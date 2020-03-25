Global PV Charging Station Market 2020, Technologies, Applications, Growth Factor, Key Players, Business Growth and Future Scope 2023

An electric vehicle charging station is an element in an infrastructure that supplies electric energy for the recharging of electric vehicles, such as plug-in electric vehicles, including electric cars, neighborhood electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids.

Energy-saving and new energy vehicles embody the future development direction of cars, and have become the commanding heights for new economic growth engines and strategic adjustment of the PV charging station market.

According to this study, over the next five years the PV Charging Station market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in PV Charging Station business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of PV Charging Station market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the PV Charging Station value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.

On-Grid PV Power Station

Off Grid PV Power Station

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.

Residential Charging

Public Charging

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

EDF Energies

DIF

Solairedirect

Lightsource

Foresight Group

NRG Energy

Sempra Energy

Marubeni Power

Mitsui

Eurus Energy

Mahagenco

TaTa Power

Enerparc

Rete Rinnovabile

Enel Green Power

VEI Green

Antin

T-Solar

FSL

Abengoa

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global PV Charging Station market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of PV Charging Station market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global PV Charging Station players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the PV Charging Station with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of PV Charging Station submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global PV Charging Station Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global PV Charging Station Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 PV Charging Station Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 PV Charging Station Segment by Type

2.2.1 On-Grid PV Power Station

2.2.2 Off Grid PV Power Station

2.3 PV Charging Station Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global PV Charging Station Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global PV Charging Station Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 PV Charging Station Segment by Application

2.4.1 Residential Charging

2.4.2 Public Charging

2.4.3 Others

2.5 PV Charging Station Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global PV Charging Station Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global PV Charging Station Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global PV Charging Station by Players

3.1 Global PV Charging Station Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global PV Charging Station Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global PV Charging Station Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global PV Charging Station Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 PV Charging Station by Regions

4.1 PV Charging Station Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas PV Charging Station Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC PV Charging Station Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe PV Charging Station Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa PV Charging Station Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas PV Charging Station Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas PV Charging Station Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas PV Charging Station Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC PV Charging Station Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC PV Charging Station Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC PV Charging Station Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe PV Charging Station by Countries

7.2 Europe PV Charging Station Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe PV Charging Station Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa PV Charging Station by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa PV Charging Station Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa PV Charging Station Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global PV Charging Station Market Forecast

10.1 Global PV Charging Station Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

10.2 Global PV Charging Station Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global PV Charging Station Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global PV Charging Station Forecast by Type

10.8 Global PV Charging Station Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 EDF Energies

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 PV Charging Station Product Offered

11.1.3 EDF Energies PV Charging Station Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 EDF Energies News

11.2 DIF

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 PV Charging Station Product Offered

11.2.3 DIF PV Charging Station Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 DIF News

11.3 Solairedirect

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 PV Charging Station Product Offered

11.3.3 Solairedirect PV Charging Station Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Solairedirect News

11.4 Lightsource

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 PV Charging Station Product Offered

11.4.3 Lightsource PV Charging Station Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Lightsource News

11.5 Foresight Group

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 PV Charging Station Product Offered

11.5.3 Foresight Group PV Charging Station Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Foresight Group News

11.6 NRG Energy

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 PV Charging Station Product Offered

11.6.3 NRG Energy PV Charging Station Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 NRG Energy News

11.7 Sempra Energy

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 PV Charging Station Product Offered

11.7.3 Sempra Energy PV Charging Station Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Sempra Energy News

11.8 Marubeni Power

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 PV Charging Station Product Offered

11.8.3 Marubeni Power PV Charging Station Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Marubeni Power News

11.9 Mitsui

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 PV Charging Station Product Offered

11.9.3 Mitsui PV Charging Station Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Mitsui News

11.10 Eurus Energy

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 PV Charging Station Product Offered

11.10.3 Eurus Energy PV Charging Station Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Eurus Energy News

11.11 Mahagenco

11.12 TaTa Power

11.13 Enerparc

11.14 Rete Rinnovabile

11.15 Enel Green Power

11.16 VEI Green

11.17 Antin

11.18 T-Solar

11.19 FSL

11.20 Abengoa

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

