Global PC/ABS Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the PC/ABS market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the PC/ABS market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the PC/ABS market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on PC/ABS Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the PC/ABS market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global PC/ABS Market by Product Type (General Grade, Flame Retardant Grade, Other Grades), By End-User (Automotive, Appliances, Electronics, Industrial, Healthcare, Other Applications), and by Region Global Forecast to 2028., Which offers a holistic view of the global PC/ABS market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global PC/ABS market is projected to be US$ 3873.6 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 4,738.7 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 2.0%.

PC/ABS stands for polycarbonate/acrylonitrile butadiene styrene. PC/ABS is a thermoplastic hybrid polymer blend of PC and ABS. ABS has low production cost and is generally used for injection moulding applications and considered useful for 3D printing applications. Polycarbonate is durable, and it has a high impact strength. Polycarbonate and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene are blended to get benefits of both the materials. Polycarbonate also has high heat resistance, whereas ABS is cheaper as well as flexible. PC/ABS is generally available in multiple grades such as standard grade, flame retardant grade, glass fibre reinforced grade for various applications such as automotive, electronics and telecommunication, medical devices, pharmaceutical applications etc. PC/ABS is also used for conceptual modelling, functional prototyping etc. PC/ABS is an engineering thermoplastic that is gaining importance these days. To be used for specific applications, it is reinforced with glass fibre in varying amounts as per the requirement. Multiple manufacturers also offer tailor-made grades of PC/ABS.

Asia-Pacific has a large number of manufacturers of polycarbonate/acrylonitrile butadiene styrene blends. However, demand for PC/ABS is mainly from developed nations as end-use industries such as 3D printing, automotive, electronics and telecommunication etc are well developed. In those countries. PC/ABS market is expected to witness decent growth as demand for this material is growing from 3D printing companies because PC/ABS is considered as a better and stronger option. PC/ABS is used in adapters and chargers, mobile phone bodies, structural components etc.

Global PC/ABS Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

Growing 3D printing, especially in developed countries, is expected to aid in the growth of PC/ABS market. PC/ABS is considered the most suitable material for prototyping and is one of the most used materials in 3D printers. Also, increasing demand for light weight vehicles, as well as electric vehicles to reduce pollution across the globe, is expected to support the growth of global PC/ABS market. PC/ABS plays key role in the reduction of weight of the vehicle to improve fuel efficiency.

Furthermore, thermoplastics are becoming popular over conventional materials such as wood, glass due to its superior characteristics. These materials serve the purpose and are cost-effective, lighter in weight and easy to handle. This is anticipated to drive the market forward.

However, substantial price and a low melting point of PC/ABS are some factors that may affect the growth of PC/ABS market adversely.

Global PC/ABS Market by Product Type, 2018

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into general grade, flame retardant grade, other grades. Flame retardant grade accounts for the majority share in the global PC/ABS market, followed by general grade.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America and MEA. North America accounts majority share in the global PC/ABS market.

The research report on the global PC/ABS market includes profiles of some of major companies such as Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Covestro AG, Teijin Limited, Trinseo S.A, Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation, Samsung SDI Co. (Lotte Advanced Materials Co., Ltd), Chi Mei Corporation, LG Chem, Ltd., Daicel Corporation, Celanese Corporation, RTP Company, Inc., Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation, Shanghai Kumho Sunny Plastics Co., Ltd., PolyOne Corporation, Polymer Compounder Ltd., Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Limited, etc.

Key Market Segments:

Type

General Grade

Flame Retardant Grade

Application

Automotive

Appliance

Electronics

Industrial Parts

Healthcare Parts

Key Market Players included in the report:

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

Covestro AG

Teijin Limited

Trinseo S.A

Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation

Samsung SDI Co. (Lotte Advanced Materials Co.Ltd)

Chi Mei Corporation

LG Chem Ltd.

Daicel Corporation

Celanese Corporation

RTP Company Inc.

Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corporation

Shanghai Kumho Sunny Plastics Co. Ltd.

PolyOne Corporation

Polymer Compounder Ltd.

Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Limited

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of PC/ABS industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of PC/ABS industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of PC/ABS industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of PC/ABS industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of PC/ABS industry.

Research Methodology: Global PC/ABS Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

