Global Shampoo Market-Growth, Trends And Forecasts (2020-2024)

Market Overview

Global shampoo market is forecasted to reach USD 30.69 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 3.76% during the forecasted period (2019 – 2024).

– The dry shampoo product type segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment, within the global shampoo market, driven by hectic working lifestyle, time constraints, the convenience of using these products and rising pollution levels.

– Increasing celebrity endorsements, rise in demand for natural and organic products, ease of usage and availability of small travel-size packs are the major trends observed in the global shampoo market.

– The global shampoo market is characterized by the presence of several brands with varied functionalities targetting specific consumer group thus, contributing towards the overall market growth.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3586687

Scope of the Report

Global shampoo market is segmented by product type into regular shampoo and dry shampoo. By distribution channel, the scope includes supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, drug stores, and pharmacies, online stores, and others.

Key Market Trends

Herbal Shampoos are Becoming Mainstream

With evolving consumer needs for shampoo products comprising of natural ingredients, manufacturers are continuously expanding their product portfolio, thus, placing themselves in a highly competitive shampoo market. For example, in 2019, Loreal launched a “new generation” of professional hair care products which are exclusively used in salons. These shampoos are natural, silicone-free, paraben-free and sulfate-free formulas with 80-100% naturally-derived ingredients. The product range is formulated with real flower and plant inclusions suspended. Moreover, the consumers are looking for shampoos infused with oils, included blended formulations and pure organics, thus, providing healthy fixes for dry and damaged hair.

Asia Pacific is the Fastest Growing Market

Beauty and personal care industry in the Asia Pacific is witnessing tremendous growth, attributable to an increasing number of beauty conscious consumers particularly in countries like China, Japan, Thailand, and South Korea. Hair care regime is an important aspect of their everyday life. For example, the Chinese population considers shampoos as an essential hair care product, which is particularly intended to keep the moisture balance of the hair. Also, in China, demand for anti-hair fall shampoo is growing at the fastest growth rate mainly attributable to high-pressure life and increasing pollution levels. Furthermore, rapid adoption of 2-in1 shampoos and conditioners intended to clear the scalp and make hair soft and silky, across the Asia Pacific region is also expected to fuel the overall market in the near future.

Competitive Landscape

The shampoo market is a highly competitive and fragmented market, with the presence of various international and domestic players. Key players in the global shampoo market are focusing on leveraging opportunities posed by emerging markets, to expand their product portfolio, thus, catering consumers needs for various hair concerns. Some of the major players in the global shampoo market are, L’Oréal SA, Unilever PLC, Shiseido Co. Ltd, Johnson & Johnson, The Procter & Gamble Company, Kao Corporation among others.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/shampoo-market-growth-trends-and-forecasts-2019-2024

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Regular Shampoo

5.1.2 Dry Shampoo

5.2 Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

5.2.2 Convenience Stores

5.2.3 Specialty Stores

5.2.4 Drug Stores and Pharmacies

5.2.5 Online Stores

5.2.6 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Russia

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Italy

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 India

5.3.3.2 China

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Most Active Companies

6.3 Most Adopted Strategy

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 L’Oreal SA

6.4.2 Unilever PLC

6.4.3 Shiseido Co. Ltd

6.4.4 Johnson & Johnson

6.4.5 The Procter & Gamble Company

6.4.6 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc

6.4.7 Colgate-Palmolive Company

6.4.8 Henkel AG & Company

6.4.9 Church & Dwight Co., Inc

6.4.10 KAO CORPORATION

6.4.11 Beiersdorf AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3586687

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155