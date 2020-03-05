Global Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Market: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Market By Product Type (Drug Delivery Products, Diagnostic Drug Test Kits, Package and Container, Surgical Consumables) and others, By End User (Hospitals, clinics and R&D), and by Region Global Forecast to 2028., which offers a holistic view of the global Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global plastic injection molding for the medical device market is projected to be US$ 72,556.7 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 136,167.0 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Plastic injection molding is the process of manufacturing products and parts by injecting molten materials into moulds. It can be performed with the help of several materials such as metals, glass, elastomers, and more commonly used thermoplastics and thermosetting polymers. Currently, plastic injection molding is considered one of the most versatile techniques of production, owing to several benefits offered by the method as compared to other techniques. Injection moulds are exposed to extremely high pressure, which facilitates production of complex and intricate designs which otherwise will be expensive to manufacture. Plastic injection molding also provides enhanced strength to products and these can be customized as per customer requirements. Plastic injection provides the advantage of using different types of plastic simultaneously with the help of co-injection molding. Also, plastic injection molding is an automated process that requires minimal human intervention, thereby reducing labour cost and providing additional margins for manufacturers. The demand for the target market is expected to fuel by increasing healthcare spending and expenditure in the coming years

Increasing healthcare spending and expenditure, in both developed and developing economies is one of the key factors expected to drive the growth of the global plastic injection molding for the medical device market.

Benefits provided by plastic injection molding for medical devices as compared to 3D printing and other conventional manufacturing techniques, providing higher margins to manufacturers are also expected to increase the focus of medical device manufacturers towards this method.

Global Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

Stringent regulatory compliance for commercially available medical devices in developed regions such as North America and Europe is a highly time-consuming process which is a factor expected to restrain the growth of the global plastic injection molding for medical device market.

Continuous fluctuations in raw material prices of plastics due to volatility in crude oil prices and depletion of hydrocarbon resources is likely to affect the future supply of medical devices. Though plastics are versatile and durable; they are derived from finite resources that are not renewable. On the other hand, bio-plastics are derived from living resources such as sugarcane, wheat, and corn, which guarantees a continuous supply of raw materials to manufacturers.

The market is segmented into product type, end use and region. On the basis of product type, the market is further segmented into drug delivery products, diagnostic drug test kits, package and container, surgical consumables and others, On the basis of the end-use market is further segmented into hospitals, clinics and R&D.

Global Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Device Market by End-Use Type, 2018

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for the majority share in the global plastic injection molding for the medical device market, followed by Europe. Emerging economies, such as China and India, are expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Countries and regions such as South America & Middle East & Africa are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the global plastic injection molding for medical device market includes profiles of some of the major companies such Becton, Dickinson and Company, Teleflex Incorporated, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Flex Ltd and other prominent key players.

Key Market Segments:

Type

Drug Delivery Products

Diagnostic Drug Test Kits

Package And Container

Surgical Consumables

Application

Hospitals

Clinics

R&D

Key Market Players included in the report:

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Teleflex Incorporated

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Flex Ltd

