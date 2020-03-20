GLOBAL PEER-TO-PEER LENDING MARKET 2020 | INCREASING DEMAND, CURRENT TREND, SCOPE, BUSINESS STRATEGIES, CHALLENGES, NEW INNOVATIONS, FUTURE PROJECTIONS AND FORECAST 2025

GLOBAL PEER-TO-PEER LENDING MARKET 2020 | INCREASING DEMAND, CURRENT TREND, SCOPE, BUSINESS STRATEGIES, CHALLENGES, NEW INNOVATIONS, FUTURE PROJECTIONS AND FORECAST 2025March 20, 2020
Description
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2177882
Summary
This report studies the global Peer-to-peer Lending market, analyzes and researches the Peer-to-peer Lending development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
LendingClub Corporation (LC)
Zopa
Prosper
Upstart
Funding Circle
CircleBack Lending
Peerform
Pave
Daric
Borrowers First
SoFi
Ratesetter
Auxmoney
Social Finance, Inc.
Avant, Inc.
OnDeck Capital, Inc.
Kabbage, Inc.
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Banks
Non-bank lenders
Asset managers
Hedge funds and venture capitalists
Market segment by Application, the market can be split into
Consumer
Business
Invoice financing
Property
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/2018-2025-peer-to-peer-lending-report-on-global-and-united-states-market-status-and-forecast-by-players-types-and-applications
Table of Contents
2018-2025 Peer-to-peer Lending Report on Global and United States Market, Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications
Chapter One: Industry Overview of Peer-to-peer Lending
1.1 Peer-to-peer Lending Market Overview
1.1.1 Peer-to-peer Lending Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Peer-to-peer Lending Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Peer-to-peer Lending Market by Type
1.3.1 Banks
1.3.2 Non-bank lenders
1.3.3 Asset managers
1.3.4 Hedge funds and venture capitalists
1.4 Peer-to-peer Lending Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Consumer
1.4.2 Business
1.4.3 Invoice financing
1.4.4 Property
Chapter Two: Global Peer-to-peer Lending Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Peer-to-peer Lending Market Size (Value) by Players (2017 and 2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
Chapter Three: Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 LendingClub Corporation (LC)
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Peer-to-peer Lending Revenue (Value) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Zopa
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Peer-to-peer Lending Revenue (Value) (2013-2018)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Prosper
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Peer-to-peer Lending Revenue (Value) (2013-2018)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Upstart
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Peer-to-peer Lending Revenue (Value) (2013-2018)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Funding Circle
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Peer-to-peer Lending Revenue (Value) (2013-2018)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 CircleBack Lending
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Peer-to-peer Lending Revenue (Value) (2013-2018)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Peerform
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Peer-to-peer Lending Revenue (Value) (2013-2018)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 Pave
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Peer-to-peer Lending Revenue (Value) (2013-2018)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 Daric
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Peer-to-peer Lending Revenue (Value) (2013-2018)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 Borrowers First
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Peer-to-peer Lending Revenue (Value) (2013-2018)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
3.11 SoFi
3.12 Ratesetter
3.13 Auxmoney
3.14 Social Finance, Inc.
3.15 Avant, Inc.
3.16 OnDeck Capital, Inc.
3.17 Kabbage, Inc.
Chapter Four: Global Peer-to-peer Lending Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Peer-to-peer Lending Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Peer-to-peer Lending Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Potential Application of Peer-to-peer Lending in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Peer-to-peer Lending
Chapter Five: United States Peer-to-peer Lending Development Status and Outlook
5.1 United States Peer-to-peer Lending Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 United States Peer-to-peer Lending Market Size and Market Share by Players (2017 and 2018)
Chapter Six: EU Peer-to-peer Lending Development Status and Outlook
6.1 EU Peer-to-peer Lending Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 EU Peer-to-peer Lending Market Size and Market Share by Players (2017 and 2018)
Chapter Seven: Japan Peer-to-peer Lending Development Status and Outlook
7.1 Japan Peer-to-peer Lending Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Japan Peer-to-peer Lending Market Size and Market Share by Players (2017 and 2018)
Chapter Eight: China Peer-to-peer Lending Development Status and Outlook
8.1 China Peer-to-peer Lending Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 China Peer-to-peer Lending Market Size and Market Share by Players (2017 and 2018)
Chapter Nine: India Peer-to-peer Lending Development Status and Outlook
9.1 India Peer-to-peer Lending Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 India Peer-to-peer Lending Market Size and Market Share by Players (2017 and 2018)
Chapter Ten: Southeast Asia Peer-to-peer Lending Development Status and Outlook
10.1 Southeast Asia Peer-to-peer Lending Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Southeast Asia Peer-to-peer Lending Market Size and Market Share by Players (2017 and 2018)
Chapter Eleven: Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)
11.1 Global Peer-to-peer Lending Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)
11.1.1 United States Peer-to-peer Lending Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.1.2 EU Peer-to-peer Lending Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.1.3 Japan Peer-to-peer Lending Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.1.4 China Peer-to-peer Lending Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.1.5 India Peer-to-peer Lending Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.1.6 Southeast Asia Peer-to-peer Lending Revenue and Growth Rate (2018-2025)
11.2 Global Peer-to-peer Lending Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)
11.3 Global Peer-to-peer Lending Market Size by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Twelve: Peer-to-peer Lending Market Dynamics
12.1 Peer-to-peer Lending Market Opportunities
12.2 Peer-to-peer Lending Challenge and Risk
12.2.1 Competition from Opponents
12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy
12.3 Peer-to-peer Lending Market Constraints and Threat
12.3.1 Threat from Substitute
12.3.2 Government Policy
12.3.3 Technology Risks
12.4 Peer-to-peer Lending Market Driving Force
12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets
12.4.2 Potential Application
Chapter Thirteen: Market Effect Factors Analysis
13.1 Technology Progress/Risk
13.1.1 Substitutes
13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry
13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference
13.3 External Environmental Change
13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations
13.3.2 Other Risk Factors
Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding/Conclusion
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
Methodology
Analyst Introduction
Data Source
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2177882
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
Links: