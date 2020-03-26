Global Public Safety LTE Market-Growth, Trends, Forecast (2020-2025)

Market Overview

The Global Public Safety LTE Market is poised to register a CAGR of 24.74% over the forecast period (2020 – 2025). Organizations for public safety, including firefighters, law enforcement, among others, are responsible for protecting people in emergencies from natural as well as emergencies. These first responders are possible to work effectively only with the flawless communication between themselves to access and share critical information.

-The LTE network for public safety is deployed under mobile broadband standard and enabled with all technological advances being incorporated in the cellular network. It allows the high-rate-data transfer, which is absent in the traditional Land Mobile Radio (LRM). Currently, the LTE network can transfer up to 300 Mbps on the downlink and 75 Mbps on the uplink and may increase further in the future with decrease in the connectivity issue.

-Over the years, the growth in the level of threats has increased to the general populations. To act on these threats as soon as possible, the first responders to have the coordination in procedures has become much more critical. According to a recent study by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the overall global number of people killed in homicides reached to 464,000 in 2017 from 362,000 in the year 1990.

-Additionally, there has been a rapid increase in the emphasis on public safety by government authorities across the world is another factor driving the demand for public safety LTE solutions. For instance, the United States government took the initiative for building a dedicated LTE network for public safety called FirstNet, a reliable, highly secure, interoperable, and innovative public safety communications platform with an investment of USD 46.5 billion.

-The FirstNet initiative is expected to reach more than 99 percent of Americans, and extending to 2.74 million square miles by covering 76.2 percent of the continental United States and the District of Columbia. Such further government initiatives to continue in the forecast period and is estimated to fuel the public safety LTE market.Scope of the Report

The scope of the study for the public safety LTE market is limited to the product types offered by the vendors for a wide range of end-user applications including law enforcement, firefighters, and disaster management globally.

Key Market Trends

Private LTE is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– The dedicated LTE-based wireless network for public safety or Private LTE is that gives first responders their own separate nationwide broadband network. It enables the isolation for its traffic end-to-end by totally segregating public safety traffic from all commercial traffic.

– The organizations are continuously entering into partnerships with public safety LTE vendors to adopt private LTE. For instance, Nedaa, the government organization providing telecommunication services in UAE partnered with Nokia Corporation for safe and smart city applications. The smart city initiatives raise challenges for security and safety as most of the initiatives involve IoT, hence rely on connectivity that enables its deployment, monitoring, and management of numerous and varied smart devices and equipment.

– According to the 5G Americas, the global LTE penetration has increased to 52% by the end of 2018, in which the North America region have the highest penetration. Also, it has estimated in its latest publication that Private/hybrid LTE eNodeBs which is an element in E-UTRA of LTE to make shipments of over 30,000 units by 2021.

European Market is Expected Grow Significantly

-The companies in the European region has been focusing on making extensive investments for its research and development to drive the innovations in the core, application, and devices required to manage the special needs of a public safety LTE solutions. DNA, a telecom operator from Finland in collaboration with Ericsson initiated a demonstration of LTE for PPDR (Public Protection and Disaster Relief) in situations where flawless data communications must be guaranteed.

-In Addition to public safety, the companies in the region are also extending their portfolio by targeting to deploy an advanced communication network for the national critical infrastructure for communications and collaboration solutions. Recently in March 2019, Airbus deploy an advanced communication system in a paks nuclear plant in Hungary. It includes the network connection to the countrywide Tetra network EDR a unified digital radio communications system and the maintenance of the plant network.

-Moreover lately in 2018, the German Agency for Digital Radio of Security Authorities and Organizations (BDBOS) have raised the requirement of an extended digital radio network with high-performance data services to 700 MHz range. Such extension in the broadband spectrum will enable security and rescue teams for public safety by using key communication services in the future to fulfill their mission.

-Such initiatives are expected to carry out by other countries in the region including Italy and France, hence the public safety LTE market has a significant growth opportunity in the forecast period.Competitive Landscape

The market for public safety LTE is moderately consolidated with the presence of a few key companies in the market including, AT&T, Ericsson, among others. These companies are continuously investing in making strategic partnerships with government entities and regional telecom players to deploy and test public safety solutions and to gain more market share. Some of the recent developements by the companies are listed below.

– May 2019- KT Corporation, a telecom company in South Korea declared a partnership with Samsung Electronics to deploy and extend the private LTE network in the country to provide public-safety (PS-LTE) network solutions based on 3GPP standard release 13. The project is expected to complete by the end of 2020 and will cover 10 major metropolitan regions in the country including Seoul.

– March 2019 – Sequans Communications announced the partnership with Lockheed Martin, one of the leading player in defense, security, aerospace, and other innovative technologies to develop advanced new 4G LTE for satellite technology applications, for global deployment. In addition to the satellite, Sequans has modified its technology for projects in other markets, as well as aviation, public safety, transportation, and government.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.

– Airbus SE

– Motorola Solutions, Inc.

– Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

– AT&T, Inc.

– Bittium Corporation

– Mentura Group Oy

– Cisco Systems

– Leonardo-Societa Per Azioni

– Hytera Communications Corporation Limited

