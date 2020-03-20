GLOBAL PROTOCOL CONVERTERS MARKET 2020 BUSINESS OVERVIEW, SIZE, GROWING DEMAND, TOP REGIONS, KEY MANUFACTURERS TRENDS AND INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES TO 2025

Description

According to this study, over the next five years the Protocol Converters market will register a 5.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 189.7 million by 2024, from US$ 155.5 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Protocol Converters business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Protocol Converters market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Protocol Converters value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

RS-232/485/CAN Converter

E1/Ethernet Protocol Converter

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Utilities

Industrial Automation

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Phoenix Contact

Westermo

Ultra Electronics DNE Technologies

Monico, Inc.

Advantech

Hilscher

Deutschmann Automation

Red Lion

Sopto

Toshiba International Corporation

ICP DAS

iGrid T&D

RLE Technologies

3onedata

Odot Automation

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Protocol Converters consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Protocol Converters market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Protocol Converters manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Protocol Converters with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Protocol Converters submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

