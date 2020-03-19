Global Resorcinol Market Opportunities, Growth and Forecast by 2024

As per the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Resorcinol Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global resorcinol market size is expanding at a steady rate. Resorcinol (C6H6O2), also known as m-dihydroxybenzene, is a white crystalline phenolic monomer, which has a mild odor and a bittersweet taste. It is soluble in ether, alcohol and water, and becomes pink when exposed to light. It is generally prepared by sulfonating benzene with fuming sulfuric acid and fusing the resulting benzenedisulfonic acid with caustic soda. It usually exists in two crystalline forms, namely the a- and ß-form. Amongst these, a-resorcinol is procured through recrystallization from alcohol or benzene or spontaneous transformation from ß-resorcinol below 71 degrees Celsius. On the other hand, the ß -form is obtained when recrystallization is stable up to about 71 degrees Celsius under normal pressure conditions.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/resorcinol-market/requestsample

Global Resorcinol Market Trends:

One of the key factors strengthening the market growth is the application of resorcinol in the rubber industry. It is a vital component of adhesive resins used in the manufacturing of tires for trucks, passenger cars, off-road equipment, and other fiber-reinforced rubber mechanical goods like conveyor and driving belts. Apart from this, due to its cost-effectiveness, chemical stability and resistance to solvents, salt-water, acids and oil, resorcinol is widely utilized as a wood-binding agent. It also finds applications in the production of light screening agents to protect plastic products from ultraviolet (UV) rays. Besides this, it is also employed in the pharmaceutical sector as an antiseptic and disinfectant in topical pharmaceutical products for treating skin disorders and infections, which includes acne, calluses, warts and seborrheic dermatitis. Owing to these factors, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of nearly 4% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Buy full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/resorcinol-market

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Application:

1. Tire and Rubber Products

2. Wood Adhesives and Binders

3. UV Products and Dyes

4. Flame Retardants

5. Others

Based on the application, the market has been segmented into tire and rubber products, wood adhesives and binders, UV products and dyes, flame retardants, and others.

Market Breakup by Production Method:

1. Benzene Disulfonation

2. Hydroperoxidation of Meta-Diisopropylbenzene

3. Hydrolysis of Meta-Phenylenediamine

On the basis of the production method, the market has been segregated into benzene disulfonation, hydroperoxidation of meta-diisopropylbenzene and hydrolysis of meta-phenylenediamine.

Market Breakup by End-Use Industry:

1. Automotive

2. Building and Construction

3. Healthcare

4. Electrical and Electronics

5. Others

The market has been analyzed on the basis of the end use industry into automotive, building and construction, healthcare, electrical and electronics, and others.

Market Breakup by Region:

1. Asia Pacific

2. Europe

3. North America

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Region-wise, the market has been classified into Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia and others); Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia and others); North America (the United States and Canada); Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and others); and Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia and others).

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, with some of the key players being Akrochem Corporation, Aldon Corporation, Alfa Aesar (Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.), Amino-Chem Co., Ltd., Atul Ltd., Dynea AS, Euram Chemicals Ltd., Indspec Chemical Corporation, Jiangsu Zhongdan Group Co., Ltd., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Napp Technologies LLC, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation and Sumitomo Chemicals Co. Ltd.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

Website: www.imarcgroup.com

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group