Global Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025

Market Overview

The global Samarium-Cobalt Magnet market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of xx% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD xx million by 2025, from USD xx million in 2019.

The Samarium-Cobalt Magnet market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Market segmentation

Samarium-Cobalt Magnet market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Samarium-Cobalt Magnet market has been segmented into

Bar Magnet

U Type Magnet

By Application, Samarium-Cobalt Magnet has been segmented into:

Aerospace

National Defense Industry

Communication

Medical Equipment

Others

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Samarium-Cobalt Magnet market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Samarium-Cobalt Magnet markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Samarium-Cobalt Magnet market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Samarium-Cobalt Magnet market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Landscape and Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Market Share Analysis

Samarium-Cobalt Magnet competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Samarium-Cobalt Magnet sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Samarium-Cobalt Magnet sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The major players covered in Samarium-Cobalt Magnet are:

K&J

Ames Lab

ThyssenKrupp

Arnold Magnetics Technologies

Molycorp

Eclipse Magnetics

Dura

Electron Energy

Among other players domestic and global, Samarium-Cobalt Magnet market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Samarium-Cobalt Magnet product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Samarium-Cobalt Magnet, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Samarium-Cobalt Magnet in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Samarium-Cobalt Magnet competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Samarium-Cobalt Magnet breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Samarium-Cobalt Magnet market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Samarium-Cobalt Magnet sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Bar Magnet

1.2.3 U Type Magnet

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Aerospace

1.3.3 National Defense Industry

1.3.4 Communication

1.3.5 Medical Equipment

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Overview of Global Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Market

1.4.1 Global Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 K&J

2.1.1 K&J Details

2.1.2 K&J Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 K&J SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 K&J Product and Services

2.1.5 K&J Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Ames Lab

2.2.1 Ames Lab Details

2.2.2 Ames Lab Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Ames Lab SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Ames Lab Product and Services

2.2.5 Ames Lab Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 ThyssenKrupp

2.3.1 ThyssenKrupp Details

2.3.2 ThyssenKrupp Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 ThyssenKrupp SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 ThyssenKrupp Product and Services

2.3.5 ThyssenKrupp Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Arnold Magnetics Technologies

2.4.1 Arnold Magnetics Technologies Details

2.4.2 Arnold Magnetics Technologies Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.4.3 Arnold Magnetics Technologies SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Arnold Magnetics Technologies Product and Services

2.4.5 Arnold Magnetics Technologies Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Molycorp

2.5.1 Molycorp Details

2.5.2 Molycorp Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.5.3 Molycorp SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Molycorp Product and Services

2.5.5 Molycorp Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Eclipse Magnetics

2.6.1 Eclipse Magnetics Details

2.6.2 Eclipse Magnetics Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.6.3 Eclipse Magnetics SWOT Analysis

2.6.4 Eclipse Magnetics Product and Services

2.6.5 Eclipse Magnetics Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Dura

2.7.1 Dura Details

2.7.2 Dura Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.7.3 Dura SWOT Analysis

2.7.4 Dura Product and Services

2.7.5 Dura Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Electron Energy

2.8.1 Electron Energy Details

2.8.2 Electron Energy Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.8.3 Electron Energy SWOT Analysis

2.8.4 Electron Energy Product and Services

2.8.5 Electron Energy Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Samarium-Cobalt Magnet Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

