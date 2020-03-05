Global Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Market: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility.

With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Global Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Market by Product Type (Silicate Carriers, Phosphate Carriers, Titanium Dioxide Carriers, Glass Carriers and Others), By Application (Textile, Coating, Plastic, Cosmetic & Medical and others), and by Region Global Forecast to 2028., which offers a holistic view of the global Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent market is projected to be US$ 1,080.9 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 1,967.5 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.2%.

Antimicrobials agents are chemical compounds that kill microorganisms or inhibits their development. Silver, among its several useful properties, is recognised as a strong antimicrobial agent. It is considered biologically active when it is dispersed into its monoatomic ionic state (AG+), this is the same form which appears in ionic silver compounds, such as silver nitrate and silver sulfadiazine, which have been frequently used to treat wounds. Silver first received regulatory approval for use as an antimicrobial agent in the early 20th century. However, its usage diminished in the 1940s with the introduction of antibiotics. Nonetheless, silver-based antimicrobial agents gained immense popularity again, particularly for the management of open wounds, pharmaceuticals and other applications.

Silver-based antimicrobial agent products are extensively used in medical and clinical outcomes, which is a major factor driving the growth of the target market. Rising plastic and polymer industry is also positively impacting the growth of the silver-based antimicrobial agent market, as polymers are extremely versatile and when impregnated with silver nanoparticles to eliminate microorganisms, thereby further fueling the market growth. Various personal care products are silver based, which utilizes silver for its sanitizing effects. The diverse use of silver-based antimicrobial agents in personal care products such as shavers, toothbrushes and others is driving the growth of the market.

Global Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

Volatile prices of raw material results in the high price of silver-based products as compared to other traditional antimicrobial agents might obstruct the growth of the silver-based antimicrobial agent market to a certain extent. However, textiles, consumer goods and packaging are growing industries in the Asia Pacific. Countries, for instance, China and India are investing the massive amount in developing these industries which are providing lucrative growth opportunities for key players in these regions

Global silver-based antimicrobial agent market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and region. On the basis of Product Type, the market is segmented into silicate carriers, phosphate Carriers, titanium dioxide carriers, glass carriers and others. On the basis of Application, the market is segmented into textile, coating, plastic, cosmetic & medical and others. The plastic accounts for a majority share in the global silver-based antimicrobial agent market.

Global Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Market by Application, 2018

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and MEA. The APAC accounts for the majority share in the global silver-based antimicrobial agent market, owing to extensively used in medical and clinical products. Europe is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Countries and regions such as South America and MEA are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the global Silver-based antimicrobial agent market includes profiles of some of major companies such as BASF SE, Thomson Research Associates, Inc, Toagosei Co., Ltd, Microban International, Ltd, Ishizuka Glass Co., Ltd., Sanitized AG, Sinanen Holdings Co Ltd, Sciessent LLC, Milliken & Company, Inc., DowDuPont, Inc., Chenzhou City Jingui Silver Industry Co., Ltd.

Key Market Segments:

Type

Silicate Carriers

Phosphate Carriers

Titanium Dioxide Carriers

Glass Carriers

Application

Textile

Coating

Plastic

Cosmetic & Medical

Key Market Players included in the report:

BASF SE

Thomson Research Associates Inc

Toagosei Co.Ltd

Microban InternationalLtd

Ishizuka Glass Co.Ltd.

Sanitized AG

Sinanen Holdings Co Ltd

Sciessent LLC

Milliken & Company Inc.

DowDuPont Inc.

Chenzhou City Jingui Silver Industry Co.Ltd

Key Insights Covered: Global Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent industry.

Research Methodology: Global Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Global Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

