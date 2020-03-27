Global Post-Tensioning Market Size 2020 By Types, Trend, Services, Applications, Key players, End-User, Opportunity and Forecast 2026

Report of Global Post-Tensioning Market is generated by Orbis Research providing the comprehensive study of the industry. Orbis Research is considering the year 2019 as a base year and forecast period for predicting the growth of the market is 2020-2026. Orbis Research is delivering the reports of market research on several categories by an organized method of judging the client, examining market supply, researching, struggle and demand, accompanied by integrating the feedback of the client.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Post-Tensioning Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Post-Tensioning

1.2 Post-Tensioning Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Post-Tensioning Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Unbonded Post-Tensioning System

1.2.3 Bonded Post-Tensioning System

1.3 Post-Tensioning Segment by Application

1.3.1 Post-Tensioning Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Buildings

1.3.3 Bridge & Entertainment Complex

1.3.4 Energy

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Post-Tensioning Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Post-Tensioning Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Post-Tensioning Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Post-Tensioning Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Post-Tensioning Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Post-Tensioning Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

Chapter Two: Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Post-Tensioning Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Post-Tensioning Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Post-Tensioning Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Post-Tensioning Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Post-Tensioning Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Post-Tensioning Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Chapter Three: Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Post-Tensioning Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Post-Tensioning Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Post-Tensioning Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Post-Tensioning Production

3.4.1 North America Post-Tensioning Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Post-Tensioning Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Post-Tensioning Production

3.5.1 Europe Post-Tensioning Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Post-Tensioning Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Post-Tensioning Production

3.6.1 China Post-Tensioning Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Post-Tensioning Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Post-Tensioning Production

3.7.1 Japan Post-Tensioning Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Post-Tensioning Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Chapter Four: Global Post-Tensioning Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Post-Tensioning Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Post-Tensioning Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Post-Tensioning Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Post-Tensioning Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Post-Tensioning Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Post-Tensioning Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Post-Tensioning Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

Chapter Five: Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Post-Tensioning Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Post-Tensioning Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Post-Tensioning Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Post-Tensioning Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

Chapter Six: Global Post-Tensioning Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Post-Tensioning Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Post-Tensioning Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Post-Tensioning Business

7.1 VSL

7.1.1 VSL Post-Tensioning Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 VSL Post-Tensioning Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 VSL Post-Tensioning Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 VSL Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Freyssinet

7.2.1 Freyssinet Post-Tensioning Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Freyssinet Post-Tensioning Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Freyssinet Post-Tensioning Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Freyssinet Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 DSI

7.3.1 DSI Post-Tensioning Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 DSI Post-Tensioning Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 DSI Post-Tensioning Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 DSI Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Suncoast Post-Tension

7.4.1 Suncoast Post-Tension Post-Tensioning Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Suncoast Post-Tension Post-Tensioning Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Suncoast Post-Tension Post-Tensioning Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Suncoast Post-Tension Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 SRG

7.5.1 SRG Post-Tensioning Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 SRG Post-Tensioning Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 SRG Post-Tensioning Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 SRG Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 BBV

7.6.1 BBV Post-Tensioning Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 BBV Post-Tensioning Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 BBV Post-Tensioning Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 BBV Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Amsysco

7.7.1 Amsysco Post-Tensioning Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Amsysco Post-Tensioning Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Amsysco Post-Tensioning Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Amsysco Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 TMG Global

7.8.1 TMG Global Post-Tensioning Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 TMG Global Post-Tensioning Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 TMG Global Post-Tensioning Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 TMG Global Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Tendon Systems

7.9.1 Tendon Systems Post-Tensioning Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Tendon Systems Post-Tensioning Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Tendon Systems Post-Tensioning Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Tendon Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 OVM

7.10.1 OVM Post-Tensioning Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 OVM Post-Tensioning Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 OVM Post-Tensioning Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 OVM Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 VLM

7.11.1 VLM Post-Tensioning Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 VLM Post-Tensioning Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 VLM Post-Tensioning Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 VLM Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Kaifeng Tianli

7.12.1 Kaifeng Tianli Post-Tensioning Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Kaifeng Tianli Post-Tensioning Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Kaifeng Tianli Post-Tensioning Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Kaifeng Tianli Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 AYM

7.13.1 AYM Post-Tensioning Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 AYM Post-Tensioning Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 AYM Post-Tensioning Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 AYM Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 QMV

7.14.1 QMV Post-Tensioning Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 QMV Post-Tensioning Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 QMV Post-Tensioning Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 QMV Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 Traffic Prestressed

7.15.1 Traffic Prestressed Post-Tensioning Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 Traffic Prestressed Post-Tensioning Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 Traffic Prestressed Post-Tensioning Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 Traffic Prestressed Main Business and Markets Served

Chapter Eight: Post-Tensioning Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Post-Tensioning Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Post-Tensioning

8.4 Post-Tensioning Industrial Chain Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Post-Tensioning Distributors List

9.3 Post-Tensioning Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Post-Tensioning (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Post-Tensioning (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Post-Tensioning (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Post-Tensioning Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Post-Tensioning Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Post-Tensioning Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Post-Tensioning Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Post-Tensioning Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

Chapter Twelve: Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Post-Tensioning

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Post-Tensioning by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Post-Tensioning by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Post-Tensioning by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Post-Tensioning

Chapter Thirteen: Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Post-Tensioning by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Post-Tensioning by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Post-Tensioning by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Post-Tensioning by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

