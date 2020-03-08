Global Organic Photovoltaics Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Organic Photovoltaics Market: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility.

With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Organic Photovoltaics market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Organic Photovoltaics market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Organic Photovoltaics market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Organic Photovoltaics Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Organic Photovoltaics market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Organic Photovoltaics Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

The global organic photovoltaics market is estimated to value at around US$ 0.5 Bn in 2017, and is expected to register a CAGR of 12%. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global organic photovoltaics market and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2026. The report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global organic photovoltaics market, and their financials, apart from strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global organic photovoltaics market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

Organic Photovoltaic (OPV) devices convert solar energy to electrical energy. It consists of one or more photoactive materials, which are sandwiched between two electrodes, and form a typical bilayer organic photovoltaic device.

Global Organic Photovoltaics Market Dynamics:

Organic photovoltaic (OPV) technology enables power generation at a lower cost than that from other power generation technologies. Increasing awareness related to electricity generation from renewable energy sources is also expected to result in rising demand for organic photovoltaics, as these products are more cost-effective, flexible, and can be applied or mounted to a wider range of surfaces.

Increasing awareness regarding the use of organic photovoltaics for various purposes such as BAPV (Building Applied Photovoltaics) systems, and BIPV (Building Integrated Photovoltaics) systems are some major factors expected to drive growth of the global organic photovoltaics market over the forecast period.

Rising demand for cost-effective and eco-friendly energy generation processes, coupled with favorable government regulations and investments are other factors expected to fuel growth of the target market.

Organic photovoltaic materials convert light into electrical power and have a flexible structure. In contrast to inorganic silicon based solar cells, organic photovoltaic film can resist a range of environmental conditions. These materials are finding use in a range of emerging applications owing to such properties. Some include mobile devices, consumer electronics, and wearable and portable devices, depending on energy requirements.

However, some product limitations and availability of alternatives are among other factors expected to restrain growth of the global organic photovoltaics market over the forecast period

Market analysis by type:

On the basis of type segmentation, the P-N heterojunction segment is expected to contribute major revenue share and is estimated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period, as it offers low cost per watt and mechanical properties of P-N heterojunction photovoltaic. The DSSC segment is estimated to register highest CAGR of over 12%

In addition, increasing environmental concerns due to rising carbon emissions, coupled with availability of dye sensitized solar cells at low cost are among factors expected to drive revenue growth of DSSC segment over the forecast period.

Market analysis by end user:

On the basis of application segmentation, the buildings segment is expected to contribute major revenue share of the market, and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The consumer products & telecommunication segment is projected to register highest CAGR over 12% over the forecast period. Increasing demand for solar cell chargers due to properties such as environment-friendly and low maintenance costs as compared to conventional energy chargers is expected to support revenue growth of the segment. Introduction of consumer products such as sunglasses, backpacks, clothing, and shoes with ability to charge gadgets/devices is open up revenue opportunities for existing as well as new entrants in the market.

In addition, increasing adoption of solar technology in street lights, commercial quality lighting systems, parking lots, and security lighting is projected to propel growth of lighting systems segment over the forecast period. Moreover, growing demand for PV systems combined with battery storage facilities in providing lighting for billboards, public-use facilities, highway information signs, and lighting inside trains are expected to augment segment growth.

Analysis by Region:

The market in China accounted for significant revenue share in the global organic photovoltaics market in 2017. This can be attributed to increasing investments on construction activities in public and private sectors in the country, coupled with presence of various major manufacturers of organic photovoltaics in the country are among the key factors expected to drive growth of the organic photovoltaics market in China over the forecast period. Governments initiatives to promote use of renewable energy resources owing to increasing pollution levels as a result of using coal and fossil fuels in power generation plants is expected to drive growth of the overall renewable energy resources market, and in turn boost growth of the organic photovoltaics market in the country.

The market in Europe accounts for significant revenue share in the global organic photovoltaics market. Demand for organic photovoltaics has been increasing significantly from residential and commercial sectors for exteriors & renovation applications owing to properties such as better aesthetics and appearance and design, light weight, cost-effectiveness, and low environmental impact, which are major factors expected to drive growth of the Europe market over the forecast period. Rapid growth in the commercial construction sector, coupled with increasing initiatives from major market players for development of energy-efficient organic photovoltaics systems are some other factors expected to increase adoption of organic photovoltaics in the countries in region. Government initiatives to promote utilization of renewable energy resources owing to depletion of fossil fuels is also expected to drive growth of the global renewable energy market, and in turn boost growth of the Europe organic photovoltaics market.

The US market accounts for another significant revenue share in the global organic photovoltaics market. The US organic photovoltaics market is expected to register a highest CAGR of over 11% during the forecast period. Increasing spending on infrastructure and rising demand for organic photovoltaics from the construction sector, owing to its low installation cost and various other advantages over limited and non-renewable power generation resources are major factors driving growth of the US organic photovoltaics market. Organic photovoltaics have enhanced material properties and are cost-effective. This is expected to result in increasing demand for these products for a range of commercial and industrial applications.

Rapid urbanization and increasing initiatives by the government towards electrification of sub-urban and rural areas using renewable resources is another factor expected to drive growth of the US organic photovoltaics market to a significant extent.

Increasing initiatives by various manufacturers for development of new and unique designs of organic photovoltaic film, coupled with increasing new infrastructure development activities in public and private sectors in the US are other major factors expected to drive growth of the US organic photovoltaics market over the forecast period.

Global Organic Photovoltaics Market segmentation:

Segmentation on the basis of type:

DSSC

P-N Heterojunction

Segmentation on the basis of application:

Buildings

Power Generation

Consumer Products & Telecommunication

Lighting Systems

Others

Segmentation on the basis of region:

US

Europe

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

South America

South Africa

Rest of the World

Key Market Players included in the report: Global Organic Photovoltaics Market

Arla Foods

Agropur Inc.

Hilmar Cheese Company

Glanbia Plc.

Kerry Group Plc.

Milk Specialties Global

Leprino Foods Company

Carbery

Lactalis Group

Grande Cheese Company

Key Insights Covered: Global Organic Photovoltaics Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Organic Photovoltaics industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Organic Photovoltaics industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Organic Photovoltaics industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Organic Photovoltaics industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Organic Photovoltaics industry.

Research Methodology: Global Organic Photovoltaics Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Organic Photovoltaics Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580