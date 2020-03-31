Global Programmatic Display Advertising Market 2020 Industry and Geography – Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025

Global Programmatic Display Advertising Market 2020 Industry and Geography – Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2025March 31, 2020
Programmatic ads are placed using artificial intelligence (AI) and real-time bidding (RTB) for online display, social media advertising, mobile and video campaigns, and is expanding to traditional TV advertising marketplaces.
In 2017, the global Programmatic Display Advertising market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Programmatic Display Advertising status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Programmatic Display Advertising development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Google (Doubleclick)
Alibaba
Adobe Systems Incorporated
Tencent
AppNexus
Amazon
JD.com
Yahoo
Verizon Communications
eBay
Booking
Expedia
MediaMath
Baidu
Rakuten
Rocket Fuel
The Trade Desk
Adroll
Sina
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Real Time Bidding
Private Marketplace
Automated Guaranteed
Market segment by Application, split into
E-commerce Ads
Travel Ads
Game Ads
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Programmatic Display Advertising status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Programmatic Display Advertising development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Programmatic Display Advertising are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Real Time Bidding
1.4.3 Private Marketplace
1.4.4 Automated Guaranteed
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Programmatic Display Advertising Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 E-commerce Ads
1.5.3 Travel Ads
1.5.4 Game Ads
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size
2.2 Programmatic Display Advertising Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Programmatic Display Advertising Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Programmatic Display Advertising Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Programmatic Display Advertising Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Programmatic Display Advertising Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Programmatic Display Advertising Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Programmatic Display Advertising Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Programmatic Display Advertising Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Programmatic Display Advertising Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Programmatic Display Advertising Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Programmatic Display Advertising Key Players in China
7.3 China Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size by Type
7.4 China Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Programmatic Display Advertising Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Programmatic Display Advertising Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Programmatic Display Advertising Key Players in India
10.3 India Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size by Type
10.4 India Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Programmatic Display Advertising Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Programmatic Display Advertising Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Facebook
12.1.1 Facebook Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Programmatic Display Advertising Introduction
12.1.4 Facebook Revenue in Programmatic Display Advertising Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Facebook Recent Development
12.2 Google (Doubleclick)
12.2.1 Google (Doubleclick) Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Programmatic Display Advertising Introduction
12.2.4 Google (Doubleclick) Revenue in Programmatic Display Advertising Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Google (Doubleclick) Recent Development
12.3 Alibaba
12.3.1 Alibaba Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Programmatic Display Advertising Introduction
12.3.4 Alibaba Revenue in Programmatic Display Advertising Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Alibaba Recent Development
12.4 Adobe Systems Incorporated
12.4.1 Adobe Systems Incorporated Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Programmatic Display Advertising Introduction
12.4.4 Adobe Systems Incorporated Revenue in Programmatic Display Advertising Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Adobe Systems Incorporated Recent Development
12.5 Tencent
12.5.1 Tencent Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Programmatic Display Advertising Introduction
12.5.4 Tencent Revenue in Programmatic Display Advertising Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Tencent Recent Development
12.6 AppNexus
12.6.1 AppNexus Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Programmatic Display Advertising Introduction
12.6.4 AppNexus Revenue in Programmatic Display Advertising Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 AppNexus Recent Development
12.7 Amazon
12.7.1 Amazon Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Programmatic Display Advertising Introduction
12.7.4 Amazon Revenue in Programmatic Display Advertising Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Amazon Recent Development
12.8 JD.com
12.8.1 JD.com Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Programmatic Display Advertising Introduction
12.8.4 JD.com Revenue in Programmatic Display Advertising Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 JD.com Recent Development
12.9 Yahoo
12.9.1 Yahoo Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Programmatic Display Advertising Introduction
12.9.4 Yahoo Revenue in Programmatic Display Advertising Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Yahoo Recent Development
12.10 Verizon Communications
12.10.1 Verizon Communications Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Programmatic Display Advertising Introduction
12.10.4 Verizon Communications Revenue in Programmatic Display Advertising Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Verizon Communications Recent Development
12.11 eBay
12.12 Booking
12.13 Expedia
12.14 MediaMath
12.15 Baidu
12.16 Rakuten
12.17 Rocket Fuel
12.18 The Trade Desk
12.19 Adroll
12.20 Sina
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
