The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Global Processed Mango Products market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Global Processed Mango Products Market 2019-2030. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Global Processed Mango Products market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Processed Mango Products Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Global Processed Mango Products Market

The global processed mango products market size was estimated at USD 16.55 billion in 2018 and is projected to register a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Increase in consumption of mango and mango-based products coupled with rising preference for naturally sweet fruit-based ingredients is anticipated to drive the growth.

One of the factors contributing to growth is rise in demand from developed countries such U.S. and Germany. Orange juice is the major fruit beverage consumed in North America. However, high consumption of orange juices has been linked to increase in acidity levels of the body due to the natural citric acid content of oranges. As a result, consumers are shifting their preference from orange drinks to mango drinks, positively influence the processed mango products market growth. Different varieties of mangoes such as Alphonso, Tommy Atkins, Kent, and Palmer among others are cultivated in different geographical climates using different techniques. This offers significant variation in terms of color and taste of the fruit, which is expected to drive the demand for mango products across the world, positively influencing the market.

Mango-flavored beverages such as Frooti and Maaza are expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. These beverages require mango pulp as one of the major flavoring ingredients. As a result, manufacturers like Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, and Nestle are driving the demand for mango pulp and taking initiatives for improving mango production. Recently, Coca-Cola, launched a program with Jain Irrigations, a major market player for processed mango products in India, to improve yields. Such initiatives are expected to drive the demand for primary processed mango products like mango pulp and Individually Quick Frozen (IQF) mango.

The major factor anticipated to obstruct market growth is seasonal cultivation of mangoes. Mangoes require tropical climate mostly in the regions like Asia Pacific. Moreover, stringent food regulations regarding the chemicals used for the cultivation of fruits, pulps, and concentrates is expected to affect the growth. In 2016, UAE government found pesticide residues higher than the prescribed limit by global standard in major mango consignments imported from India. Such incidents are expected to affect the global trade, hampering the demand.

Product

Type Insights of Global Processed Mango Products Market

Secondary processed mango product segment held the largest market share of over 60% in 2018. Major secondary products are juices, fruit bars and candies, jellies, jams, pickles, and fruit-based cosmetics containing fruit extracts. Key beverage manufacturers have introduced mango-based drinks to increase product offering. In addition to ready-to-drink beverages, manufacturers also provide squashes or powder mixes to be used with milk or water for preparing refreshment drinks. Moreover, raw mangoes are also used to produce condiments like chutneys and pickles. These products are increasingly becoming popular owing to their taste and long shelf-life, contributing to the segment growth.

Primary processed segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing consumption of the pulp in puddings, fruit meals for children, bakery fillings, and ice-cream mixes among others is expected to fuel the demand over the forecast period. Commercial use of the pulps to manufacture beverages is projected to bode well for the segment growth. Mango concentrates are also widely used in the food and beverage industry to impart the characteristic sweetness and flavor of the fruit to the end product.

An alternative to mango concentrates and pulps is IQF mangoes. IQF fruits are witnessing substantial growth for manufacturing confectionary products, frozen salads, and smoothie mixtures. These fruits have a longer shelf life due to the complex process of freezing the fruits. Dried mango is another product belonging to this segment which has numerous applications. This form of the fruit can be used in skin care products used for soothing inflammations and minimizing appearance of spots, blemishes, and wrinkles. Since dried or dehydrated fruits have a longer shelf life, they can also be consumed directly in moderation.

Distribution Channel Insights

Offline distribution segment occupied 88.1% of the global market share in 2018. Extensive distribution network of mango cultivars across many regions is projected to drive the segment growth. Moreover, easy availability at hypermarkets, convenience stores, and also fruit and juice stalls is projected to fuel the growth of the segment. Many manufacturers are also increasing their physical presence across different regions to improve their market penetration and distribution.

This segment is expected to continue leading during the forecast period owing to increase in Business-to-Business (B2B) sales of primary processed products like dried mangoes and pulps. Major companies like Coca-Cola, Dabur, and PepsiCo among others are driving the demand for the pulps to increase their product offerings in the beverage segment. These companies are also investing in efficient logistics and supply chains to ensure smooth delivery via offline channels.

The online distribution channel segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR from 2019 to 2025. The introduction of online grocery shopping like AmazonPantry has boosted the sales of overall food and beverages market via online sales. Moreover, since mango is cultivated in a particular season, manufacturers are focusing on providing dried and IQF options via online channels throughout the year, which in turn is expected to bode well for the segment growth.

Growth of digital mediums is encouraging beverage manufacturers to focus on advertising campaigns via their websites and social networking sites. In addition, e-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart among others also provide the option for customer feedback and reviews, helping consumers during the buying process. This is expected to boost the online sales in the next seven years.

Regional Insights of Global Processed Mango Products Market

In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific held the maximum market share of approximately 37% in 2018. Majority of global sale was driven by countries like India and China which are among the largest producers of the fruit in the world. India accounts for more than 45% of the global mango production, making it the market leader in production and exports. Additionally, presence of global players like Capricorn and Jain Irrigations is driving the regional demand.

North America is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to increasing consumer preference for organic mangoes. Orange is the widely consumed fruit across the U.S. However, the global prices for orange have grown up. This is pushing the manufacturers to invest in other fruit-based juices and pulps. Due to increasing consumer preference, the regional market is expected to witness the fastest CAGR in the forthcoming years.

Middle East and Africa is one of potential markets since countries like UAE and Saudi Arabia have increased their fruit-based imports due to measures taken by the government to create awareness related to healthy eating habits. Moreover, the demand for dried mangoes is expected to witness a significant rise due to their longer shelf life. This is expected to positively influence the overall regional growth in near future.

Processed Mango Products Market Share Insights

The global market is highly concentrated with the leading share occupied by a few major global players. The companies heavily invest in advanced cultivation technologies. Ultra-high-density technology is used to improve global production of mangoes and to meet the increasing demand from U.S. and countries from Europe. However, the increasing consumption may lead to increased export prices, hampering the growth.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Global Processed Mango Products Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global processed mango products market report on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Primary

Secondary

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Online

Offline

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Processed Mango Products Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580