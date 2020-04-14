Global Orphan Drugs Industry Report 2020 | Market Growth, Trends And Forecast 2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Orphan Drugs Market Global Report 2020: Covid 19 Implications And Growth covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The orphan drugs market consists of sales of orphan drugs and related services that are used to treat rare diseases. An orphan drug is a pharmaceutical drug developed to treat patients suffering from rare diseases and would not make profit if developed commercially.

The rising prevalence of rare diseases is a key factor driving the growth of the orphan drugs industry. Any disease that affects a small percentage of the population is a rare disease. Rare disease treatments often require a cold chain, a supply chain regulated by temperature that is not readily accessible in all countries. Orphan diseases or rare diseases occurs rarely among the people (i.e. 7 out of 10,000). However, globally, the prevalence of rare diseases is increasing in recent years. In 2017, there were 7,000 identified rare diseases, including hemophilia, Gaucher disease, Hunter syndrome and many types of rare cancer.

Orphan Drugs Market Segmentation

By Therapy Area:

1. Oncology

2. Blood

3. Central Nervous System

4. Endocrine

5. Cardiovascular

6. Respiratory

7. Immunomodulatory

By Distribution Channel:

1. Hospital Pharmacy

2. Retail Pharmacy

3. Online Sales

The Orphan Drugs market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. North America was the largest region during the period 2015-2023.

Chapters from Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Orphan Drugs Market Characteristics

Chapter 3. Orphan Drugs Market Size And Growth

Chapter 4. Orphan Drugs Market Segmentation

Chapter 5. Orphan Drugs Market Regional And Country Analysis

……

Chapter 26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Orphan Drugs Market

Chapter 27. Orphan Drugs Market Trends And Strategies

Chapter 28. Orphan Drugs Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

Chapter 29. Appendix

Some of the major key players involved in the Orphan Drugs market are

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Celgene Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Amgen

Biogen

Bayer

Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Johnson & Johnson

AbbVie Inc

