Global Pet Insurance Market 2020 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Global Pet Insurance Market 2020 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025March 31, 2020
In 2017, the global Pet Insurance market size was 3200 million US$ and it is expected to reach 8840 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 13.5% during 2018-2025.
There are four types of pet insurance: Lifetime Cover, Non-lifetime Cover, Accident-only and other. Lifetime Cover is the largest pet insurance and its value is 1775.2 M USD in 2017.Non-lifetime Cover is the next.
This report focuses on the global Pet Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Pet Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
This report studies the Pet Insurance market, Pet insurance is a type of specialty property and casualty insurance policy that pet owners purchase to cover the unintended costs that arise in providing care for a pet, including veterinary services such as surgical procedures, injuries from accidents, and prescribed pet medicines. Pet insurance is purely a reimbursement program. A form of property and casualty insurance, pet insurance provides reimbursement to the owner after the pet has received required care and the owner submits a claim to the insurance company.
The key players covered in this study
Petplan UK (Allianz)
Nationwide
Trupanion
Petplan NorthAmerica(Allianz)
Hartville Group
Pethealth
Petfirst
Embrace
Royal & Sun Alliance (RSA)
Direct Line Group
Agria
Petsecure
PetSure
Anicom Holding
ipet Insurance
Japan Animal Club
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Lifetime Cover
Non-lifetime Cover
Accident-only
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Dog
Cat
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Pet Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Pet Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Pet Insurance are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Pet Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Lifetime Cover
1.4.3 Non-lifetime Cover
1.4.4 Accident-only
1.4.5 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Pet Insurance Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Dog
1.5.3 Cat
1.5.4 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Pet Insurance Market Size
2.2 Pet Insurance Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Pet Insurance Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Pet Insurance Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Pet Insurance Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Pet Insurance Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Pet Insurance Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Pet Insurance Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Pet Insurance Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Pet Insurance Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Pet Insurance Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Pet Insurance Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Pet Insurance Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Pet Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Pet Insurance Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Pet Insurance Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Pet Insurance Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Pet Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Pet Insurance Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Pet Insurance Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Pet Insurance Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Pet Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Pet Insurance Key Players in China
7.3 China Pet Insurance Market Size by Type
7.4 China Pet Insurance Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Pet Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Pet Insurance Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Pet Insurance Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Pet Insurance Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Pet Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Pet Insurance Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Pet Insurance Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Pet Insurance Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Pet Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Pet Insurance Key Players in India
10.3 India Pet Insurance Market Size by Type
10.4 India Pet Insurance Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Pet Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Pet Insurance Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Pet Insurance Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Pet Insurance Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Petplan UK (Allianz)
12.1.1 Petplan UK (Allianz) Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Pet Insurance Introduction
12.1.4 Petplan UK (Allianz) Revenue in Pet Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Petplan UK (Allianz) Recent Development
12.2 Nationwide
12.2.1 Nationwide Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Pet Insurance Introduction
12.2.4 Nationwide Revenue in Pet Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Nationwide Recent Development
12.3 Trupanion
12.3.1 Trupanion Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Pet Insurance Introduction
12.3.4 Trupanion Revenue in Pet Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Trupanion Recent Development
12.4 Petplan NorthAmerica(Allianz)
12.4.1 Petplan NorthAmerica(Allianz) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Pet Insurance Introduction
12.4.4 Petplan NorthAmerica(Allianz) Revenue in Pet Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Petplan NorthAmerica(Allianz) Recent Development
12.5 Hartville Group
12.5.1 Hartville Group Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Pet Insurance Introduction
12.5.4 Hartville Group Revenue in Pet Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Hartville Group Recent Development
12.6 Pethealth
12.6.1 Pethealth Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Pet Insurance Introduction
12.6.4 Pethealth Revenue in Pet Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Pethealth Recent Development
12.7 Petfirst
12.7.1 Petfirst Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Pet Insurance Introduction
12.7.4 Petfirst Revenue in Pet Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Petfirst Recent Development
12.8 Embrace
12.8.1 Embrace Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Pet Insurance Introduction
12.8.4 Embrace Revenue in Pet Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Embrace Recent Development
12.9 Royal & Sun Alliance (RSA)
12.9.1 Royal & Sun Alliance (RSA) Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Pet Insurance Introduction
12.9.4 Royal & Sun Alliance (RSA) Revenue in Pet Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Royal & Sun Alliance (RSA) Recent Development
12.10 Direct Line Group
12.10.1 Direct Line Group Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Pet Insurance Introduction
12.10.4 Direct Line Group Revenue in Pet Insurance Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Direct Line Group Recent Development
12.11 Agria
12.12 Petsecure
12.13 PetSure
12.14 Anicom Holding
12.15 ipet Insurance
12.16 Japan Animal Club
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
