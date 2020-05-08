Global Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Market 2020 Size, Share, Statistics, Segmentation, Top Players, Regions, Growth Opportunities, Trends and Industry Forecast to 2026

This report focuses on the global Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Ferdinand Stükerjürgen GmbH & Co.KG

GNA Plastics

Groupe Plastivaloire

GSH Industries

Jifram Extrusions, Inc

Polyplas Extrusions

Preferred Plastics

Technoplast Industries

Tucab – Extrusão de Tubos e Vedantes, Lda

Britech Industries

Absolute Custom Extrusions, Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Thermoplastic

Not Thermoplastic

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Automotive Industry

Food Industry

Industrial

Agriculture

Medical Industry

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Thermoplastic

1.4.3 Not Thermoplastic

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Automotive Industry

1.5.3 Food Industry

1.5.4 Industrial

1.5.5 Agriculture

1.5.6 Medical Industry

1.5.7 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Players (Opinion Leaders)

Chapter Three: Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top Chapter Ten: and Top 5 Companies by Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Revenue in 2019

3.3 Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

Chapter Five: Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Six: North America

6.1 North America Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Europe

7.1 Europe Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eight: China

8.1 China Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Nine: Japan

9.1 Japan Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Eleven: India

11.1 India Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Twelve: Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 Ferdinand Stükerjürgen GmbH & Co.KG

13.1.1 Ferdinand Stükerjürgen GmbH & Co.KG Company Details

13.1.2 Ferdinand Stükerjürgen GmbH & Co.KG Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 Ferdinand Stükerjürgen GmbH & Co.KG Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Introduction

13.1.4 Ferdinand Stükerjürgen GmbH & Co.KG Revenue in Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Ferdinand Stükerjürgen GmbH & Co.KG Recent Development

13.2 GNA Plastics

13.2.1 GNA Plastics Company Details

13.2.2 GNA Plastics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 GNA Plastics Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Introduction

13.2.4 GNA Plastics Revenue in Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 GNA Plastics Recent Development

13.3 Groupe Plastivaloire

13.3.1 Groupe Plastivaloire Company Details

13.3.2 Groupe Plastivaloire Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 Groupe Plastivaloire Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Introduction

13.3.4 Groupe Plastivaloire Revenue in Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Groupe Plastivaloire Recent Development

13.4 GSH Industries

13.4.1 GSH Industries Company Details

13.4.2 GSH Industries Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 GSH Industries Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Introduction

13.4.4 GSH Industries Revenue in Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 GSH Industries Recent Development

13.5 Jifram Extrusions, Inc

13.5.1 Jifram Extrusions, Inc Company Details

13.5.2 Jifram Extrusions, Inc Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Jifram Extrusions, Inc Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Introduction

13.5.4 Jifram Extrusions, Inc Revenue in Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Jifram Extrusions, Inc Recent Development

13.6 Polyplas Extrusions

13.6.1 Polyplas Extrusions Company Details

13.6.2 Polyplas Extrusions Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Polyplas Extrusions Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Introduction

13.6.4 Polyplas Extrusions Revenue in Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Polyplas Extrusions Recent Development

13.7 Preferred Plastics

13.7.1 Preferred Plastics Company Details

13.7.2 Preferred Plastics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Preferred Plastics Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Introduction

13.7.4 Preferred Plastics Revenue in Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Preferred Plastics Recent Development

13.8 Technoplast Industries

13.8.1 Technoplast Industries Company Details

13.8.2 Technoplast Industries Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Technoplast Industries Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Introduction

13.8.4 Technoplast Industries Revenue in Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Technoplast Industries Recent Development

13.9 Tucab – Extrusão de Tubos e Vedantes, Lda

13.9.1 Tucab – Extrusão de Tubos e Vedantes, Lda Company Details

13.9.2 Tucab – Extrusão de Tubos e Vedantes, Lda Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Tucab – Extrusão de Tubos e Vedantes, Lda Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Introduction

13.9.4 Tucab – Extrusão de Tubos e Vedantes, Lda Revenue in Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Tucab – Extrusão de Tubos e Vedantes, Lda Recent Development

13.10 Britech Industries

13.10.1 Britech Industries Company Details

13.10.2 Britech Industries Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Britech Industries Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Introduction

13.10.4 Britech Industries Revenue in Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Britech Industries Recent Development

13.11 Absolute Custom Extrusions, Inc.

10.11.1 Absolute Custom Extrusions, Inc. Company Details

10.11.2 Absolute Custom Extrusions, Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Absolute Custom Extrusions, Inc. Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Introduction

10.11.4 Absolute Custom Extrusions, Inc. Revenue in Plastic Extrusion Subcontracting and Services Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Absolute Custom Extrusions, Inc. Recent Development

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

