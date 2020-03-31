Global Programmatic Display Advertising Market 2020 Industry and Geography – Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025

Programmatic ads are placed using artificial intelligence (AI) and real-time bidding (RTB) for online display, social media advertising, mobile and video campaigns, and is expanding to traditional TV advertising marketplaces.

In 2017, the global Programmatic Display Advertising market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Programmatic Display Advertising status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Programmatic Display Advertising development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Facebook

Google (Doubleclick)

Alibaba

Adobe Systems Incorporated

Tencent

AppNexus

Amazon

JD.com

Yahoo

Verizon Communications

eBay

Booking

Expedia

MediaMath

Baidu

Rakuten

Rocket Fuel

The Trade Desk

Adroll

Sina

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Real Time Bidding

Private Marketplace

Automated Guaranteed

Market segment by Application, split into

E-commerce Ads

Travel Ads

Game Ads

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Programmatic Display Advertising status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Programmatic Display Advertising development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Programmatic Display Advertising are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Real Time Bidding

1.4.3 Private Marketplace

1.4.4 Automated Guaranteed

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Programmatic Display Advertising Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 E-commerce Ads

1.5.3 Travel Ads

1.5.4 Game Ads

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size

2.2 Programmatic Display Advertising Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Programmatic Display Advertising Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Programmatic Display Advertising Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Programmatic Display Advertising Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Programmatic Display Advertising Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Programmatic Display Advertising Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Programmatic Display Advertising Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Programmatic Display Advertising Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Programmatic Display Advertising Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Programmatic Display Advertising Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Programmatic Display Advertising Key Players in China

7.3 China Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size by Type

7.4 China Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Programmatic Display Advertising Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Programmatic Display Advertising Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Programmatic Display Advertising Key Players in India

10.3 India Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size by Type

10.4 India Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Programmatic Display Advertising Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Facebook

12.1.1 Facebook Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Programmatic Display Advertising Introduction

12.1.4 Facebook Revenue in Programmatic Display Advertising Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Facebook Recent Development

12.2 Google (Doubleclick)

12.2.1 Google (Doubleclick) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Programmatic Display Advertising Introduction

12.2.4 Google (Doubleclick) Revenue in Programmatic Display Advertising Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Google (Doubleclick) Recent Development

12.3 Alibaba

12.3.1 Alibaba Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Programmatic Display Advertising Introduction

12.3.4 Alibaba Revenue in Programmatic Display Advertising Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Alibaba Recent Development

12.4 Adobe Systems Incorporated

12.4.1 Adobe Systems Incorporated Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Programmatic Display Advertising Introduction

12.4.4 Adobe Systems Incorporated Revenue in Programmatic Display Advertising Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Adobe Systems Incorporated Recent Development

12.5 Tencent

12.5.1 Tencent Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Programmatic Display Advertising Introduction

12.5.4 Tencent Revenue in Programmatic Display Advertising Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Tencent Recent Development

12.6 AppNexus

12.6.1 AppNexus Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Programmatic Display Advertising Introduction

12.6.4 AppNexus Revenue in Programmatic Display Advertising Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 AppNexus Recent Development

12.7 Amazon

12.7.1 Amazon Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Programmatic Display Advertising Introduction

12.7.4 Amazon Revenue in Programmatic Display Advertising Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Amazon Recent Development

12.8 JD.com

12.8.1 JD.com Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Programmatic Display Advertising Introduction

12.8.4 JD.com Revenue in Programmatic Display Advertising Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 JD.com Recent Development

12.9 Yahoo

12.9.1 Yahoo Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Programmatic Display Advertising Introduction

12.9.4 Yahoo Revenue in Programmatic Display Advertising Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Yahoo Recent Development

12.10 Verizon Communications

12.10.1 Verizon Communications Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Programmatic Display Advertising Introduction

12.10.4 Verizon Communications Revenue in Programmatic Display Advertising Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Verizon Communications Recent Development

12.11 eBay

12.12 Booking

12.13 Expedia

12.14 MediaMath

12.15 Baidu

12.16 Rakuten

12.17 Rocket Fuel

12.18 The Trade Desk

12.19 Adroll

12.20 Sina

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

