Trusted Business Insights has published a comprehensive market research report on, Global Smart Airports Market by Technology Type (Security Systems, Communication Systems, Passenger Cargo Baggage Control, Air/Ground Traffic Control, Endpoint Devices & Others), By Solution (Air Side, Terminal Side, Land Side), By Solution Application (Aeronautical Application, Non-Aeronautical Application) and by Region Global Forecast to 2028., which offers a holistic view of the global Smart Airports market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global Smart Airports market is projected to be US$ 12,401.5 Mn in 2019 to reach US$ 29,354.6 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.1%.

The air transport industry has seen massive growth in the last few decades due to deregulations and regulatory reforms. As the airline sector is becoming more and more economical, the emerging economies are registering a humungous traffic growth, and options in airlines. As this sector is becoming highly competitive, the airports are becoming receptive and responsive to the requirements and demands of passengers. This is giving rise to an innovative R&D focusing on cost reduction accompanied by increased choices and value. Rising passenger air traffic has given rise to smart airport solutions by elevating passenger experience through connected, intelligent, digitized, and personalized solutions. In traditional airports, all the tasks are done manually, and it can be quiet burdensome to keep up with the rising air traffic with these conventional methods. Smart Airports, on the other hand, are based on the concepts of smart cities, buildings, factories, etc. The work is minimized using various methods like communication systems, cargo and baggage handling, security systems, vehicle parking, solutions ground handling, aircraft hangars, air traffic management, the area falling within the airport, and aircraft parking. The other processes in the terminal side segment include staff and passenger notification system, information display system, lighting system, and announcement system. Innovative technologies such as quick response (QR) codes, near-field communication (NFC), augmented reality (AR), and other related services are expanding the potential of smart airports.

The tourism sector has witnessed a massive growth aided with increased air travel by tourists for a faster and convenient option. To cope with this increased traffic, conventional airports should be upgraded to smart airports. This factor is a major driver for the smart airports market as it will bolster the market in developed as well as developing nations.

Global Smart Airports Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2019“2029

The introduction of numerous devices with advanced options, such as client identification via a unique heartbeat pattern with the help of biometric signatures and preparation of A.I. technology, across airports are supporting the management of huge airport databases. Deployment of such technologies in airports is creating new development opportunities in the smart airport market

Factors such as huge investments mandatory for the construction of smart airports coupled with the efforts required in understanding client preferences are expected to deter the smart airport market growth

Global Smart Airports market is segmented on the basis of technology, solution, solution application, and region. On the basis of technology type, the market is segmented into Security Systems, Communication Systems, Passenger Cargo Baggage Control, Air/Ground Traffic Control, Endpoint Devices & Others. The Passenger Cargo Baggage Control segment accounts for the majority share and is expected to register highest growth over forecast period, followed by Security Systems segment. On the basis of Solution, the market is segmented into Air Side, Terminal Side, Land Side. The Terminal Side segment accounts for a majority share in the global Smart Airports market. On the basis of solution application, the market is segmented into Aeronautical Application, Non-Aeronautical Application. The Aeronautical Application segment accounts for majority share in the global Smart Airports market.

Global Smart Airports Market Attractiveness Index by Technology Type, 2018

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America and Middle East Africa. Europe accounts for the majority share in the global Smart Airports market, followed by North America.

The research report on the global Smart Airports market includes profiles of some of major companies such as Honeywell International Inc., United Technologies Corporation (UTC), SITA, Siemens, Amadeus IT Group SA, NEC Corporation, Damarel, International Business Machines Corporation, etc.

Key Market Segments

Type

Technology Type

By Solution

Application

Aeronautical Application

Non-Aeronautical Application

Key Market Players included in the report:

Honeywell International Inc.

United Technologies Corporation (UTC)

SITA

Siemens

Amadeus IT Group SA

NEC Corporation

Damarel

International Business Machines Corporation

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Smart Airports Market By Technology Type (Security Systems, Communication Systems, & Others), By Solution Application (Aeronautical Application, Non-Aeronautical Application), By Region, and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019-2029

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580