GLOBAL PERFORMANCE APPRAISAL SOFTWARE MARKET 2020 INDUSTRY AND GEOGRAPHY – INSIGHTS, SIZE, SHARE, OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS, AND INDUSTRY FORECAST TILL 2025

GLOBAL PERFORMANCE APPRAISAL SOFTWARE MARKET 2020 INDUSTRY AND GEOGRAPHY – INSIGHTS, SIZE, SHARE, OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS, AND INDUSTRY FORECAST TILL 2025March 31, 2020
This report focuses on the global Performance Appraisal Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Performance Appraisal Software development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Performance Appraisal Software market size was 1150 million US$ and it is expected to reach 4140 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 17.4% during 2018-2025.
This report studies the Performance Appraisal Software market, Performance Appraisal Software, always mentioned with Performance management software, helps organizations establish employee performance standards and enables managers to evaluate employees’ job performance in relation to these standards. Performance management systems are used to manage employee progress, performance, and development in relation to organizational goals. Companies use performance management software to facilitate meaningful and ongoing discussions between managers and direct reports.
Performance Appraisal Software is most commonly implemented by HR departments to support manager-level staff throughout various departments at an organization evaluate employees, conduct performance reviews, maintain a record of discussion topics, and facilitate 360-degree feedback. Many performance management solutions offer organizational planning capabilities that help HR departments ensure certain skill sets are present within the organization and plan for succession contingencies in case of employee departure. Performance management software can be implemented either as a standalone solution or as part of an integrated HR management suite.
Performance Appraisal Software is mainly used for three applications: Small Business, Medium-sized Business and Large Business. And Large Business was the most widely used area which took up about 60.66% of the global total in 2017. However, in the further, Small Business and Medium-sized Business will occupy more share.
United States is the largest consumption countries of Performance Appraisal Software in the world in the past few years and it will keep leader position in the next few years. United States market took up about 59.42% the global market in 2017, while Europe was about 17.58%.
USA is now the key developers of Performance Appraisal Software; most companies are in USA. Others are in Europe, China and India.
The key players covered in this study
Oracle
Saba
SAP
SumTotal Systems
Ultimate Software
Cornerstone OnDemand
Performly
Impraise
MAUS
BambooHR
Namely
Zoho Corporation
BreatheHR
Trakstar
ClearCompany
Actus
Insperity
Reviewsnap
PeopleGoal
Beisen
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premise
Cloud-based
Web-based
Market segment by Application, split into
Small Business
Medium-sized Business
Large Business
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Performance Appraisal Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Performance Appraisal Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Performance Appraisal Software are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Performance Appraisal Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 On-premise
1.4.3 Cloud-based
1.4.4 Web-based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Performance Appraisal Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Small Business
1.5.3 Medium-sized Business
1.5.4 Large Business
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Performance Appraisal Software Market Size
2.2 Performance Appraisal Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Performance Appraisal Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Performance Appraisal Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Performance Appraisal Software Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Performance Appraisal Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Performance Appraisal Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Performance Appraisal Software Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Performance Appraisal Software Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Performance Appraisal Software Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Performance Appraisal Software Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Performance Appraisal Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Performance Appraisal Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Performance Appraisal Software Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Performance Appraisal Software Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Performance Appraisal Software Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Performance Appraisal Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Performance Appraisal Software Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Performance Appraisal Software Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Performance Appraisal Software Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Performance Appraisal Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Performance Appraisal Software Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Performance Appraisal Software Key Players in China
7.3 China Performance Appraisal Software Market Size by Type
7.4 China Performance Appraisal Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Performance Appraisal Software Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Performance Appraisal Software Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Performance Appraisal Software Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Performance Appraisal Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Performance Appraisal Software Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Performance Appraisal Software Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Performance Appraisal Software Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Performance Appraisal Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Performance Appraisal Software Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Performance Appraisal Software Key Players in India
10.3 India Performance Appraisal Software Market Size by Type
10.4 India Performance Appraisal Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Performance Appraisal Software Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Performance Appraisal Software Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Performance Appraisal Software Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Performance Appraisal Software Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Oracle
12.1.1 Oracle Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Performance Appraisal Software Introduction
12.1.4 Oracle Revenue in Performance Appraisal Software Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.2 Saba
12.2.1 Saba Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Performance Appraisal Software Introduction
12.2.4 Saba Revenue in Performance Appraisal Software Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Saba Recent Development
12.3 SAP
12.3.1 SAP Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Performance Appraisal Software Introduction
12.3.4 SAP Revenue in Performance Appraisal Software Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 SAP Recent Development
12.4 SumTotal Systems
12.4.1 SumTotal Systems Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Performance Appraisal Software Introduction
12.4.4 SumTotal Systems Revenue in Performance Appraisal Software Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 SumTotal Systems Recent Development
12.5 Ultimate Software
12.5.1 Ultimate Software Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Performance Appraisal Software Introduction
12.5.4 Ultimate Software Revenue in Performance Appraisal Software Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Ultimate Software Recent Development
12.6 Cornerstone OnDemand
12.6.1 Cornerstone OnDemand Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Performance Appraisal Software Introduction
12.6.4 Cornerstone OnDemand Revenue in Performance Appraisal Software Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Cornerstone OnDemand Recent Development
12.7 Performly
12.7.1 Performly Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Performance Appraisal Software Introduction
12.7.4 Performly Revenue in Performance Appraisal Software Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Performly Recent Development
12.8 Impraise
12.8.1 Impraise Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Performance Appraisal Software Introduction
12.8.4 Impraise Revenue in Performance Appraisal Software Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Impraise Recent Development
12.9 MAUS
12.9.1 MAUS Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Performance Appraisal Software Introduction
12.9.4 MAUS Revenue in Performance Appraisal Software Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 MAUS Recent Development
12.10 BambooHR
12.10.1 BambooHR Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Performance Appraisal Software Introduction
12.10.4 BambooHR Revenue in Performance Appraisal Software Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 BambooHR Recent Development
12.11 Namely
12.12 Zoho Corporation
12.13 BreatheHR
12.14 Trakstar
12.15 ClearCompany
12.16 Actus
12.17 Insperity
12.18 Reviewsnap
12.19 PeopleGoal
12.20 Beisen
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
