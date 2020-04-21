Global Process Chemicals For Water Treatment Market Assessment and Key Insights Analyzed till 2025

By working on a number of steps for collecting and analysing market data, this supreme Global Process Chemicals For Water Treatment Market research report is prepared with the expert team. To build this report, detailed market analysis has been conducted with the inputs from industry experts. It describes various definitions and segmentation or classifications of the industry, applications of the industry and value chain structure. Businesses can obtain a complete knowhow of general market conditions and tendencies with the information and data involved in this report. The foremost areas of market analysis such as market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology are looked upon very vigilantly and precisely throughout the report.

Global Process Chemicals for Water Treatment Market By Type (Corrosion Inhibitor, Dispersant, Scale Inhibitor, Fungicide, Coagulant, Flocculant, Cleaner, Pre-Treatment Filming Agents, Anti-Foaming Agents, Decoloring Agents, Others), Applications (Sugar & Ethanol, Fertilizers, Geothermal Power Generation, Petrochemical & Chemicals Manufacturing, Refining, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Others), End-Use Industry (Food & Beverages, Petrochemicals, Steel, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Process Chemicals for Water Treatment Market

Global process chemicals for water treatment market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 10.55 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the high levels of expenditure incurred on various water treatment facilities and programs.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global process chemicals for water treatment market are Lenntech B.V.; The Water Treatment Products Company; Water Treatment Products Ltd; ChemTreat, Inc.; Kemira; Thermax Global; Baker Hughes; Solenis; Akzo Nobel N.V.; Kurita Water Industries Ltd.; AECI; Tramfloc, Inc.; SNF Group; COVENTYA International; Arkema; NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD.; LANXESS; Industrial Specialty Chemicals, Inc.; Sabo Industrial; The Lubrizol Corporation; Aquatic BioScience, LLC; AQUAMARK, INC.; Buckman and ANGUS Chemical Company among others.

Market Definition: Global Process Chemicals for Water Treatment Market

Process chemicals for water treatment are the variety of chemical products and compounds that are used for the processing of water and water-based liquids in a variety of industries. The need for undergoing various water treatment processes is because of the shortage of water resources and water bodies giving rise to the need for recycling the water resources and treating these water resources through appropriate processes so that they can be utilized in different industrial operations.

Market Drivers:

Strict regulations presented by various authorities and governments regarding the contamination of water bodies is expected to fuel the growth of the market

Growing concerns regarding shortage of water bodies and water resources for various end-uses is expected to drive the market growth

Growth of incidents of water-borne diseases is also expected to foster the growth of this market

Surge of industrialization and urbanization in various regions acts as a market driver

Market Restraints:

High financial costs associated with the water treatment process for industries is expected to restrict the growth of the market growth

Lack of infrastructure for wastewater treatment and processes also restricts the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Solenis and BASF SE announced that they had completed the merger of BASF’s “Paper & Water Chemical Business” with that of Solenis’ business operations. This combined business operations will be handled by Solenis with enhanced capabilities to offer a variety of industries with cost-effective and efficient solutions for pulp, paper, chemicals, mining, power generation, oil & gas, municipal, biorefining and other industries. BASF will hold forty-nine percent of share in the combined business while Solenis will hold fifty-one percent

In February 2015, Kurita Water Industries Ltd. announced that they had completed the acquisition of BK Guilini GmbH’s “Water Solutions, Paper Solutions and Alumina Compounds” operations. This acquisition has resulted in the establishment of an overseas subsidiary of Kurita Water Industries Ltd. which will be situated in Ludwigshafen, Germany and will operate under the name Kurita Europe APW GmbH. This acquisition will immediately strengthen the presence of Kurita in this region while enhancing the capabilities of manufacturing

Competitive Analysis:

Global process chemicals for water treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of process chemicals for water treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

