Global Probiotic Strains Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

This report studies the global market size of Probiotic Strains in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan, focuses on the consumption of Probiotic Strains in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Probiotic Strains market by top players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global Probiotic Strains market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Chr. Hansen

Probi

Lallemand

DowDuPont

Protexin

Cerbios-Pharma

Valio

Winclove

Novozymes

Morinaga Milk Industry

Probiotic Strains market size by Type

Lactobacillus

Bifidobacterium

Bacillus

Streptococcus

Saccharomyces

Enterococcus

Pediococcus

Lactococcus

Probiotic Strains market size by Application

Animal Feed

Dietary Supplements

Functional food and beverage

Others

Market size by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Probiotic Strains market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, type and application, breakdown data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Probiotic Strains market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Probiotic Strains companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Probiotic Strains submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Probiotic Strains are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Probiotic Strains market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Probiotic Strains Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Probiotic Strains Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Lactobacillus

1.4.3 Bifidobacterium

1.4.4 Bacillus

1.4.5 Streptococcus

1.4.6 Saccharomyces

1.4.7 Enterococcus

1.4.8 Pediococcus

1.4.9 Lactococcus

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Probiotic Strains Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Animal Feed

1.5.3 Dietary Supplements

1.5.4 Functional food and beverage

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Probiotic Strains Market Size

2.1.1 Global Probiotic Strains Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Probiotic Strains Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Probiotic Strains Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Probiotic Strains Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Probiotic Strains Revenue by Regions

Chapter Three: Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Probiotic Strains Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Probiotic Strains Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Probiotic Strains Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Probiotic Strains Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Probiotic Strains Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Probiotic Strains Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.3 Probiotic Strains Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Probiotic Strains Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Probiotic Strains Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Probiotic Strains Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Probiotic Strains Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Probiotic Strains Sales by Type

4.2 Global Probiotic Strains Revenue by Type

4.3 Probiotic Strains Price by Type

Chapter Five: Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Probiotic Strains Breakdown Data by Application

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Probiotic Strains by Country

6.1.1 North America Probiotic Strains Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Probiotic Strains Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Probiotic Strains by Type

6.3 North America Probiotic Strains by Application

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Probiotic Strains by Country

7.1.1 Europe Probiotic Strains Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Probiotic Strains Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Probiotic Strains by Type

7.3 Europe Probiotic Strains by Application

Chapter Eight: Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Probiotic Strains by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Probiotic Strains Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Probiotic Strains Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Probiotic Strains by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Probiotic Strains by Application

Chapter Nine: Central & South America

9.1 Central & South America Probiotic Strains by Country

9.1.1 Central & South America Probiotic Strains Sales by Country

9.1.2 Central & South America Probiotic Strains Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Probiotic Strains by Type

9.3 Central & South America Probiotic Strains by Application

Chapter Ten: Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Probiotic Strains by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Probiotic Strains Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Probiotic Strains Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Probiotic Strains by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Probiotic Strains by Application

Chapter Eleven: Company Profiles

11.1 Chr. Hansen

11.1.1 Chr. Hansen Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Chr. Hansen Probiotic Strains Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Chr. Hansen Probiotic Strains Products Offered

11.1.5 Chr. Hansen Recent Development

11.2 Probi

11.2.1 Probi Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Probi Probiotic Strains Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Probi Probiotic Strains Products Offered

11.2.5 Probi Recent Development

11.3 Lallemand

11.3.1 Lallemand Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Lallemand Probiotic Strains Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Lallemand Probiotic Strains Products Offered

11.3.5 Lallemand Recent Development

11.4 DowDuPont

11.4.1 DowDuPont Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 DowDuPont Probiotic Strains Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 DowDuPont Probiotic Strains Products Offered

11.4.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

11.5 Protexin

11.5.1 Protexin Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Protexin Probiotic Strains Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Protexin Probiotic Strains Products Offered

11.5.5 Protexin Recent Development

11.6 Cerbios-Pharma

11.6.1 Cerbios-Pharma Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Cerbios-Pharma Probiotic Strains Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Cerbios-Pharma Probiotic Strains Products Offered

11.6.5 Cerbios-Pharma Recent Development

11.7 Valio

11.7.1 Valio Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Valio Probiotic Strains Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Valio Probiotic Strains Products Offered

11.7.5 Valio Recent Development

11.8 Winclove

11.8.1 Winclove Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Winclove Probiotic Strains Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Winclove Probiotic Strains Products Offered

11.8.5 Winclove Recent Development

11.9 Novozymes

11.9.1 Novozymes Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 Novozymes Probiotic Strains Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Novozymes Probiotic Strains Products Offered

11.9.5 Novozymes Recent Development

11.10 Morinaga Milk Industry

11.10.1 Morinaga Milk Industry Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 Morinaga Milk Industry Probiotic Strains Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Morinaga Milk Industry Probiotic Strains Products Offered

11.10.5 Morinaga Milk Industry Recent Development

Chapter Twelve: Future Forecast

12.1 Probiotic Strains Market Forecast by Regions

12.1.1 Global Probiotic Strains Sales Forecast by Regions 2020-2026

12.1.2 Global Probiotic Strains Revenue Forecast by Regions 2020-2026

12.2 Probiotic Strains Market Forecast by Type

12.2.1 Global Probiotic Strains Sales Forecast by Type 2020-2026

12.2.2 Global Probiotic Strains Revenue Forecast by Type 2020-2026

12.3 Probiotic Strains Market Forecast by Application

12.4 North America Probiotic Strains Forecast

12.5 Europe Probiotic Strains Forecast

12.6 Asia Pacific Probiotic Strains Forecast

12.7 Central & South America Probiotic Strains Forecast

12.8 Middle East and Africa Probiotic Strains Forecast

Chapter Thirteen: Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

Chapter Fourteen: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Probiotic Strains Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

Chapter Fifteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Sixteen: Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

