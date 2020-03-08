Global Perfluoropolyether Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Perfluoropolyether Market: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility.

With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Perfluoropolyether market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Perfluoropolyether market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Perfluoropolyether market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Perfluoropolyether Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Perfluoropolyether market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global perfluoropolyether market is expected to value at approximately US$ 0.3 Bn in 2019, and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.2%. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global perfluoropolyether market and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2027. The global perfluoropolyether market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and region/country.

Global Perfluoropolyether Market: Introduction

Perfluoropolyether (PFPE), like many other fluoropolymers, exhibit exceptional thermal and oxidative stability. The cumulative result of these properties is manifested in materials that can be functional in a broad range of chemically demanding environments, as well as at very high and very low temperatures. This versatility has presented opportunities for the use of PFPE in applications ranging from high-performance lubricants for magnetic recording media and aerospace and electronic devices and equipment, to cosmetics and monument protection.

Global Perfluoropolyether Market: Dynamics

Major factor driving growth of the global perfluoropolyether market is low outgassing properties of perfluoropolyether as compared to other lubricants as it does not outgas any hydrocarbons, which is resulting in increasing demand from the electronics sector. In addition, they are ideal for use in vacuum pumps as sealing and working fluids, especially in systems that are exposed to aggressive gases is another factor expected to support growth of the global perfluoropolyether market. Moreover, PFPE oils and greases are not combustible under any circumstances, making PFPEs safe to use in various critical applications, where fire resistance is a major requirement is another factor expected to further support growth of the target market.

PEFE provides long lasting performance in various industrial applications, which results in reduced wear and tear on machine parts, helps in lowering maintenance costs and production delays, even in the harshest of environments this is another factor expected to further boost the growth of the target market.

Availability of various alternatives such as mineral oil, PAO, diester, silicones, etc. in the market is a major factor expected to hamper growth of the global perfluoropolyether market over the forecast period. For instance, polyalphaolefin premium grade greases are a baseline competitor of PFPEs, and are widely used in electric motor bearings

Global Perfluoropolyether Market Analysis, by Product Type

On the basis of product type segmentation, the PFPE oil segment is expected to contribute major revenue share, and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The PFPE oil segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of over 4.1%. PFPE oils are chemically inert, non-reactive, non-flammable, with anti-seizing properties, and have low vapor pressure. They are used as lubricants in bearings, instruments with moving parts, oxygen systems, and valves in various machinery.

Global Perfluoropolyether Market Analysis, by Application

On the basis of application segment, aerospace segment is expected to contribute major revenue share, and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The electronics segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of over 4.1%, owing its robust resistance to most chemicals, acids, and bases, and these factors coupled with high thermal resistance property thereby providing extended service life are expected to drive revenue growth of aerospace segment over the forecast period.

Global Perfluoropolyether Market Analysis, by Region/Country

Europe market is expected to dominate the target market. This can be attributed to high adoption of PFPE in major end-use industries such as automobiles and aerospace and defense, coupled with increasing adoption of PFPE in applications in nuclear power plants in countries in the region. Moreover, increasing investments into R&D for defense and aerospace applications by major countries in the region such as Germany and France, is another major factor expected to support growth of the Europe market over the forecast period

In July 2018, French President Emmanuel Macron promulgated the Military Planning Law or Loi de Programmation Militaire (LPM) for 2019“2025, wherein military spending by the French government is expected to reach 2% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2025. The military budget is proposed to be increased by approximately US$ 1.98 Bn per year until 2022, and further by approximately US$ 3.49 Bn per year from 2023.

Furthermore, increasing government initiatives and investments into development and expansion of nuclear power generation facilities in countries in the region are other factors expected to support growth of the Europe market over the forecast period

As of 2016 according to The European Nuclear Society there were approximately 186 nuclear power generation units in operation in Europe, of which France had 58 units and Russia had 36 units in operation. Also, Russia had a total of seven nuclear power generation units under construction.

Textiles account for a major volume of exports in China, along with consumer electronics. High adoption of PFPE in various end-use industries, especially chemicals, steel, textile, and automobile, is a major factor driving growth of the China market currently. Moreover, increasing government initiatives for boosting production and exports of automobiles and consumer electronics is another factor expected to boost growth of the China market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, increasing use of PFPE by major end-use industries such as automotive and consumer electronics, coupled with increasing adoption of PFPE in aerospace and defense applications are major factors driving growth of the Japan market currently

In addition, increasing number of government initiatives for supporting growth of the aerospace and aviation industries, primarily to reduce heavy reliance on imports of aerospace and aviation equipment, is another major factor expected to boost growth of the Japan market over the forecast period.

Global Perfluoropolyether Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

PFPE Oil

PFPE Grease

Segmentation by Application:

Aerospace

Electronics

Chemicals

Others (Automotive, Steel manufacturing, Food industry, and Packaging industry)

Segmentation by Region/Country:

US

Europe

China

India

Japan

South East Asia

Key Insights Covered: Global Perfluoropolyether Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Perfluoropolyether industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Perfluoropolyether industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Perfluoropolyether industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Perfluoropolyether industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Perfluoropolyether industry.

Research Methodology: Global Perfluoropolyether Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

