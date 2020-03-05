Global Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility.

With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Pneumatic Conveying Systems market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Pneumatic Conveying Systems market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Pneumatic Conveying Systems market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Pneumatic Conveying Systems market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Global Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market by Product (Dense phase conveying, Dilute phase conveying), By Application (Construction, Chemical Industry, Food Industry, Pharma, Rubber & Plastic Industry and others), By Technology(Vacuum Conveying Systems, Pressure Conveying Systems, and others) by Region Global Forecast to 2028., which offers a holistic view of the global Pneumatic Conveying Systems market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The Global Pneumatic Conveying Systems market is projected to be US$ 23,507.8 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 35,954.7 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.3%.

Pneumatic conveying systems involves the transportation of a wide variety of granular solids and dry powdered in a gas or vacuum stream. Mostly natural air gas is used for this purpose. However, where special conditions are required because of the adverse reaction of the product with air such as the risk of explosion, health, fire, hazards, etc., different gases are used.

Essential to the actual operation of a pneumatic conveying system is the well-organized feeding of the solids into the pipeline. Feeding devices execute a variety of functions, including a sealing function, in which the conveying gas is essentially sealed from a storage hopper holding the product to be conveyed. Further, these devices might be required to accurately control the solids feed rate into the pipeline for process control features as in chemical plants or dosing operations. It is expected that there is also a notable increase in the demand for a novel and robust technologies such as pneumatic conveying systems that use principles of pressure and airflow to perform conveying operations in enclosed and compact environments. While this factor has positively influenced the growth of the market over the years, rapid industrialization and availability of energy-efficient products are further allowing the market to tap into a bigger set of growth opportunities. The Pneumatic conveying systems is projected to gain substantial growth in coming years.

Global Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

A factor that is driving the target market is an increase in productivity, high performance & system availability, process efficiency that leads to cost saving, low repair and maintenance, dust free and healthy work environment, great process control high system reliability.

The complex installation process, high first installation cost, and slow pace of the growth of a few parent markets owing to the economic recession are expected to hamper the growth of the target market

Global Pneumatic Conveying Systems market is segmented on the basis on product, application, technology and region. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into Dense phase conveying, Dilute phase conveying. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Construction, Chemical Industry, Food Industry, Pharma, Rubber & Plastic Industry and others. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into Vacuum Conveying Systems, Pressure Conveying Systems, and others

Global Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market by Technology, 2018

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into Europe market is estimated to contribute the largest share owing to an increase in productivity, high performance & system availability. North America is the second highest share holder of the target market and is expected to remain identical for the coming years. South America market in the global pneumatic conveying systems market is projected to register a steady CAGR over the forecast period. Owing to an increase in industrialization in the country such as China & India of Asia, Pasic is expected to fuel the global pneumatic conveying systems market in forecast years.

The research report on the global pneumatic conveying systems market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Hillenbrand, Inc. Cyclonaire Corporation, AZO Incorporated, DongYang P&F Co., Ltd. Nol-Tec Systems, Inc, Vac-U-Max, Inc. Dynamic Air, Inc. Powder Solution Group, FLSmidth & Co. A/S and other prominent players

Key Market Segments:

Type

Dense phase conveying

Dilute phase conveying

Application

Construction

Chemical Industry

Food Industry

Pharma

Rubber & Plastic Industry

Technology

Vacuum Conveying Systems

Pressure Conveying Systems

Key Market Players included in the report:

Hillenbrand Inc.

Cyclonaire Corporation

AZO Incorporated

DongYang P&F Co.Ltd.

Nol-Tec Systems Inc

Vac-U-Max Inc

Dynamic Air Inc

Powder Solution Group

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

Key Insights Covered: Global Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Pneumatic Conveying Systems industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Pneumatic Conveying Systems industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Pneumatic Conveying Systems industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Pneumatic Conveying Systems industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Pneumatic Conveying Systems industry.

Research Methodology: Global Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

Global Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

