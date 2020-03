Global Pressure Gauge Industry Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Pressure Gauge Industry Market: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility.

With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Pressure Gauge Industry market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Pressure Gauge Industry market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Pressure Gauge Industry market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Pressure Gauge Industry Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Pressure Gauge Industry market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Pressure Gauge Industry Market by Product (Pointer Type and Digital Type), By Application (Gas and Liquid), and by Region Global Forecast to 2028., Which offers a holistic view of the global Pressure Gauge Industry market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global Pressure Gauge Industry market is projected to be US$ 1,218.5 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 2,165.4 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.9%.

A pressure Gauge is a device which uses fluid force for measurement. Pressure gauges are an essential part of fluid power machines. If pressure gauges are not used, fluid powered systems would be impossible to use as well as incalculable, rendering them unreliable and unpredictable. The gauges are useful to ensure that there is no leak or change in pressure, that might impact the operating condition of the hydraulic system. The rapid industrialization in the developing markets and strict government policies towards industries is the big contributing factor for the expected increase in market growth. The growing markets like the Oil and Gas, chemical are the ones which will drive the market in future. According to the industrial research, 20-25% of the pressure gauges require replacement in the near future, which will be one of the big contributing factors in pressure gauge market. Further, around 38-42% of the pressure gauges are going to require corrective action, which will drive the after service market. Industrial automation might decrease the growth of the pressure gauge market.

Rapid industrialization will drive the pressure gauge market. Stringent governmental policies for machine control will help the market to increase. The replacement market of the pressure gauge will help the market boost. The growing demand for the pressure measurement of liquid and gaseous material will drive the market.

Global Pressure Gauge Industry Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

The target market is expected to be hampered by a few factors such as limited profit margins in the B2B market on smaller orders might restrict the market growth. The global economic recession might hinder the industrial growth and thus the growth of pressure gauge market.

Global pressure gauge industry market is segmented on the basis on product, application and region. On the basis of the product, the market is segmented into pointer type and digital type. The pointer segment accounts for the majority share in the global pressure gauge Industry market, while the digital is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into gas and liquid. The gas segment accounts for a majority share in the global pressure gauge industry market.

Global Pressure Gauge Industry Market by Application, 2018

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. The North America region is expected to accounts for the majority share in the global pressure gauge Industry market, followed by Europe owing to increase in industrialization. Emerging economies, such as China and India, are expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Regions such as South America and Middle East & Africa are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the global Pressure Gauge Industry market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Spectris plc, Winters Instruments, Illinois Tool, AMETEK, Festo Corporation, AB SKF (publ), Swagelok Inc., Emerson Electric Co., W.W. Grainger, Inc. WIKA Instrument, LP, Baumer Holding AG, Nuova Fima SPA and other prominent players.

Key Market Segments:

Type

Pointer type

Digital type

Application

Gas

Liquid

Key Market Players included in the report:

Spectris plc

Winters Instruments

Illinois Tool

AMETEK

Festo Corporation

AB SKF (publ)

Swagelok Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

W.W. Grainger Inc

WIKA Instrument

LP

Baumer Holding AG

Nuova Fima SPA

Key Insights Covered: Global Pressure Gauge Industry Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Pressure Gauge Industry industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Pressure Gauge Industry industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Pressure Gauge Industry industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Pressure Gauge Industry industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Pressure Gauge Industry industry.

Research Methodology: Global Pressure Gauge Industry Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

