Global Radiation Shielding Glass Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Radiation Shielding Glass Market: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility.

With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Radiation Shielding Glass market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Radiation Shielding Glass market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Radiation Shielding Glass market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Radiation Shielding Glass Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Radiation Shielding Glass market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Radiation Shielding Glass Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Radiation Shielding Glass Market by Product Type (X-Ray Radiation Shielding Glass & Gamma Ray Radiation Shielding Glass), by Application (Hospital Radiology Department, Research Laboratory & Other Applications), and by Region Global Forecast to 2028., Which offers a holistic view of the Global Radiation Shielding Glass Market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The Global Radiation Shielding Glass Market is projected to be US$ 154.8 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 246.6 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.3%.

Radiation shielding glass, also known as, X-ray glass, is lead glass used to provide shielding protection by absorbing the energy released during radiation. The shielding effect is produced owing to the use of lead and barium, and the glasses can be either optically transparent or have a slight yellow tint. These glasses protect technicians in the field of radiation therapy, medical laboratories, and nuclear applications. Radiation shielding glasses provide an excellent barrier against harmful gamma and x-rays emitted during radiation. They are manufactured in a variety of sizes, shapes and thicknesses depending on the intended application and in most cases, the level of shielding depends on the thickness of the glass.

Exposure to radiation can have severe harmful effects on humans and the entire ecosystem, as well. Ionizing radiation has sufficient energy to affect the atoms in living cells and thereby damage their genetic material (DNA). If the damage is not repaired correctly, a cell may die or eventually become cancerous. High level of radiation exposure delivered over a short period of time can cause symptoms such as nausea and vomiting within hours and can sometimes result in death. High level of radiation exposure delivered over a short period of time can cause symptoms such as nausea and vomiting within hours and can sometimes result in death. It can also result in long-term health effects such as cancer and cardiovascular disease which provides a strong reason for the adoption of radiation shielding glasses in various high-risk applications.

Global Radiation Shielding Glass Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

Growing prevalence of cancer has resulted in increasing adoption of radiotherapy, which is expected to be a major factor driving the demand of the target market. Rising healthcare expenditure and growing awareness regarding wellness are anticipated to support the global radiation shielding glass market. In addition to this, expansion in the number of nuclear plants across various regions is expected to further fuel growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, robust growth of the healthcare industry globally and a strong adoption towards technological advancements, radiation shielding glasses have gained tremendous importance over the years which is expected to propel the growth of global Radiation Shielding Glass market over the forecast period.

However, high cost of radiation shielding glass, owing to the high cost of raw material and intricate manufacturing process, directly reflects on the price of the products. This is a major factor expected to hamper the growth of the target market to a certain extent. Nonetheless, development of novel materials such as Strontium-Barium glass instead of lead, due to the high toxicity of lead is anticipated to increase further adoption of such glasses at various facilities, which is likely to aid the growth of the target market during the forecasted period.

Global Radiation Shielding Glass Market is segmented based on product type, application and region. Based on product type, X-ray radiation shielding glass & gamma-ray radiation shielding glass. The X-ray radiation shielding glass segment accounts for the majority share in the global radiation shielding glass market, and also it is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. On the basis of application, market is segmented into, hospital radiology department, research laboratory & other applications and hospital radiology department segment account for a majority share in the global radiation shielding glass market.

Global Radiation Shielding Glass Market Attractiveness Analysis by Product Type, 2012“2018

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and MEA. North America accounts for the majority share in the Global Radiation Shielding Glass Market followed by Europe owing to healthy growth in the number of diagnostic imaging centers and radiation laboratories. APAC is registering highest growth rate due to increasing population, coupled with a growing demand for cleaner energy and depletion of natural resources. South America and MEA are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the Global Radiation Shielding Glass Market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Schott AG, Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd., Corning Incorporated, Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited, MAVIG GmbH and others.

Key Market Players included in the report:

Schott AG

Nippon Electric Glass Co.Ltd.

Corning Incorporated

Nippon Sheet Glass Company Limited

MAVIG GmbH

Key Insights Covered: Global Radiation Shielding Glass Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Radiation Shielding Glass industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Radiation Shielding Glass industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Radiation Shielding Glass industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Radiation Shielding Glass industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Radiation Shielding Glass industry.

Research Methodology: Global Radiation Shielding Glass Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Global Radiation Shielding Glass Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

