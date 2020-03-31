Global Push-To-Talk Market by 2025- Types, Applications, Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities, Shares, Countries, Revenue, & Forecast

Global Push-To-Talk Market by 2025- Types, Applications, Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities, Shares, Countries, Revenue, & ForecastMarch 31, 2020
In 2017, the global Push-To-Talk market size was 4460 million US$ and it is expected to reach 9760 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.3% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Push-To-Talk status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Push-To-Talk development in United States, Europe and China.
Push-to-talk (PTT), also known as press-to-transmit, is a method of having conversations or talking on half-duplex communication lines, including two-way radio, using a momentary button to switch from voice reception mode to transmit mode.
Popularly known as PTT, also known as press-to-transmit, Push to Talk (PTT) is a service that enables wireless cell phone users to instantly communicate. Users activate this feature by simply pushing a button. The button switches your cell phone’s mode from voice transmission mode to voice reception mode.
PTT expands wireless coverage from 4G LTE, 4G HSPA+, and 3G to access Wi-Fi networks. For PTT users, the addition of Wi-Fi provides maximum in-building coverage and reduces international communications costs.
Modernization of commercial voice and Date projects has led to the increasing demand for Push to talk. Increasing mobile networks projects across the globe, especially in the developing countries is another major factor, driving the growth of the PTT market during the forecast period.
The key players covered in this study
Verizon
AT&T
Sprint Corporation
Ericsson
Iridium
China Telecom
China Mobile Communications Corporation
C Spire
GRID Communications Pte Ltd
KPN
Maxis
HipVoice
Smart Communications
CCM Systems Company Limited
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
3G
4G
Wi-Fi
Market segment by Application, split into
Public Safety
Transport
Government
Business & Commerce
PAMR (Operator)
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Push-To-Talk status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Push-To-Talk development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Push-To-Talk are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Push-To-Talk Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 3G
1.4.3 4G
1.4.4 Wi-Fi
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Push-To-Talk Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Public Safety
1.5.3 Transport
1.5.4 Government
1.5.5 Business & Commerce
1.5.6 PAMR (Operator)
1.5.7 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Push-To-Talk Market Size
2.2 Push-To-Talk Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Push-To-Talk Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Push-To-Talk Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Push-To-Talk Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Push-To-Talk Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Push-To-Talk Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Push-To-Talk Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Push-To-Talk Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Push-To-Talk Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Push-To-Talk Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Push-To-Talk Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Push-To-Talk Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Push-To-Talk Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Push-To-Talk Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Push-To-Talk Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Push-To-Talk Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Push-To-Talk Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Push-To-Talk Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Push-To-Talk Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Push-To-Talk Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Push-To-Talk Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Push-To-Talk Key Players in China
7.3 China Push-To-Talk Market Size by Type
7.4 China Push-To-Talk Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Push-To-Talk Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Push-To-Talk Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Push-To-Talk Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Push-To-Talk Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Push-To-Talk Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Push-To-Talk Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Push-To-Talk Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Push-To-Talk Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Push-To-Talk Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Push-To-Talk Key Players in India
10.3 India Push-To-Talk Market Size by Type
10.4 India Push-To-Talk Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Push-To-Talk Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Push-To-Talk Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Push-To-Talk Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Push-To-Talk Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Verizon
12.1.1 Verizon Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Push-To-Talk Introduction
12.1.4 Verizon Revenue in Push-To-Talk Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Verizon Recent Development
12.2 AT&T
12.2.1 AT&T Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Push-To-Talk Introduction
12.2.4 AT&T Revenue in Push-To-Talk Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 AT&T Recent Development
12.3 Sprint Corporation
12.3.1 Sprint Corporation Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Push-To-Talk Introduction
12.3.4 Sprint Corporation Revenue in Push-To-Talk Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Sprint Corporation Recent Development
12.4 Ericsson
12.4.1 Ericsson Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Push-To-Talk Introduction
12.4.4 Ericsson Revenue in Push-To-Talk Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Ericsson Recent Development
12.5 Iridium
12.5.1 Iridium Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Push-To-Talk Introduction
12.5.4 Iridium Revenue in Push-To-Talk Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Iridium Recent Development
12.6 China Telecom
12.6.1 China Telecom Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Push-To-Talk Introduction
12.6.4 China Telecom Revenue in Push-To-Talk Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 China Telecom Recent Development
12.7 China Mobile Communications Corporation
12.7.1 China Mobile Communications Corporation Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Push-To-Talk Introduction
12.7.4 China Mobile Communications Corporation Revenue in Push-To-Talk Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 China Mobile Communications Corporation Recent Development
12.8 C Spire
12.8.1 C Spire Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Push-To-Talk Introduction
12.8.4 C Spire Revenue in Push-To-Talk Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 C Spire Recent Development
12.9 GRID Communications Pte Ltd
12.9.1 GRID Communications Pte Ltd Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Push-To-Talk Introduction
12.9.4 GRID Communications Pte Ltd Revenue in Push-To-Talk Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 GRID Communications Pte Ltd Recent Development
12.10 KPN
12.10.1 KPN Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Push-To-Talk Introduction
12.10.4 KPN Revenue in Push-To-Talk Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 KPN Recent Development
12.11 Maxis
12.12 HipVoice
12.13 Smart Communications
12.14 CCM Systems Company Limited
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
