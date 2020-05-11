Global Sea-Based C4ISR Market 2020 | Newest Industry Outlook, Future Trends and Analysis 2024

Market Overview

The sea-based C4ISR market is estimated to register a CAGR of over 5.5% during the forecast period, 2019-2024.

The sea-based command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (C4ISR) market is growing with the increase in the number of security attacks, global terrorism, increasing the requirement for integrated solutions and interoperability, rise in asymmetric warfare, and increasing use of technologies like active electronically scanned array (AESA) and unmanned platforms. Moreover, the growing anti-submarine warfare operations worldwide will lead to a growth in the market during the forecast period.

Increasing usage of geo-spatial intelligence, as well as the increasing need for short mission cycle time will also lead to a growth in the market in the years to come.

Advanced technological developments, such as the MantaDroid robot are expected to provide growth opportunities for the market in the years to come. The MantaDroid Robot is a future underwater surveillance platform and has been designed as a flat and wide body robot which can accommodate a range of sensors and be utilized for different purposes, such as studying marine biodiversity, measuring hydrographic data, and performing search operations.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3585710

Scope of the Report

C4ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computer, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) refers to systems, procedures, as well as techniques which are used to collect and disseminate information.

Key Market Trends

Electronic Warfare segment is projected to grow at a high pace

Currently, electronic warfare has the highest share out of all the segments. The primary reason for the growth in this sector is the rising demand from various countries that are looking to upgrade, modernize, or replace their current EW systems. The Brazilian navy is in plans to upgrade its NDM Bahia (G 40) multi-purpose landing dock platform (LPD) with new surface navigation and electronic warfare systems. Moreover, the Defensor Mk3 electronic support measures (ESM) system, which was developed by Brazil’s Navy Research Institute (IPqM), will be installed for identifying radar emitters in a given electromagnetic environment. The system will comprise of antenna, processing unit, as well as operator interface units. On the other hand, the UK Royal Navy is in plans to upgrade its electronic warfare capabilities under a UK Defense procurement program known as MEWP. Companies, such as Thales, BAE Systems as well as Thales have been contracted to provide the necessary electronic warfare upgrades to the UK Royal Navy. The three companies will deliver critical components of electronic surveillance sensors, electronic warfare command, and control and electronic warfare operational support to the UK Royal Navy. The upcoming developments being done by various countries in terms of electronic warfare will increase the focus on this segment and this will be the reason for its expected high CAGR.

South America is expected to see the highest growth

In the sea-based C4ISR market, regionally, South America is generating the highest revenue at present. South America is witnessing an increase in the number of developments related to sea-based C4ISR. Brazil has been upgrading its naval strength by taking delivery of offshore patrol vessels. Moreover, Brazil, in 2018, launched its own domestically developed attack submarine. The main objective of the submarine is to protect the vast waters along the Brazilian coastline. The submarine will be deployed in a range of missions, including shallow water operations, anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare, special operations, offensive mine laying, and intelligence gathering. Moreover, the Brazilian Navy will also deploy the new submarines to patrol the country’s offshore deep waters that host vast oil and gas reserves. Thus, various upcoming developments in the South American region will lead to a positive impact on the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

Major players like Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics Corporation, as well as BAE Systems PLC, accounted for a major market revenue share in 2018 in the sea-based C4ISR market, while over a dozen companies accounted for the remaining share of the market revenue, globally. Majority of the companies saw an increase in the sale of C4ISR products leading to higher revenues. The sea-based C4ISR market is expected to experience a lot of activity during the forecast period, primarily due to the ongoing territorial disputes in the China Sea. The United States, Japan, South Korea, India, as well as the United Kingdom are expected to be a few of the biggest spenders during the forecast period. China and India have both been investing heavily on developing their sea-based warfare capability, with modern ships, aircraft carriers, and submarines. This rapid military expansion of China has forced neighbors to upgrade and procure equipment to tackle the Chinese threat in the Indian and the Pacific Ocean.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/sea-based-c4isr-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Command and Control

5.1.2 ISR

5.1.3 Communication

5.1.4 Computer

5.1.5 Electronic Warfare

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 US

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.1.4 Rest of North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 France

5.2.2.3 Russia

5.2.2.4 UK

5.2.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 India

5.2.3.3 Japan

5.2.3.4 South Korea

5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.2 UAE

5.2.5.3 South Africa

5.2.5.4 Qatar

5.2.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Elbit Systems Ltd

6.4.2 Harris Corporation

6.4.3 General Dynamics Corporation

6.4.4 CACI International Systems Incorporated

6.4.5 BAE Systems PLC

6.4.6 Booz Allen Hamilton Company

6.4.7 Lockheed Martin Corporation

6.4.8 Northrop Grummann Company

6.4.9 Kratos Defense and Security Solutions

6.4.10 Monch

6.4.11 Leidos Holdings Inc.

6.4.12 Rheinmetall Defence

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3585710

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155