Global PV Charging Station Market 2020, Technologies, Applications, Growth Factor, Key Players, Business Growth and Future Scope 2023

Global PV Charging Station Market 2020, Technologies, Applications, Growth Factor, Key Players, Business Growth and Future Scope 2023March 25, 2020
An electric vehicle charging station is an element in an infrastructure that supplies electric energy for the recharging of electric vehicles, such as plug-in electric vehicles, including electric cars, neighborhood electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids.
Energy-saving and new energy vehicles embody the future development direction of cars, and have become the commanding heights for new economic growth engines and strategic adjustment of the PV charging station market.
According to this study, over the next five years the PV Charging Station market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in PV Charging Station business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of PV Charging Station market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the PV Charging Station value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.
On-Grid PV Power Station
Off Grid PV Power Station
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.
Residential Charging
Public Charging
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
EDF Energies
DIF
Solairedirect
Lightsource
Foresight Group
NRG Energy
Sempra Energy
Marubeni Power
Mitsui
Eurus Energy
Mahagenco
TaTa Power
Enerparc
Rete Rinnovabile
Enel Green Power
VEI Green
Antin
T-Solar
FSL
Abengoa
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global PV Charging Station market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of PV Charging Station market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global PV Charging Station players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the PV Charging Station with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of PV Charging Station submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2018-2023 Global PV Charging Station Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global PV Charging Station Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 PV Charging Station Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 PV Charging Station Segment by Type
2.2.1 On-Grid PV Power Station
2.2.2 Off Grid PV Power Station
2.3 PV Charging Station Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global PV Charging Station Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global PV Charging Station Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 PV Charging Station Segment by Application
2.4.1 Residential Charging
2.4.2 Public Charging
2.4.3 Others
2.5 PV Charging Station Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global PV Charging Station Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global PV Charging Station Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global PV Charging Station by Players
3.1 Global PV Charging Station Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global PV Charging Station Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global PV Charging Station Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global PV Charging Station Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 PV Charging Station by Regions
4.1 PV Charging Station Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas PV Charging Station Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC PV Charging Station Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe PV Charging Station Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa PV Charging Station Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas PV Charging Station Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas PV Charging Station Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas PV Charging Station Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC PV Charging Station Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC PV Charging Station Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC PV Charging Station Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe PV Charging Station by Countries
7.2 Europe PV Charging Station Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe PV Charging Station Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa PV Charging Station by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa PV Charging Station Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa PV Charging Station Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global PV Charging Station Market Forecast
10.1 Global PV Charging Station Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)
10.2 Global PV Charging Station Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global PV Charging Station Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global PV Charging Station Forecast by Type
10.8 Global PV Charging Station Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 EDF Energies
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 PV Charging Station Product Offered
11.1.3 EDF Energies PV Charging Station Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 EDF Energies News
11.2 DIF
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 PV Charging Station Product Offered
11.2.3 DIF PV Charging Station Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 DIF News
11.3 Solairedirect
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 PV Charging Station Product Offered
11.3.3 Solairedirect PV Charging Station Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Solairedirect News
11.4 Lightsource
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 PV Charging Station Product Offered
11.4.3 Lightsource PV Charging Station Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Lightsource News
11.5 Foresight Group
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 PV Charging Station Product Offered
11.5.3 Foresight Group PV Charging Station Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Foresight Group News
11.6 NRG Energy
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 PV Charging Station Product Offered
11.6.3 NRG Energy PV Charging Station Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 NRG Energy News
11.7 Sempra Energy
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 PV Charging Station Product Offered
11.7.3 Sempra Energy PV Charging Station Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Sempra Energy News
11.8 Marubeni Power
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 PV Charging Station Product Offered
11.8.3 Marubeni Power PV Charging Station Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Marubeni Power News
11.9 Mitsui
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 PV Charging Station Product Offered
11.9.3 Mitsui PV Charging Station Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Mitsui News
11.10 Eurus Energy
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 PV Charging Station Product Offered
11.10.3 Eurus Energy PV Charging Station Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Eurus Energy News
11.11 Mahagenco
11.12 TaTa Power
11.13 Enerparc
11.14 Rete Rinnovabile
11.15 Enel Green Power
11.16 VEI Green
11.17 Antin
11.18 T-Solar
11.19 FSL
11.20 Abengoa
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
