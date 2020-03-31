Global Pet Insurance Market 2020 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

In 2017, the global Pet Insurance market size was 3200 million US$ and it is expected to reach 8840 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 13.5% during 2018-2025.

There are four types of pet insurance: Lifetime Cover, Non-lifetime Cover, Accident-only and other. Lifetime Cover is the largest pet insurance and its value is 1775.2 M USD in 2017.Non-lifetime Cover is the next.

This report focuses on the global Pet Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Pet Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

This report studies the Pet Insurance market, Pet insurance is a type of specialty property and casualty insurance policy that pet owners purchase to cover the unintended costs that arise in providing care for a pet, including veterinary services such as surgical procedures, injuries from accidents, and prescribed pet medicines. Pet insurance is purely a reimbursement program. A form of property and casualty insurance, pet insurance provides reimbursement to the owner after the pet has received required care and the owner submits a claim to the insurance company.

The key players covered in this study

Petplan UK (Allianz)

Nationwide

Trupanion

Petplan NorthAmerica(Allianz)

Hartville Group

Pethealth

Petfirst

Embrace

Royal & Sun Alliance (RSA)

Direct Line Group

Agria

Petsecure

PetSure

Anicom Holding

ipet Insurance

Japan Animal Club

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Lifetime Cover

Non-lifetime Cover

Accident-only

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Dog

Cat

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Pet Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Pet Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Pet Insurance are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Pet Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Lifetime Cover

1.4.3 Non-lifetime Cover

1.4.4 Accident-only

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Pet Insurance Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Dog

1.5.3 Cat

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Pet Insurance Market Size

2.2 Pet Insurance Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Pet Insurance Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Pet Insurance Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Pet Insurance Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Pet Insurance Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Pet Insurance Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Pet Insurance Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Pet Insurance Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Pet Insurance Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Pet Insurance Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Pet Insurance Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Pet Insurance Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Pet Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Pet Insurance Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Pet Insurance Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Pet Insurance Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Pet Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Pet Insurance Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Pet Insurance Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Pet Insurance Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Pet Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Pet Insurance Key Players in China

7.3 China Pet Insurance Market Size by Type

7.4 China Pet Insurance Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Pet Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Pet Insurance Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Pet Insurance Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Pet Insurance Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Pet Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Pet Insurance Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Pet Insurance Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Pet Insurance Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Pet Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Pet Insurance Key Players in India

10.3 India Pet Insurance Market Size by Type

10.4 India Pet Insurance Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Pet Insurance Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Pet Insurance Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Pet Insurance Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Pet Insurance Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Petplan UK (Allianz)

12.1.1 Petplan UK (Allianz) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Pet Insurance Introduction

12.1.4 Petplan UK (Allianz) Revenue in Pet Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Petplan UK (Allianz) Recent Development

12.2 Nationwide

12.2.1 Nationwide Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Pet Insurance Introduction

12.2.4 Nationwide Revenue in Pet Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Nationwide Recent Development

12.3 Trupanion

12.3.1 Trupanion Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Pet Insurance Introduction

12.3.4 Trupanion Revenue in Pet Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Trupanion Recent Development

12.4 Petplan NorthAmerica(Allianz)

12.4.1 Petplan NorthAmerica(Allianz) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Pet Insurance Introduction

12.4.4 Petplan NorthAmerica(Allianz) Revenue in Pet Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Petplan NorthAmerica(Allianz) Recent Development

12.5 Hartville Group

12.5.1 Hartville Group Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Pet Insurance Introduction

12.5.4 Hartville Group Revenue in Pet Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Hartville Group Recent Development

12.6 Pethealth

12.6.1 Pethealth Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Pet Insurance Introduction

12.6.4 Pethealth Revenue in Pet Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Pethealth Recent Development

12.7 Petfirst

12.7.1 Petfirst Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Pet Insurance Introduction

12.7.4 Petfirst Revenue in Pet Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Petfirst Recent Development

12.8 Embrace

12.8.1 Embrace Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Pet Insurance Introduction

12.8.4 Embrace Revenue in Pet Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Embrace Recent Development

12.9 Royal & Sun Alliance (RSA)

12.9.1 Royal & Sun Alliance (RSA) Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Pet Insurance Introduction

12.9.4 Royal & Sun Alliance (RSA) Revenue in Pet Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Royal & Sun Alliance (RSA) Recent Development

12.10 Direct Line Group

12.10.1 Direct Line Group Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Pet Insurance Introduction

12.10.4 Direct Line Group Revenue in Pet Insurance Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Direct Line Group Recent Development

12.11 Agria

12.12 Petsecure

12.13 PetSure

12.14 Anicom Holding

12.15 ipet Insurance

12.16 Japan Animal Club

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

