Global PC Compounding Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global PC Compounding Market: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility.

With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the PC Compounding market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the PC Compounding market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the PC Compounding market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on PC Compounding Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the PC Compounding market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global PC compounding market is estimated to value at nearly US$ 3.8 Bn in 2019, and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period. The global PC compounding market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region/country.

Global PC Compounding Market: Introduction

Polycarbonate is a thermoplastic polymer that contains carbonate group in its chemical structure. Polycarbonate compounds have emerged as leading materials for the automotive sector, particularly for automotive glazing applications such as windscreens, side windows, rear windows, and panoramic roofs, as well as for wheel covers, hoods, and safety helmets.

Global PC Compounding Market: Dynamics

Major factors driving growth of the global market is growing demand for PC compounds across various automotive applications. Various types of PC compounds such as PC/ABS, PC/PBT, and PC/PET are used in manufacturing of automotive products as these compounds possess unique properties such as stiffness, gloss, impact, and high heat resistance. PC compounds are also used in production of structural components, glove box, pillars, in glazing, and roof modules in cars.

In addition, growing population, and changing lifestyle of consumers, coupled with stringent government regulations regarding vehicle and passenger safety are among some other major factors expected to further fuel production and sales of vehicles, which in turn expected to bolster demand for PC compounds subsequently and drives growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, increasing adoption of PC compounds in wide-range of electronics applications such as in TV frames, laptop monitor enclosures, portable hand-held devices, LCD panels, keypads, adapters and chargers, and mobile phone bodies.

Moreover, PC compounds are also used to manufacture medical devices such as blood oxygenators, reservoirs, automated external defibrillators, auto-injectors, mobile medical injector pumps, oxygen concentrators, intravenous access, and injection systems, owing to its excellent optical clarity, high heat distortion temperature, and chemical resistance to alcohol and lipids.

However, availability of several substitutes to PC-compounds such as PVC, PP, PUR, PVC, ABS, and PS are expected to hamper demand for PC compounds and restrain growth of the target market in the near future. In addition, stringent government regulations regarding the use of materials for windshield glazing applications is another factor expected to restrain growth of the target market.

Ongoing trend observed in the target market is strategic consolidation activities among global and regional players and rising focus to increase production capacity by PC compound manufacturers which in turn helps to cater rising demand. This trend is expected to continue over the forecast period, and is expected to boost growth of the target market.

For instance, in October 2018, Celanese Corporation signed an agreement to takeover Next Polymers Ltd. India, which is among the Indias leading engineering thermoplastics companies, engaged in manufacturing, export, and supply of a large compilation of reinforced polycarbonate, acrylic butadiene styrene compounds, and PMMA colored compounds.

Increasing manufacturers focus towards development of innovative technologies and new product launches are some other factors expected to create potential revenue opportunities for players operating in the target market over the forecast period.

For instance, in October 2018, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation launched new ultra-high melt flow PP for lightweight breathable nonwoven fabrics in personal hygiene applications. Additionally, the company launched new Thermocomp HMD-D series of high modulus ductile compounds to the Americas and Europe at NPE 2018.

Global PC Compounding Market Analysis, by Product Type

Among the product type segments, the PC/ABS segment is expected to contribute major revenue share, and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The PC/ABS segment is expected to register CAGR of over 4.8%, owing to increasing demand for PC/ABS for applications such as automotive, electronics, consumer products, appliances, medical, and electrical. The PC/PBT segment is expected to account for second-highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Global PC Compounding Market Analysis, by Application

Among the application segments, the automotive segment is expected to contribute major revenue share, and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The automotive segment is expected to register CAGR of over 4.8%, owing to increasing adoption of PC compounds in automotive lighting, head lamp lenses, dashboards, interior cladding, and exterior parts such as bumpers, body panels, etc.

Global PC Compounding Market Analysis, by Region

The market in China is expected to dominate in the global PC compounding market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Increasing vehicle production and increasing adoption of PC compound in the automotive sector is a major factor driving growth of the China PC compounding market. According to International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, vehicle production in 2017 grew by 3.19% compared to 2016.

In addition, increasing investment by manufacturers in research and development activities for innovative product launches is another factor expected to support growth of the market in China. For instance, in September 2014, DowDuPont Inc. opened innovation center in Shanghai, China, which will feature its latest innovations, applications, and products that address local market needs in food, energy, automotive and protection, as well as computer, communications and consumer electronics, sectors.

In addition, growing automotive sale across various countries in Europe and increasing adoption of PC compounds by automotive manufacturers for various applications such as middle consoles, blow molded seatbacks, overhead consoles, etc., owing to properties such as high impact strength, high heat resistance, colorable and printable, etc., are major factors driving growth of the PC compounding market in Europe. According to International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, production of vehicles in Russia, France, and Turkey respectively increased by 19.1%, 6.5%, and 14.2% in 2017 as compared to the previous year.

Increasing smart TV penetration, especially in developing countries such as India and Brazil, coupled with growing consumer shift towards technologically advanced products are key factors expected to drive growth of the market in RoW over the forecast period.

Automotive manufacturers preference towards reducing vehicle weight in order to optimize fuel efficiency and reduce CO2 emissions in vehicles in Japan. Increasing demand for PC compounds from the automotive industry, particularly for automotive glazing applications such as side windows, windscreens, rear windows, and panoramic roofs, as well as for wheel covers, hoods, and safety helmets, is expected to drive growth of the target market in Japan over the forecast period.

Global PC Compounding Market Segmentation:

Global PC Compounding Market Segmentation, by Product Type:

PC/ABS

PC/PBT

PC/ASA

PC/PMMA

PC/PET

Global PC Compounding Market Segmentation, by Application:

Automotive

Appliance

Electronics

Industrial Parts

Healthcare Parts

Others

Global PC Compounding Market Segmentation, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players included in the report: Global PC Compounding Market

Key Insights Covered: Global PC Compounding Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of PC Compounding industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of PC Compounding industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of PC Compounding industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of PC Compounding industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of PC Compounding industry.

Research Methodology: Global PC Compounding Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

