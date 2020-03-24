Global Set-Top Boxes Market 2020 by Analysis by Valuation, Statistics, Production, Growth, Types, Key Factors, Regional Analysis and Precise Outlook till 2025

Global Set-Top Boxes Market 2020 by Analysis by Valuation, Statistics, Production, Growth, Types, Key Factors, Regional Analysis and Precise Outlook till 2025March 24, 2020
The Report takes stock of the Set-Top Boxes Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Set-Top Boxes market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.
A set-top box (STB) is an information appliance device that generally contains a TV-tuner input and displays output to a television set and an external source of signal, turning the source signal into content in a form that then be displayed on the television screen or other display device.
The global set-top boxes market is expected to face few restrains in the growth during the forecast period. The rise of over the top services provided by mobile devices and PC are expected to hamper the growth of the market. Increased cable card providers is also expected to affect the market growth during the forecast period. Internet’s ability to provide almost every and anything at any time will hugely impact the growth of set-top boxes market.
In 2018, the global Set-Top Boxes market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Set-Top Boxes status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Set-Top Boxes development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Huawei
Cisco Systems
ARRIS
Samsung
Technicolor
EchoStar
Broadcom
Comcast
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cable STB
Satellite STB
IPTV STB
HBB STV
Market segment by Application, split into
Residential Use
Commercial Use
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Set-Top Boxes status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Set-Top Boxes development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Set-Top Boxes are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Set-Top Boxes Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cable STB
1.4.3 Satellite STB
1.4.4 IPTV STB
1.4.5 HBB STV
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Set-Top Boxes Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Residential Use
1.5.3 Commercial Use
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Set-Top Boxes Market Size
2.2 Set-Top Boxes Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Set-Top Boxes Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Set-Top Boxes Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Set-Top Boxes Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Set-Top Boxes Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Set-Top Boxes Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Set-Top Boxes Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Set-Top Boxes Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Set-Top Boxes Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Set-Top Boxes Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Set-Top Boxes Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Set-Top Boxes Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Set-Top Boxes Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Set-Top Boxes Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Set-Top Boxes Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Set-Top Boxes Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Set-Top Boxes Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Set-Top Boxes Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Set-Top Boxes Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Set-Top Boxes Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Set-Top Boxes Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Set-Top Boxes Key Players in China
7.3 China Set-Top Boxes Market Size by Type
7.4 China Set-Top Boxes Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Set-Top Boxes Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Set-Top Boxes Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Set-Top Boxes Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Set-Top Boxes Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Set-Top Boxes Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Set-Top Boxes Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Set-Top Boxes Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Set-Top Boxes Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Set-Top Boxes Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Set-Top Boxes Key Players in India
10.3 India Set-Top Boxes Market Size by Type
10.4 India Set-Top Boxes Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Set-Top Boxes Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Set-Top Boxes Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Set-Top Boxes Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Set-Top Boxes Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Huawei
12.1.1 Huawei Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Set-Top Boxes Introduction
12.1.4 Huawei Revenue in Set-Top Boxes Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Huawei Recent Development
12.2 Cisco Systems
12.2.1 Cisco Systems Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Set-Top Boxes Introduction
12.2.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Set-Top Boxes Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development
12.3 ARRIS
12.3.1 ARRIS Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Set-Top Boxes Introduction
12.3.4 ARRIS Revenue in Set-Top Boxes Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 ARRIS Recent Development
12.4 Samsung
12.4.1 Samsung Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Set-Top Boxes Introduction
12.4.4 Samsung Revenue in Set-Top Boxes Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Samsung Recent Development
12.5 Technicolor
12.5.1 Technicolor Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Set-Top Boxes Introduction
12.5.4 Technicolor Revenue in Set-Top Boxes Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Technicolor Recent Development
12.6 EchoStar
12.6.1 EchoStar Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Set-Top Boxes Introduction
12.6.4 EchoStar Revenue in Set-Top Boxes Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 EchoStar Recent Development
12.7 Broadcom
12.7.1 Broadcom Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Set-Top Boxes Introduction
12.7.4 Broadcom Revenue in Set-Top Boxes Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Broadcom Recent Development
12.8 Comcast
12.8.1 Comcast Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Set-Top Boxes Introduction
12.8.4 Comcast Revenue in Set-Top Boxes Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Comcast Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
