Global Serious Games Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The Global Serious Games Market is projected to register a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period (2020-2025). With smartphones and tablets, the digital realm is expanding and smart developers are taking advantage of the technology boom. They are wisely creating simulation training apps that can be accessed on a variety of mobile devices.

– The growing usage of mobile-based educational games is driving the market. Creating a new mobile-device based serious gaming approach for teaching and learning Java programming is influencing the market as traditional approaches are often insufficient

in such teaching and learning. E-Training allows developers to design educational computer science games for mobile gaming devices. Also, instructors can choose a

predefined set of mini-games and adapt them for their own teaching purposes.

– Improved learning outcomes are anticipated to increase the adoption of the serious game among end-users. The application of serious games as a promising learning method has emerged in manufacturing education, healthcare training, etc. The traditional learning method based on listening, reading and observing are getting ineffective and only 20 to 30% of contents might be recalled by the person. The advancement in technology based on simulation learning is effectively driving growth with a high percentage of learning outcomes.

– Lack of assessment tools to rate serious game effectiveness is restraining the market growth, as their effectiveness in terms of learning outcomes is still understudied mainly due to the complexity involved in assessing intangible measures. A systematic approach based on established principles and guidelines is necessary to enhance the design of serious games, and many studies lack a rigorous assessment.

Scope of the Report

Serious games are digital applications prepared for training and education, where the primary function is to give knowledge, train, inform, memorize, and teach end-users. It assists students to learn practically and is also used in inspection, technical training, competency evaluation, fault finding & rectification, and other applications. It enables advertisers to optimize brand awareness by the rising interest in messages, target more audiences, and make additional traffic to their websites, which gives growth to the market.

Key Market Trends

Simulation Training to Witness Significant Growth

– AR is the most promising emerging technologies and its most valuable application is arguably education and simulated training. Augmented Reality technologies such as Microsoft Hololens and Epson Moverio are expanding the time and place for computing use and thereby creating new opportunities for simulations gaming to support human decision making and amplify human performance.

– The military sector has consistently been at the forefront of using emerging technological advancements for the purposes of training and combat enhancements. AR developers have accepted the challenge and already started building the first prototypes to bring “modern” warfare concepts into reality. The Army Research Laboratory (ARL), University of Southern California Institute for Creative Technologies are now developing the main principles that should govern the STE (Synthetic Training Environment) project.

– Medical Realities Ltd. is an innovative group offering medical training products, specializing in augmented reality through serious games. Medical procedures are made viewable on consumer VR devices like the Oculus Rift. AR apps that can be used to overlay anatomy data on a 3D human skeleton can give them a better understanding of how the human body works through the simulation process.

– The manufacturing industry is facing important challenges in terms of sustainability, flexibility, ramp-up and time-to-market shortening. The impact of gaming experience on the learning process of a manufacturing operation using the VIrtual Simulation and TRAining (VISTRA) system, a serious game that simulates manufacturing environments in order to train operators to perform manual tasks is now coming in trend and there is a high scope for the growth of the market in this segment.

– Recently, in Dec 2018, Gamelearn, a pioneer video game developer to deliver corporate training, has scored USD 5 million in Series A funding, and it will use the new capital to boost the company’s production of “serious games” by developing more simulators and reinforce its international presence.

– In Sep 2019, Kennesaw State University of Computing and Software Engineering partnered with Florida-based firm Haskell to develop a new VR/AR training aid for its employees. The program brings the user into a virtual construction site with an abundance of potential workplace hazards. Within the site, the user interacts and uses the best practices as defined by corporate guidelines in order to rectify the site of such risks.

Asia-Pacific Account for Significant Market Growth

– Asia-Pacific is expected to become a major adopter of serious gaming techniques by 2020. It is growing at a far higher rate in comparison to other regions. Corporations in countries like Japan, Australia, India, and China are adopting gamification solutions in order to improve profits and enhance employee satisfaction.

– ‘Gamification Solutions Asia’ specializes in providing gamification solutions mainly in Education and Talent Development for individuals, schools, and companies in Asia. With a pivoted insight of leveling up people’s life, Gamification Solutions Asia has been giving numerous gamification courses, workshops and talks to lecturers, teachers, and students, trainers, tutors, curriculum designers, etc.

– Moreover, ‘Serious Games Asia’ works with different hospitals to develop computer-simulated games to sharpen skills and also for assessment purposes. It has also co-developed the Blood Transfusion Training and Assessment Game for the nursing team at the Singapore General Hospital.

– Play Beyond the Game, the first grand showcase featuring Serious Games in China unveiled at the CAFA Art Museum in Beijing last year in Sep 2018, aimed to explore the combination of games with other fields such as education, art, medicine, functional and cultural value, as well as the development direction of digital entertainment education in China. Also, Triseum’s participation in the exhibit added to its recent exposure in the Chinese gaming market, which will effectively grow the market in this country.

Competitive Landscape

The serious games market is fragmented as a lot of universities develop their own games for teaching purposes and many of the commercial developers are small and medium-sized enterprises, developing customized solutions only available for single customers. Some global players are also partnering to enhance the technology which provides high rivalry in the market. For instance, companies, like Tencent, are partnering with other tech giants to build bigger and better serious games. Major players are Diginext, Designing Digitally Inc., etc. Recent developments in the market are –

– Sep 2019 – TransLumen Technologies, a global information technology and software company specializing in mobile casual-style serious-games, visualization for advanced visual alarms and alerts, and reporting tools using augmented reality/virtual reality/and 3D modeling was recognized as a gold medal award recipient in the 2019 International Serious Play Award Program for their offerings, on ATCGO, a series of games designed to impart air traffic control (ATC) skill reinforcement for the Federal Aviation Administration.

– July 2018 – Triseum released highly anticipated Art History Games for Fall Term, where educators and students will soon have access to two new learning games in Triseum’s revolutionary ARTé video game franchise, which immerses students in history and empowers them to assume influential roles in the creation of artworks around the world.

Companies Mentioned:

– BreakAway Games

– Designing Digitally, Inc.

– Diginext (CS Group)

– MPS Interactive Systems

– Serious Games Solutions

– Tygron BV

– Triseum LLC

– KTM Advance

– Firsthand Technology

– Bedaux Serious Games

