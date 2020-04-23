Global Scenario: Global Facial Tracking Solutions Market 2020 By Key Vendors

While preparing this finest Global Facial Tracking Solutions Market research report, proficient team and their potential capabilities have been employed. To keep marketplace clearly into focus, the analysis of ICT industry has been performed in this report which is based on most up to date market insights. The major features of this report are; comprehensive and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints, top market players involved in this industry, thorough analysis of the market segmentation, and competitive analysis of the key players. Data collection modules with big sample sizes have been utilized in this report for collecting data and performing base year analysis. The market research data explored in this report is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models.

Global Facial Tracking Solutions Market By Components (Software Tools, Services), Application Area (Emotion Recognition, Attendance Tracking and Monitoring, Access Control, Law Enforcement, Other Application Areas), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Government and Defense, Retail and eCommerce, Healthcare, Education, Automotive, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027.

Facial tracking solutions market is expected to reach USD 10.52 billion by 2027 witnessing market growth at a rate of 14.55% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on facial tracking solutions market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

The major players covered in the facial tracking solutions market report are Herta Security, FacePhi, Sightcorp., Beijing Kuangshi Technology Co., Ltd., FaceFirst, Animetrics, Inc., id3 Technologies, Innovatrics, Neurotechnology, Techno Brain, StereoVision Imaging, Inc., Cognitec Systems GmbH, IDEMIA, Daon, Ayonix Corporation, Aware, Inc., NEC Corporation, Thales Group, Panasonic Security Solutions, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Increasing demand for cloud based facial recognition technology is expected to enhance the market growth. Some of the other factors such as growth in surveillance industry, security reasons, technological advancement in facial tracking solutions, increasing demand from government & defense sector, and rising adoption from consumer electronics will further accelerate the facial tracking solution in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Rising interoperability concerns, dearth of awareness & increasing technical issues and threats associate with data & privacy issues will hamper the market growth in the mentioned forecast period.

Facial tracking solutions market is segmented on the basis of component, application area, and vertical. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

The component segment of the facial tracking solutions market is divided into software tools and services. Software tools are further divided into 2D facial recognition, 3D facial recognition and facial analytics. Services segment is divided into training & consulting and cloud based facial recognition.

Application area segment of the facial tracking solutions market is divided into emotion recognition, attendance tracking and monitoring, access control, law enforcement and other application areas.

On the basis of vertical, the facial tracking solutions market is segmented into banking, financial services and insurance, government and defense, retail and ecommerce, healthcare, education, automotive and others.

The countries covered in the facial tracking solutions market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Asia-Pacific will witness substantial growth in the facial tracking solutions market’s market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to increasing demand from various industries such as banking, financial & insurance, healthcare and others and also by the increasing investment from the government in surveillance and security infrastructure while North America is expected to dominate the market due to increasing investment in the facial tracking solutions in the region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Facial tracking solutions market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to facial tracking solutions market.

