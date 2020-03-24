Global Premium Messaging Market 2020 by Production, Trends, Advancement and Growth Analysis with Forecast to 2025

The Report takes stock of the Premium Messaging Market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment feasibility. It also offers quantitative and qualitative description of every aspect of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. It makes use of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the potential of the Premium Messaging market and offers interesting insights to new and existing players to enable them to strategize properly.

Premium Messaging is a process of sending mobile messages such as SMS and MMS from an application to a mobile user.

Increase in mobile subscriber base; focus on enhancing customer interaction; and surging adoption of A2P (two-factor authentication) are some of the driving factors that are anticipated to create new growth opportunities for prominent players. However, grey routes denting revenue; and increase in mobile messaging spam is projected to limit the market during the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Premium Messaging market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Premium Messaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Premium Messaging development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Verizon

Mblox

Twilio

ATandT

Beepsend

CLX Communications

Dialogue Communications

Infobip

Mahindra Comviva

Tata Communications

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud API Messaging Platform

Traditional and Managed Messaging Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking and Financial Institutions

Transport and Travelling

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Retail

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Premium Messaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Premium Messaging development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Premium Messaging are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

