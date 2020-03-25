Global Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Market 2020, Technologies, Applications, Growth Factor, Key Players, Opportunities, Business Growth and Future Scope 2023

The predictive maintenance market for manufacturing industry has witnessed an upsurge in the past four years with the introduction of advanced technologies such as Big Data & analytics, machine learning, deep learning, and artificial intelligence. As a result of the increasing adoption of these advanced technologies, a transition from on-premise deployment models to cloud is witnessed in the global predictive maintenance market for manufacturing industry.

Based on the deployment model, the predictive maintenance market for manufacturing industry is subsegmented into on-premise and cloud. In 2017, on-premise segment is expected to dominate the predictive maintenance market for manufacturing industry. However, the cloud segment is expected to exhibit a higher double-digit growth rate during the forecast period in the global predictive maintenance market for manufacturing industry owing to the increasing demand for adopting cloud technology across all the regions.

According to this study, over the next five years the Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Machinery & Equipment

Power Industry

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

IBM

Software AG

SAS Institute

PTC, Inc

SAP SE

General Electric

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

eMaint Enterprises

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

