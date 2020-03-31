GLOBAL PERFORMANCE APPRAISAL SOFTWARE MARKET 2020 INDUSTRY AND GEOGRAPHY – INSIGHTS, SIZE, SHARE, OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS, AND INDUSTRY FORECAST TILL 2025

This report focuses on the global Performance Appraisal Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Performance Appraisal Software development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global Performance Appraisal Software market size was 1150 million US$ and it is expected to reach 4140 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 17.4% during 2018-2025.

This report studies the Performance Appraisal Software market, Performance Appraisal Software, always mentioned with Performance management software, helps organizations establish employee performance standards and enables managers to evaluate employees’ job performance in relation to these standards. Performance management systems are used to manage employee progress, performance, and development in relation to organizational goals. Companies use performance management software to facilitate meaningful and ongoing discussions between managers and direct reports.

Performance Appraisal Software is most commonly implemented by HR departments to support manager-level staff throughout various departments at an organization evaluate employees, conduct performance reviews, maintain a record of discussion topics, and facilitate 360-degree feedback. Many performance management solutions offer organizational planning capabilities that help HR departments ensure certain skill sets are present within the organization and plan for succession contingencies in case of employee departure. Performance management software can be implemented either as a standalone solution or as part of an integrated HR management suite.

Performance Appraisal Software is mainly used for three applications: Small Business, Medium-sized Business and Large Business. And Large Business was the most widely used area which took up about 60.66% of the global total in 2017. However, in the further, Small Business and Medium-sized Business will occupy more share.

United States is the largest consumption countries of Performance Appraisal Software in the world in the past few years and it will keep leader position in the next few years. United States market took up about 59.42% the global market in 2017, while Europe was about 17.58%.

USA is now the key developers of Performance Appraisal Software; most companies are in USA. Others are in Europe, China and India.

The key players covered in this study

Oracle

Saba

SAP

SumTotal Systems

Ultimate Software

Cornerstone OnDemand

Performly

Impraise

MAUS

BambooHR

Namely

Zoho Corporation

BreatheHR

Trakstar

ClearCompany

Actus

Insperity

Reviewsnap

PeopleGoal

Beisen

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise

Cloud-based

Web-based

Market segment by Application, split into

Small Business

Medium-sized Business

Large Business

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Performance Appraisal Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Performance Appraisal Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Performance Appraisal Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Performance Appraisal Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 On-premise

1.4.3 Cloud-based

1.4.4 Web-based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Performance Appraisal Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Small Business

1.5.3 Medium-sized Business

1.5.4 Large Business

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Performance Appraisal Software Market Size

2.2 Performance Appraisal Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Performance Appraisal Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Performance Appraisal Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Performance Appraisal Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Performance Appraisal Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Performance Appraisal Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Performance Appraisal Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Performance Appraisal Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Performance Appraisal Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Performance Appraisal Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Performance Appraisal Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Performance Appraisal Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Performance Appraisal Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Performance Appraisal Software Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Performance Appraisal Software Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Performance Appraisal Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Performance Appraisal Software Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Performance Appraisal Software Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Performance Appraisal Software Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Performance Appraisal Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Performance Appraisal Software Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Performance Appraisal Software Key Players in China

7.3 China Performance Appraisal Software Market Size by Type

7.4 China Performance Appraisal Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Performance Appraisal Software Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Performance Appraisal Software Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Performance Appraisal Software Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Performance Appraisal Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Performance Appraisal Software Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Performance Appraisal Software Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Performance Appraisal Software Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Performance Appraisal Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Performance Appraisal Software Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Performance Appraisal Software Key Players in India

10.3 India Performance Appraisal Software Market Size by Type

10.4 India Performance Appraisal Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Performance Appraisal Software Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Performance Appraisal Software Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Performance Appraisal Software Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Performance Appraisal Software Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Oracle

12.1.1 Oracle Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Performance Appraisal Software Introduction

12.1.4 Oracle Revenue in Performance Appraisal Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.2 Saba

12.2.1 Saba Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Performance Appraisal Software Introduction

12.2.4 Saba Revenue in Performance Appraisal Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Saba Recent Development

12.3 SAP

12.3.1 SAP Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Performance Appraisal Software Introduction

12.3.4 SAP Revenue in Performance Appraisal Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 SAP Recent Development

12.4 SumTotal Systems

12.4.1 SumTotal Systems Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Performance Appraisal Software Introduction

12.4.4 SumTotal Systems Revenue in Performance Appraisal Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 SumTotal Systems Recent Development

12.5 Ultimate Software

12.5.1 Ultimate Software Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Performance Appraisal Software Introduction

12.5.4 Ultimate Software Revenue in Performance Appraisal Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Ultimate Software Recent Development

12.6 Cornerstone OnDemand

12.6.1 Cornerstone OnDemand Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Performance Appraisal Software Introduction

12.6.4 Cornerstone OnDemand Revenue in Performance Appraisal Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Cornerstone OnDemand Recent Development

12.7 Performly

12.7.1 Performly Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Performance Appraisal Software Introduction

12.7.4 Performly Revenue in Performance Appraisal Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Performly Recent Development

12.8 Impraise

12.8.1 Impraise Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Performance Appraisal Software Introduction

12.8.4 Impraise Revenue in Performance Appraisal Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Impraise Recent Development

12.9 MAUS

12.9.1 MAUS Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Performance Appraisal Software Introduction

12.9.4 MAUS Revenue in Performance Appraisal Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 MAUS Recent Development

12.10 BambooHR

12.10.1 BambooHR Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Performance Appraisal Software Introduction

12.10.4 BambooHR Revenue in Performance Appraisal Software Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 BambooHR Recent Development

12.11 Namely

12.12 Zoho Corporation

12.13 BreatheHR

12.14 Trakstar

12.15 ClearCompany

12.16 Actus

12.17 Insperity

12.18 Reviewsnap

12.19 PeopleGoal

12.20 Beisen

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

