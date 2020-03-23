Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market Size, by Procedure Type (Preimplantation Genetic Screening), by Technology (Next-Generation Sequencing, Polymerase Chain Reaction) & Region – Key Manufacturers, Analysis, Growth Trends, and Forecast till 2026

Pre-implantation genetic diagnosis is the genetic profiling of embryos prior to implantation, and sometimes even of oocytes prior to fertilization. PGD is considered in a similar fashion to prenatal diagnosis Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/1374539 The global preimplantation genetic testing market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2020 to 2026. Rising number of fertility clinics worldwide market are the factors supporting the market growth globally. However, high procedural cost associated with preimplantation genetic testing is expected to hamper the growth of the global market. The global preimplantation genetic testing market is segmented based on procedure type, technology, and region. Based on procedure type, it is divided into preimplantation genetic screening, preimplantation genetic diagnosis. Based on technology, it is categorized next-generation sequencing, polymerase chain reaction, fluorescence in situ hybridization, comparative genomic hybridization, single-nucleotide polymorphism. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and MEA. On the basis of procedure type, the market is split into:

* Preimplantation Genetic Screening

* Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis On the basis of technology, the market is split into:

* Next-Generation Sequencing

* Polymerase Chain Reaction

* Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization

* Comparative Genomic Hybridization

* Single-Nucleotide Polymorphism Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

* North America- U.S., Canada

* Europe- U.K., France, Germany, Italy and Rest of Europe

* Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific

* South America- Brazil, Mexico and Rest of South America

* Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Market Players:

The key players profiled in the market include:

* Illumina, Inc.

* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

* Agilent Technologies, Inc.

* Perkinelmer, Inc.

* Coopersurgical, Inc. (A Subsidiary of the Cooper Companies, Inc.)

* ABBott Laboratories

* Natera, Inc.

* Rubicon Genomics (A Subsidiary of Takara Bio USA Holdings, Inc.)

* Oxford Gene Technology

* Yikon Genomics These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.

* Detailed insights on emerging regions procedure type, technology, with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

