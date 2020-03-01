Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market 2020: Size, Share, Segmentation, Demand Insight, Top Manufacturers and Regional Overview till 2025

Factors that boosting the growth of global pharmaceutical packaging market are increasing demand for biodegradable and ecofriendly packaging and growing value for pre-fillable syringes with the advantages like convenience, administration of drug and decrease the wastage of drug. Another factors affecting the growth of the market involves increase in the sale of fake medicines, growth in the concerns for environment about the pollution of plastic, variations in the costs of high prices used for production of pharmaceutical packaging products.

Rise in demand for eco-friendly and recyclable packaging of products is propelled to fuel the global pharmaceutical packaging market. Factors that are responsible for the growth of market is experiencing the expansion very rapidly, innovation in the integration and technology and development in the process of manufacturing. Growth in the market is projected to be the maximum in the developing economies like China and India, on the basis of increase in the activities of contract manufacturing and generics.

Manufacturing companies of pharmaceutical drugs are accepting the ecofriendly packages for the concerns of environment. Developments of technology in the pharmaceutical packaging are providing advanced and innovative applications in biopharmaceutical & pharmaceutical industries to enhance the standards of their packaging. Drivers that are impacting the pharmaceutical packaging market growth is anticipated to increase self-medication, increase in the use of OTC drugs and rise in awareness about the diseases. Price of pharmaceutical package is estimated to decrease with the development in the environment friendly package.

United States is the main contributor for the growth of pharmaceutical packaging market. Developments in the pharmaceutical packaging are focusing on the improvement of the restraining properties of the material of packing. Requirement for the innovation of packaging of products in the US, as strict rules by various agencies like FDA, which needs manufacturers to obey the strict rules for packing of drugs in various regions. US holds largest demand for the market, whereas Canada is second in market.

Global pharmaceutical packaging market is segmented on the basis of product, end-use, material and region. On considering the product, market is divided into primary packaging, secondary and tertiary packaging. Primary packaging is further divided into closures & caps, blister packs, pouches, plastic bottles, prefillable inhalers, medication tubes, parenteral containers and more. Secondary packaging is divided into pharmaceutical packaging accessories and prescription containers. On the basis of end-use, market is divided into contract packaging, institutional pharmacy, retail pharmacy, pharmaceutical manufacturing and more. On considering material, market is divided into aluminum foil, paperboard & paper, polymers & plastics, glass and more. Polymers & plastics are further divided into PVC, Polyester, HDPE, LDPE.

Geographically, regions involved in the development of pharmaceutical packaging market are North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South Africa, Central Africa and Middle East & Africa. U.S market is dominated by the Asia Pacific and Europe.

Key Segments in the “Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market” are-

By Product, market is segmented into:

Primary Packaging

Closures & Caps

Blister packs

Pouches

Plastic bottles

Prefillable inhalers

Medication tubes

Parenteral containers

Others

Secondary Packaging

Pharmaceutical packaging accessories

Prescription containers

Tertiary Packaging

By End-Use, market is segmented into:

Contract packaging

Institutional pharmacy

Retail pharmacy

Pharmaceutical manufacturing

Others

By Material, market is segmented into:

Aluminum foil

Paperboard & paper

Polymers & plastics

Glass

Others

By Regions market is segmented into:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

South Africa

Central Africa

Middle East & Africa

What to expect from the Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market report?

– Predictions of future made for this market during the forecast period.

– Information on the current technologies, trends, devices, procedures, and products in the industry.

– Detailed analysis of the market segmentation, depending on the types, devices, and products.

– Government regulations and economic factors affecting the growth of the market.

– An insight into the leading manufacturers.

– Regional demographics of the market.

