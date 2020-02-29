Global Resistive RAM Market-Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)

Market Overview

Global Resistive RAM Market, which is a non-volatile memory, is anticipated to seize a market share by substituting static random access memory and dynamic random access memory. The replacement will be possible due to numerous benefits given by resistive random access memory such as large storage density and 3D packing, allowing layers of memory gadgets to be coordinated and organized in one chip, fast switching for quick exchange of information, and using less energy per switching cycle. ReRAM holds the potential to replace Flash memory used in mobile phones and other consumer electronics such as MP3 players.

– Further, the growing adoption of sensors technology such as wearable and AI-enabled devices in many regions has boosted demand for fast data transfers and high storage density, in turn providing a tremendous chance or possibility for the growth of the resistive random access memory market globally.

– In addition to this, the growing installation of the internet of things devices globally also gives scope for the growth of the resistive random access memory market at a global level.

– The soaring costs of resistive random access memory have become one of the important challenges for the growth of this market. The innovation and implementation of new materials, over the subsequent years, is expected to decrease costs and boost the demand for resistive random access memory in diverse verticals.

Scope of the Report

Resistive random access memory(ReRAM or RRAM) is a non-volatile random access computer memory which operates on the principle of changing the resistance over a dielectric solid state material. Resistive random access memory is based on the concept of applying the memory function by changing the resistance of the material between a high and low state.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand of Connected Devices Under Consumer Electronics Segment is Fueling the Demand for ReRAM

– Resistive RAMs have faster computing power as compared to ordinary RAMs, and is much better for read-intensive applications and ideal for storage-class memory in servers.

– Higher switching speed constitutes a principal advantage of RRAM over other nonvolatile storage technologies such as NAND flash. ReRAM draws much less power than NAND flash. That makes it currently best suited for memory in sensor devices for industrial, automotive, and internet of things (IoT) applications. Neuromorphic computing is another potential application for ReRAM.

– Over the past few years, a significant increase in demand for connected devices, such as wearables, IoT and AI-based systems was seen. Resistive RAMs are used in these devices to increase storage capacities. Moreover, with the upcoming of smart cities and smart homes, the connected devices are bound to increase, which, in turn, will increase the demand for strong memory capacity servers.

Asia Pacific Expected to Hold a Major Share of the Market

– The Asia Pacific is expected to have a strong position in the global resistive random access memory market in 2019. China, South Korea and India are some of the major countries that drive growth for the market in the Asia Pacific. The increasing consumer electronics and automotive industry fuel the demand for resistive random access memory in Asia Pacific countries.

– Moreover, many organizations are establishing data centers in this region, which will also grow the demand of resistive RAM market. Developing nations, such as India, China, and Japan will drive the growth of the market in this region owing to the growing enterprise server, data centers, AI and connected infrastructure.

Competitive Landscape

The resistive RAM market is moderately competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. These major players are focusing on expanding their production capacity and are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability. The competition, rapid technological advancements and frequent changes in consumer preferences are expected to pose a threat to the market’s growth of the companies during the forecast period.

– May 2018 – Israeli firm Weebit Nano announced that it is developing ReRAM products based on silicon oxide, which means the ReRAM chips can be manufactured in existing fabs without having to retool the equipment. Such approaches prompt that technology may lead to reduced ReRAM costs.

– February 2019 – Crossbar Inc., Gyrfalcon Technology Inc., mtes Neural Networks Corporation (mNN) and Robosensing Inc. announced an AI consortium that will deliver a vastly accelerated, power-saving AI platform and standard that enables new AI-rich capability for edge computing, gateways, cloud and data centers. The organization will combine advanced acceleration hardware, resistive memory (ReRAM), optimized neural networks to create ready-made, power-efficient solutions with unsupervised learning and event recognition capability.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– Crossbar Inc

– Panasonic Corporation

– Adesto Technologies Corporation Inc

– Fujitsu Ltd

– Rambus Inc.

– 4DS Memory Limited

– Weebit Nano Ltd.

– Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC)

– SK Hynix Inc.

