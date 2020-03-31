Global Push-To-Talk Market by 2025- Types, Applications, Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities, Shares, Countries, Revenue, & Forecast

In 2017, the global Push-To-Talk market size was 4460 million US$ and it is expected to reach 9760 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 10.3% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Push-To-Talk status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Push-To-Talk development in United States, Europe and China.

Push-to-talk (PTT), also known as press-to-transmit, is a method of having conversations or talking on half-duplex communication lines, including two-way radio, using a momentary button to switch from voice reception mode to transmit mode.

Popularly known as PTT, also known as press-to-transmit, Push to Talk (PTT) is a service that enables wireless cell phone users to instantly communicate. Users activate this feature by simply pushing a button. The button switches your cell phone’s mode from voice transmission mode to voice reception mode.

PTT expands wireless coverage from 4G LTE, 4G HSPA+, and 3G to access Wi-Fi networks. For PTT users, the addition of Wi-Fi provides maximum in-building coverage and reduces international communications costs.

Modernization of commercial voice and Date projects has led to the increasing demand for Push to talk. Increasing mobile networks projects across the globe, especially in the developing countries is another major factor, driving the growth of the PTT market during the forecast period.

The key players covered in this study

Verizon

AT&T

Sprint Corporation

Ericsson

Iridium

China Telecom

China Mobile Communications Corporation

C Spire

GRID Communications Pte Ltd

KPN

Maxis

HipVoice

Smart Communications

CCM Systems Company Limited

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

3G

4G

Wi-Fi

Market segment by Application, split into

Public Safety

Transport

Government

Business & Commerce

PAMR (Operator)

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Push-To-Talk status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Push-To-Talk development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Push-To-Talk are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

