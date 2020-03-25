Global Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Market 2020, Technologies, Applications, Growth Factor, Key Players, Opportunities, Business Growth and Future Scope 2023

Global Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Market 2020, Technologies, Applications, Growth Factor, Key Players, Opportunities, Business Growth and Future Scope 2023March 25, 2020
The predictive maintenance market for manufacturing industry has witnessed an upsurge in the past four years with the introduction of advanced technologies such as Big Data & analytics, machine learning, deep learning, and artificial intelligence. As a result of the increasing adoption of these advanced technologies, a transition from on-premise deployment models to cloud is witnessed in the global predictive maintenance market for manufacturing industry.
Based on the deployment model, the predictive maintenance market for manufacturing industry is subsegmented into on-premise and cloud. In 2017, on-premise segment is expected to dominate the predictive maintenance market for manufacturing industry. However, the cloud segment is expected to exhibit a higher double-digit growth rate during the forecast period in the global predictive maintenance market for manufacturing industry owing to the increasing demand for adopting cloud technology across all the regions.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2365222
According to this study, over the next five years the Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.
On-Premise
Cloud-Based
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.
Automotive
Aerospace & Defense
Machinery & Equipment
Power Industry
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
IBM
Software AG
SAS Institute
PTC, Inc
SAP SE
General Electric
Robert Bosch GmbH
Rockwell Automation
Schneider Electric
eMaint Enterprises
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-predictive-maintenance-for-manufacturing-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2018-2023
Table of Contents
2018-2023 Global Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Market Size 2013-2023
2.1.2 Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Segment by Type
2.2.1 On-Premise
2.2.2 Cloud-Based
2.3 Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Segment by Application
2.4.1 Automotive
2.4.2 Aerospace & Defense
2.4.3 Machinery & Equipment
2.4.4 Power Industry
2.4.5 Others
2.5 Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing by Players
3.1 Global Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Market Size by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing by Regions
4.1 Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing by Countries
7.2 Europe Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Market Forecast
10.1 Global Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)
10.2 Global Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 IBM
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Product Offered
11.1.3 IBM Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 IBM News
11.2 Software AG
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Product Offered
11.2.3 Software AG Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Software AG News
11.3 SAS Institute
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Product Offered
11.3.3 SAS Institute Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 SAS Institute News
11.4 PTC, Inc
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Product Offered
11.4.3 PTC, Inc Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 PTC, Inc News
11.5 SAP SE
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Product Offered
11.5.3 SAP SE Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 SAP SE News
11.6 General Electric
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Product Offered
11.6.3 General Electric Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 General Electric News
11.7 Robert Bosch GmbH
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Product Offered
11.7.3 Robert Bosch GmbH Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Robert Bosch GmbH News
11.8 Rockwell Automation
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Product Offered
11.8.3 Rockwell Automation Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Rockwell Automation News
11.9 Schneider Electric
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Product Offered
11.9.3 Schneider Electric Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Schneider Electric News
11.10 eMaint Enterprises
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Product Offered
11.10.3 eMaint Enterprises Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 eMaint Enterprises News
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2365222
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155