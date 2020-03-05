Global Painting Machines Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Painting Machines Market: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility.

With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Painting Machines market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Painting Machines market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Painting Machines market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Painting Machines Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Painting Machines market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Painting Machines Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Global Painting Machines Market by Product Type (Paint Sprayers and Automatic Painting Machine), By Application (Industrial Production, Automobile & Aerospace Industry, Furniture & Decoration, Architecture), and by Region Global Forecast to 2028., which offers a holistic view of the global painting machines market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global painting machines market is projected to be US$ 2,249.9 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 4,888.4 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.1%.

Interior and exterior decoration became an important part of the construction industry. Home decoration is a growing trend across the globe. In addition, demand for effective and advanced painting is growing in the automotive sector across the globe. Painting is a practice of applying paint, pigment, color to a solid surface. Painting machine refers to a device sprays a coating through the air onto a solid surface. Painting machine makes the painting process user-friendly and easy. Painting machine is generally in the form of paint sprayers which require personal assistance and automatic spraying machine. The wide application of painting machines such as painting on the refrigerator, washing machine, mixer grinder and other home appliances from industrial production are propelling the demand for the machine.

Attractive texture and fine coating on furniture and other wooden material are creating a new prospect for the market. Rising demand for durable coating among end user is expected to upsurge the demand for painting machine market in the near future.

Increasing demand for painting machine in automobile industry owing to efficiency and accuracy of automatic painting machines in a consistent way without wasting material in optimized time. Moreover, these machines limit the involvement of human in the painting process, which results in a reduced number of labors and labor cost. Healthy growth in industrialization has led the passenger car penetration in developing countries particularly in China and India. This is expected to support the growth of the painting machines market in the near future.

Global Painting Machines Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

Shifting consumer behavior for attractive interior texture in commercial as well as residential architecture is projected to support the growth of the painting machine market. Also, increasing demand for durable coating for machinery and home appliances for better performance is expected to fuel the demand for painting machine market in the forecast period.

In addition, rising industrialization in developing nations, increasing passenger car production, and increasing spending ability and disposable income of individuals across the globe are other key factors expected to fuel the growth of the global painting machines market.

However, high cost associated with advanced painting machines and restricted application or use of painting machines to high volume or bigger part of automotive equipments is expected to affect the growth of the global market to a certain extent.

Global Painting Machines Market by Product Type, 2018

Based on product type, the market is segmented into paint sprayers and automatic painting machine. Automatic painting machine accounts for the majority share in the global painting machines market and it is expected to witness high CAGR in the forecast period.

Based on the region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America and MEA. Europe accounts majority share in global painting machines market followed by market in North America.

The research report on the global painting machines market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as J. Wagner GmbH, Graco Inc., Exel Industries SA, Cefla s.c (Cefla Finishing), Venjakob Maschinenbau GmbH & Co. KG, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., ABB Ltd., Durr AG, Eisenmann LacTec GmbH, Ecco Finishing Supplies Ltd, RIGO S.R.L., WIWA Wilhelm Wagner GmbH & Co KG, SPMA, etc.

Key Market Segments:

Type

Paint Sprayers

Automatic Painting Machine

Application

Industrial Production

Automobile & Aerospace Industry

Furniture & Decoration

Architecture

Key Market Players included in the report:

J. Wagner GmbH

Graco Inc.

Exel Industries SA

Cefla s.c (Cefla Finishing)

Venjakob Maschinenbau GmbH & Co. KG

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

ABB Ltd.

Durr AG

Eisenmann LacTec GmbH

Ecco Finishing Supplies Ltd

RIGO S.R.L.

WIWA Wilhelm Wagner GmbH & Co KG

SPMA

Key Insights Covered: Global Painting Machines Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Painting Machines industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Painting Machines industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Painting Machines industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Painting Machines industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Painting Machines industry.

Research Methodology: Global Painting Machines Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

