Global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Market 2020: Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook To 2025

Global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Market 2020: Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook To 2025April 21, 2020
This report focuses on the global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Siemens PLM Software
SAP
Oracle
Dassault Systemes
Deltek Costpoint
Aras
daPulse
Fast React Systems
Dozuki
PROCAD
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
PDM
CAD
CAE
FEA
MOM
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Mechanical Equipment
Automotive Industry
Shipping & Locomotive
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 PDM
1.4.3 CAD
1.4.4 CAE
1.4.5 FEA
1.4.6 MOM
1.4.7 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Mechanical Equipment
1.5.3 Automotive Industry
1.5.4 Shipping & Locomotive
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Market Size
2.2 Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Key Players in China
7.3 China Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Market Size by Type
7.4 China Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Key Players in India
10.3 India Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Market Size by Type
10.4 India Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Siemens PLM Software
12.1.1 Siemens PLM Software Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Introduction
12.1.4 Siemens PLM Software Revenue in Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Siemens PLM Software Recent Development
12.2 SAP
12.2.1 SAP Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Introduction
12.2.4 SAP Revenue in Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 SAP Recent Development
12.3 Oracle
12.3.1 Oracle Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Introduction
12.3.4 Oracle Revenue in Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.4 Dassault Systemes
12.4.1 Dassault Systemes Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Introduction
12.4.4 Dassault Systemes Revenue in Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Dassault Systemes Recent Development
12.5 Deltek Costpoint
12.5.1 Deltek Costpoint Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Introduction
12.5.4 Deltek Costpoint Revenue in Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Deltek Costpoint Recent Development
12.6 Aras
12.6.1 Aras Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Introduction
12.6.4 Aras Revenue in Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Aras Recent Development
12.7 daPulse
12.7.1 daPulse Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Introduction
12.7.4 daPulse Revenue in Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 daPulse Recent Development
12.8 Fast React Systems
12.8.1 Fast React Systems Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Introduction
12.8.4 Fast React Systems Revenue in Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Fast React Systems Recent Development
12.9 Dozuki
12.9.1 Dozuki Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Introduction
12.9.4 Dozuki Revenue in Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Dozuki Recent Development
12.10 PROCAD
12.10.1 PROCAD Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Introduction
12.10.4 PROCAD Revenue in Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 PROCAD Recent Development
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
