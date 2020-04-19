Global Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Market Insights, By Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regions and Forecast to 2025

This report researches the worldwide Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Polyether ether ketone (PEEK) is a semi-crystalline high temperature thermoplastic that offers a unique combination of exceptional performance characteristics. PEEK has excellent long term chemical resistance and also offers thermal and mechanical properties. PEEK is used to make some specialized components, which are used in their various applications. PEEK has excellent strength, rigidity and toughness at elevated temperatures, chemically resistant to most common solvents, has low moisture absorption, superior electric properties, with FDA compliant, and relatively low smoke and gas emissions.

In consumption market, the global consumption value of polyetheretherketone (PEEK) increases with the 11.52% average growth rate. Europe and North America are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2015, these two regions occupied 55.88% of the global consumption volume in total.

Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) has two forms, which include powder and particle. And each type has application industries relatively. With wear-resisting and corrosion resistance of polyetheretherketone (PEEK), the downstream application industries will need more polyetheretherketone (PEEK) products. So, polyetheretherketone (PEEK) has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce good performance polyetheretherketone (PEEK) through improving technology.

The major raw materials for polyetheretherketone (PEEK) are 4,4 Difluorobenzophenone, Hydroquinone and Diphenyl sulfone. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of polyetheretherketone (PEEK). The production cost of polyetheretherketone (PEEK) is also an important factor which could impact the price of polyetheretherketone (PEEK).

Global Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) market size will increase to 1570 Million US$ by 2025, from 560 Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Polyetheretherketone (PEEK).

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Global Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Powder

1.4.3 Particle

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Electronics

1.5.3 Energy / Industrial

1.5.4 Transport

1.5.5 Medical

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Production

2.1.1 Global Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Production by Regions

4.1 Global Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Production

4.2.2 United States Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Production

4.3.2 Europe Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Production

4.4.2 China Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Production

4.5.2 Japan Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

Chapter Five: Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Revenue by Type

6.3 Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Victrex

8.1.1 Victrex Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyetheretherketone (PEEK)

8.1.4 Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Solvay

8.2.1 Solvay Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyetheretherketone (PEEK)

8.2.4 Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Evonik

8.3.1 Evonik Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyetheretherketone (PEEK)

8.3.4 Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 ZYPEEK

8.4.1 ZYPEEK Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyetheretherketone (PEEK)

8.4.4 Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Kingfa

8.5.1 Kingfa Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyetheretherketone (PEEK)

8.5.4 Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 JUSEP

8.6.1 JUSEP Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyetheretherketone (PEEK)

8.6.4 Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts

9.1 Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Revenue Forecast by Type

Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

Chapter Eleven: Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Upstream Market

11.1.1 Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Raw Material

11.1.3 Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Distributors

11.5 Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Customers

Chapter Twelve: Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

