Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market 2020: Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities Analysis and Forecast to 2025

In 2017, the global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) market size was 43 million US$ and it is expected to reach 340 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 29.5% during 2018-2025.

Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) is a rapidly emerging PV technology that convert sunlight into electricity by employing thin films of organic semiconductors. It has a photosensitive nature of the organic matter as a semiconductor material, the photovoltaic effect of the voltage generated by the current to achieve the effect of solar power.

The current production enterprises are mainly concentrated in the R & D stage and a small number of demonstration projects. The photoelectric conversion research scholars is faced with the challenge of organic solar cell efficiency cannot always satisfactory, conversion rate, experimental conditions to maintain the current conversion efficiency between 12%-18%, but small batch production only between 5%-7%, the conversion efficiency is too low. Moreover, the use of organic materials is easily affected by the temperature and air, which leads to the aging of the device, which affects the performance.

The biggest difference between an organic solar cell and an inorganic solar cell is that the semiconductor material, the organic solar cell semiconductor is an organic material, and the inorganic solar cell semiconductor is an inorganic material. Compared with inorganic materials, organic materials are less toxic and do not cause environmental pollution.

This report focuses on the global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ARMOR Group

AGC

Heliatek

Mitsubishi Chemical

Belectric

Henkel

Solarmer

CSEM Brasil

Sumitomo Chemical

Toshiba

Heraeus

BASF

DisaSolar

EMD Performance Materials

Market analysis by product type

PN Junction Structure (P-N Heterojunction)

Dye-sensitized Nanocrystalline Solar Cells (DSSC)

Market analysis by market

Consumer Electronics

Wearable Device

Architecture & Building Integration

Other

Market analysis by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) are as follows:

History Year: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2018-2025)

1.4.2 PN Junction Structure (P-N Heterojunction)

1.4.3 Dye-sensitized Nanocrystalline Solar Cells (DSSC)

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Share by Application (2017-2025)

1.5.2 Consumer Electronics

1.5.3 Wearable Device

1.5.4 Architecture & Building Integration

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Size

2.2 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Size by Regions (2017-2025)

2.2.2 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Share by Regions (2017-2025)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Use Cases

Chapter Three: Key Players

3.1 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2018)

3.2 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market

3.5 Key Players Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Funding/Investment Analysis

3.6 Global Key Players Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Valuation & Market Capitalization

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Size by Type (2017-2025)

4.2 Global Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Size by Application (2017-2025)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Size (2017-2025)

5.2 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Size (2017-2025)

6.2 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Size (2017-2025)

7.2 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Key Players in China

7.3 China Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Size by Type

7.4 China Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Rest of World

8.1 Japan

8.1.1 Japan Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Analysis

8.1.2 Key Players in

8.2 Southeast Asia

8.2.1 Southeast Asia Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Analysis

8.2.2 Key Players in Southeast Asia

8.3 India

8.3.1 India Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Market Analysis

8.3.2 Key Players in India

Chapter Nine: International Players Profiles

9.1 ARMOR Group

9.1.1 ARMOR Group Company Details

9.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.1.3 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Introduction

9.1.4 ARMOR Group Revenue in Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Business (2017-2018)

9.1.5 ARMOR Group Recent Development

9.2 AGC

9.2.1 AGC Company Details

9.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.2.3 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Introduction

9.2.4 AGC Revenue in Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Business (2017-2018)

9.2.5 AGC Recent Development

9.3 Heliatek

9.3.1 Heliatek Company Details

9.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.3.3 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Introduction

9.3.4 Heliatek Revenue in Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Business (2017-2018)

9.3.5 Heliatek Recent Development

9.4 Mitsubishi Chemical

9.4.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Company Details

9.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.4.3 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Introduction

9.4.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Revenue in Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Business (2017-2018)

9.4.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Development

9.5 Belectric

9.5.1 Belectric Company Details

9.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.5.3 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Introduction

9.5.4 Belectric Revenue in Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Business (2017-2018)

9.5.5 Belectric Recent Development

9.6 Henkel

9.6.1 Henkel Company Details

9.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.6.3 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Introduction

9.6.4 Henkel Revenue in Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Business (2017-2018)

9.6.5 Henkel Recent Development

9.7 Solarmer

9.7.1 Solarmer Company Details

9.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.7.3 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Introduction

9.7.4 Solarmer Revenue in Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Business (2017-2018)

9.7.5 Solarmer Recent Development

9.8 CSEM Brasil

9.8.1 CSEM Brasil Company Details

9.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.8.3 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Introduction

9.8.4 CSEM Brasil Revenue in Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Business (2017-2018)

9.8.5 CSEM Brasil Recent Development

9.9 Sumitomo Chemical

9.9.1 Sumitomo Chemical Company Details

9.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.9.3 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Introduction

9.9.4 Sumitomo Chemical Revenue in Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Business (2017-2018)

9.9.5 Sumitomo Chemical Recent Development

9.10 Toshiba

9.10.1 Toshiba Company Details

9.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

9.10.3 Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Introduction

9.10.4 Toshiba Revenue in Organic Photovoltaics (OPV) Business (2017-2018)

9.10.5 Toshiba Recent Development

9.11 Heraeus

9.12 BASF

9.13 DisaSolar

9.14 EMD Performance Materials

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

10.1 Drivers

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Market Ecosystem

10.5 Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Key Findings in This Report

Chapter Twelve: Appendix

12.1 Research Methodology

12.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.1.2 Data Source

12.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.1.2.2 Primary Sources

12.2 Disclaimer

12.3 Author Details

