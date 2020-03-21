Global Silicon EPI Wafer Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Key Players, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

Latest Trending report with Business Opportunities and Market Implementation offered by Orbis Research is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis.

Silicon EPI Wafer is a semiconducting wafer used for the manufacturing of integrated circuits. At an advanced scale, the silicon wafer is blended with epitaxial growth that is deposition of a crystalline layer over a crystalline-based semiconductor substrate, hence the name Silicon EPI wafer, which acts as a high purity layer with room for the formation of thick dopes.

Silicon EPI wafers are utilized for element of diode and transistor or substrate for IC such as bipolar type and MOS type.

The Silicon EPI Wafer market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Silicon EPI Wafer.

This report presents the worldwide Silicon EPI Wafer market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Shin Etsu (JP)

Sumco (JP)

Siltronic (DE)

SunEdison (US)

LG Siltron (KR)

SAS (TW)

Okmetic (FI)

Shenhe FTS (CN)

SST (CN)

JRH (CN)

MCL (CN)

GRITEK (CN)

Wafer Works (TW)

Zhonghuan Huanou (CN)

Simgui (CN)

Silicon EPI Wafer Breakdown Data by Type

300 mm

200 mm

? 150 mm

Others

Silicon EPI Wafer Breakdown Data by Application

Memory

Logic/MPU

Others

Silicon EPI Wafer Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

Silicon EPI Wafer Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Silicon EPI Wafer status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Silicon EPI Wafer manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Silicon EPI Wafer :

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Silicon EPI Wafer market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Silicon EPI Wafer Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Silicon EPI Wafer Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 300 mm

1.4.3 200 mm

1.4.4 ? 150 mm

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Silicon EPI Wafer Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Memory

1.5.3 Logic/MPU

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Silicon EPI Wafer Market Size

2.1.1 Global Silicon EPI Wafer Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Silicon EPI Wafer Production 2013-2025

2.2 Silicon EPI Wafer Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Silicon EPI Wafer Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Silicon EPI Wafer Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Silicon EPI Wafer Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Silicon EPI Wafer Market

2.4 Key Trends for Silicon EPI Wafer Markets & Products

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Silicon EPI Wafer Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Silicon EPI Wafer Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Silicon EPI Wafer Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Silicon EPI Wafer Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Silicon EPI Wafer Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Silicon EPI Wafer Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Silicon EPI Wafer Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Silicon EPI Wafer Production by Regions

4.1 Global Silicon EPI Wafer Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Silicon EPI Wafer Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Silicon EPI Wafer Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Silicon EPI Wafer Production

4.2.2 United States Silicon EPI Wafer Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Silicon EPI Wafer Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Silicon EPI Wafer Production

4.3.2 Europe Silicon EPI Wafer Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Silicon EPI Wafer Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Silicon EPI Wafer Production

4.4.2 China Silicon EPI Wafer Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Silicon EPI Wafer Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Silicon EPI Wafer Production

4.5.2 Japan Silicon EPI Wafer Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Silicon EPI Wafer Import & Export

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Silicon EPI Wafer Production

4.6.2 South Korea Silicon EPI Wafer Revenue

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Silicon EPI Wafer Import & Export

4.7 Other Regions

4.7.1 Taiwan

4.7.2 India

4.7.3 Southeast Asia

Chapter Five: Silicon EPI Wafer Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Silicon EPI Wafer Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Silicon EPI Wafer Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Silicon EPI Wafer Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Silicon EPI Wafer Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Silicon EPI Wafer Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Silicon EPI Wafer Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Silicon EPI Wafer Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Silicon EPI Wafer Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Silicon EPI Wafer Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Silicon EPI Wafer Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Silicon EPI Wafer Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Silicon EPI Wafer Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Silicon EPI Wafer Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 GCC Countries

5.6.4 Egypt

5.6.5 South Africa

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Silicon EPI Wafer Production by Type

6.2 Global Silicon EPI Wafer Revenue by Type

6.3 Silicon EPI Wafer Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Silicon EPI Wafer Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Silicon EPI Wafer Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Silicon EPI Wafer Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Shin Etsu (JP)

8.1.1 Shin Etsu (JP) Company Details

8.1.2 Company Overview

8.1.3 Shin Etsu (JP) Silicon EPI Wafer Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.1.4 Shin Etsu (JP) Silicon EPI Wafer Product Description

8.1.5 Shin Etsu (JP) Recent Development

8.2 Sumco (JP)

8.2.1 Sumco (JP) Company Details

8.2.2 Company Overview

8.2.3 Sumco (JP) Silicon EPI Wafer Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.2.4 Sumco (JP) Silicon EPI Wafer Product Description

8.2.5 Sumco (JP) Recent Development

8.3 Siltronic (DE)

8.3.1 Siltronic (DE) Company Details

8.3.2 Company Overview

8.3.3 Siltronic (DE) Silicon EPI Wafer Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.3.4 Siltronic (DE) Silicon EPI Wafer Product Description

8.3.5 Siltronic (DE) Recent Development

8.4 SunEdison (US)

8.4.1 SunEdison (US) Company Details

8.4.2 Company Overview

8.4.3 SunEdison (US) Silicon EPI Wafer Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.4.4 SunEdison (US) Silicon EPI Wafer Product Description

8.4.5 SunEdison (US) Recent Development

8.5 LG Siltron (KR)

8.5.1 LG Siltron (KR) Company Details

8.5.2 Company Overview

8.5.3 LG Siltron (KR) Silicon EPI Wafer Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.5.4 LG Siltron (KR) Silicon EPI Wafer Product Description

8.5.5 LG Siltron (KR) Recent Development

8.6 SAS (TW)

8.6.1 SAS (TW) Company Details

8.6.2 Company Overview

8.6.3 SAS (TW) Silicon EPI Wafer Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.6.4 SAS (TW) Silicon EPI Wafer Product Description

8.6.5 SAS (TW) Recent Development

8.7 Okmetic (FI)

8.7.1 Okmetic (FI) Company Details

8.7.2 Company Overview

8.7.3 Okmetic (FI) Silicon EPI Wafer Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.7.4 Okmetic (FI) Silicon EPI Wafer Product Description

8.7.5 Okmetic (FI) Recent Development

8.8 Shenhe FTS (CN)

8.8.1 Shenhe FTS (CN) Company Details

8.8.2 Company Overview

8.8.3 Shenhe FTS (CN) Silicon EPI Wafer Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.8.4 Shenhe FTS (CN) Silicon EPI Wafer Product Description

8.8.5 Shenhe FTS (CN) Recent Development

8.9 SST (CN)

8.9.1 SST (CN) Company Details

8.9.2 Company Overview

8.9.3 SST (CN) Silicon EPI Wafer Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.9.4 SST (CN) Silicon EPI Wafer Product Description

8.9.5 SST (CN) Recent Development

8.10 JRH (CN)

8.10.1 JRH (CN) Company Details

8.10.2 Company Overview

8.10.3 JRH (CN) Silicon EPI Wafer Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.10.4 JRH (CN) Silicon EPI Wafer Product Description

8.10.5 JRH (CN) Recent Development

8.11 MCL (CN)

8.12 GRITEK (CN)

8.13 Wafer Works (TW)

8.14 Zhonghuan Huanou (CN)

8.15 Simgui (CN)

Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts

9.1 Silicon EPI Wafer Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Silicon EPI Wafer Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Silicon EPI Wafer Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Silicon EPI Wafer Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Silicon EPI Wafer Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Silicon EPI Wafer Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Silicon EPI Wafer Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Silicon EPI Wafer Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Silicon EPI Wafer Revenue Forecast by Type

Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast

10.1 Silicon EPI Wafer Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Silicon EPI Wafer Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Silicon EPI Wafer Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Silicon EPI Wafer Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Silicon EPI Wafer Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 South Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Silicon EPI Wafer Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Silicon EPI Wafer Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.7.2 GCC Countries

10.7.3 Egypt

10.7.4 South Africa

Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Silicon EPI Wafer Sales Channels

11.2.2 Silicon EPI Wafer Distributors

11.3 Silicon EPI Wafer Customers

Chapter Twelve: Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Key World Economic Indicators

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings in the Global Silicon EPI Wafer Study

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

