Global Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market 2019: Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By APEX MEDICAL CORP., BMC Medical Co., Ltd., Circadiance. , Curative Medical., DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited.April 23, 2020
Sleep apnea devices market is registering a substantial CAGR of 8.44% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed large population of patients who have not been diagnosed with apnea and increasing consciousness of the untreated sleep apnea’s negative side effects.
The emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market are also identified and analysed in this sleep apnea devices market report. The report describes the major moves of the top players and brands such as developments, product launches, acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures and competitive research in the market. Sleep apnea devices market report also provides with the list of leading competitors along with the strategic insights and analysis of the key factors influencing the medical device industry. Thus, for better decision making and thriving business growth, the data and information covered in sleep apnea devices market report is very imperative.
Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Global sleep apnea devices market are 3B Medical, Inc., Aeroflow, Inc., A.G Industries Pvt. Ltd., APEX MEDICAL CORP., BMC Medical Co., Ltd., Circadiance. , Curative Medical., DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited., Invacare Corporation., Koninklijke Philips N.V.,, Mylan N.V., Pacific Medico Co.Ltd., PMD Device Solutions Ltd., ResMed., Sleepnet Corporation., CPAP TotalCare Inc, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Somnetics International, Inc., WEINMANN Emergency Medical Technology GmbH + Co. KG and others.
Competitive Analysis:
Global sleep apnea devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of epigenetics diagnostic market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Market Segmentation
3. Market Overview
4. Executive Summary
5. Premium Insights
6. Global, By Component
7. Product Type
8. Delivery
9. Industry Type
10. Geography
Segmentation: Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market
By Assessment
- Epidemiological Assessment
- Prescription Pattern Assessment
- Adherence Assessment
By Therapies
- Expiratory Positive Airway Pressure
- Hypoglossal Nerve Stimulation
- Oral Pressure Therapy
- Positional Therapy
By Type
- Therapeutic Devices
- Positive Airway Pressure Devices
- Automatic Positive Airway Pressure Devices
- Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices
- Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure Devices
- Facial Interfaces
- Masks
- Full-Face Masks
- Nasal Pillow Masks
- Nasal Masks
- Cushions
- Masks
- Accessories
- Oral Appliances
- Mandibular Advancement Devices
- Tongue-Retaining Devices
- Adaptive Servo-Ventilators
- Other Therapeutic Devices
- Positive Airway Pressure Devices
- Diagnostic Devices
- Polysomnography Devices
- Ambulatory PSG Devices
- Clinical PSG Devices
- Home Sleep Testing Devices
- Oximeters
- Fingertip Oximeters
- Handheld Oximeters
- Wrist-Worn Oximeters
- Tabletop Oximeters
- Actigraphy Systems
- Sleep Screening Devices
- Polysomnography Devices
By End User
- Sleep Laboratories & Hospitals
- Home Care Settings/Individuals
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
