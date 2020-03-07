Global Organic Dairy Products Market: Executive Summary on Trends, Latest Developments, Growth Drivers & Risks, Favourite Brands, and Regional Leaders Overview

Business Report – Effect of Corona Virus/Covid 19 on Global Organic Dairy Products Market: IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said IMF is making available about $50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support. Of this, $10 billion is available at zero interest for the poorest members through the Rapid Credit Facility.

With Poland confirming its first case on 3rd March 2020, corporations around the world are rethinking their sales and growth outlook.

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Organic Dairy Products market.

What is the Likely Recovery Path for the Organic Dairy Products market?

Whether economies can avoid the recession or not, the path back to growth under Covid-19 will depend on a range of drivers, such as the degree to which demand will be delayed or foregone, whether the shock is truly a spike or lasts, or whether there is structural damage, among other factors. It’s reasonable to sketch three broad scenarios, which we described as below

Classic Scenario: This scenario describes the “classic” real economy shock, a displacement of output, but growth eventually rebounds. In this scenario, annual growth rates could fully absorb the shock. Though it may seem optimistic amid today’s gloom, we think it is plausible.

Classic Ugly Sibling Scenario: This scenario is the ugly sibling of the classic scenario — the shock persists, and while the initial growth path is resumed, there is some permanent loss of output. Is this plausible for Covid-19? Absolutely, but our researchers want to see more evidence of the virus’ actual damage to make this the base case.

Ugly and Poor Scenario: This scenario is the very ugly and poor outlook. For this to materialize, you’d have to believe in Covid-19’s ability to do significant structural damage, i.e. breaking something on the economy’s supply side — the labor market, capital formation, or the productivity function. This is difficult to imagine even with pessimistic assumptions. At some point, we will be on the other side of this epidemic.

Could Covid-19 create its own structural legacy and impact the Organic Dairy Products market? History(past epidemics) suggests that the global economy after a major crisis like Covid-19 will likely be different in a number of significant ways.

Microeconomic legacy: Crises, including epidemics, can spur the adoption of new technologies and business models. The SARS outbreak of 2003 is often credited with the adoption of online shopping among Chinese consumers, accelerating Alibaba’s rise. As schools have closed in Japan and could plausibly close in the U.S. and other markets, could e-learning and e-delivery of education see a breakthrough? Further, have digital efforts in Wuhan to contain the crisis via smart-phone trackers effectively demonstrated a powerful new public health tool?

Macroeconomic legacy: Corona Virus will hasten the progress to more decentralized global value chains — essentially the virus adds a biological dimension to the political and institutional forces that have pushed the pre-2016 value chain model into a more fragmented direction. This spells opportunities for local players.

Political legacy: Political ramifications are not to be ruled out, globally, as the virus puts to the test various political systems’ ability to effectively protect their populations. At the multilateral level, the crisis could be read as a call to more cooperation or conversely push the bipolar centers of geopolitical power further apart.

What Should Businesses Do in Relation to Economic Risks?

The insights from financial markets can be operationalized as follows:

Don’t become overtly dependent on projections. Financial markets are currently reflecting great uncertainty. A wide range of scenarios remain plausible and should be explored by companies.

Don’t allow financial markets gyrations to cloud judgement about the business you lead.

Focus on consumer confidence signals, trust your own instincts, and know how to leverage your company’s data in calibrating such insights. The impact will not be uniform

Begin to look past the crisis. What micro or macroeconomic or legacy will Covid-19 have? What opportunities or challenges will arise?

Consider how you will address the post-crisis world. Can you be part of faster adoption of new technologies, new processes, etc? Can you eventually find advantage in adversity for your company, clients and society?Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Organic Dairy Products Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Organic Dairy Products market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global organic dairy products market was valued US$ 12 Bn in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.2%. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global organic dairy products market and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2026. The report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global bioethanol market, and their financials, apart from strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global organic dairy products market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

Organic dairy products are the products from livestock raised according to organic dairy methods. The livestock are feed with organic feed i.e., feed cultivated without use of fertilizers or pesticides.

Global Organic Dairy Products Market Dynamics:

Increasing popularity of organic products owing to heath awareness among the people is expected to be major factor driving growth of the global organic dairy products market. Growing awareness regarding the health benefits associated with consumption of organic products coupled with increase in number of diseases due to consumption of conventional food is expected to drive the market growth.

More than 50% of the people in North America and Europe prefer organic products. Increasing obesity rate in these region make the households to go for organic products rather than other substitutes. Conventional food products are cheap but they arent healthy for body, so most of the people go for organic food than conventional food products, which is expected have positive impact on market growth.

Furthermore, health benefits associated with consumption organic dairy products is expected to be another factor driving market growth. Organic dairy products contain omega 3 fats such as linolenic acid, eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), and docosapentaenoic acid (DHA) which are essential fatty acids for humans. Moreover, organic milk also contains rich amount of conjugated linoleic acid, which is a cancer fighting fatty acids.

However, high cost of production of organic dairy products is primary factor which is expected to hamper the growth of the global organic dairy products market. Manufacturers has to obtain milk from cow that has not been treated with antibiotics or growth hormones and further, has to be fed with organically grown feed which increases the production costs and affect market growth.

The availability of organic dairy products due to growing prominence of organized retail, coupled with increasing global connectivity is expected to boost the demand for organic dairy products. Major retail players such as Walmart, Carrefour, Costco, Schwarz Group, Tesco, Kroger, Aldi, Auchan, etc., has helped to create awareness regarding the organic dairy products which is expected to fuel market growth. Moreover, increasing number of e-commerce stores is expected to create high potential revenue opportunities for existing as well as new entrants in the organic dairy market.

Market analysis by type:

On the basis of type segmentation, organic milk segment is expected to contribute major revenue share and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Growing awareness regarding the benefits of organic milk through promotional activities is expected to boost the market. Increasing adoption for organic milk in foodservice sector namely by McDonalds and Pret a Manager is estimated to boost the sales of organic milk. Manufacturers can promote and sell the products through e-commerce sites which is expected to increase the customer base for organic liquid milk over the forecast period.

Market analysis by end user:

Among all the end user segments, children segment is expected to be fastest growing end user segment in the global organic dairy products market, owing to factors such as consumption of organic dairy products provides children calcium, protein, iodine, riboflavin, and vitamin B12. Organic dairy products provide many health benefits to children such as healthy bones, good teeth, prevents dehydration, prevents obesity, and controls blood pressure, which is expected to drive market growth.

Analysis by Region:

Europe organic dairy products market is expected to dominate the global organic dairy products market, and it accounts for largest market revenue in 2017, as compared to that of markets in other regions. Dominance by Europe market is expected to continue over the forecast period and is expected to grow with a CAGR over 6.4%.

According to Agriculture and Agri-food Canada, some European governments encourage milk consumption by supplying milk in schools to children to fulfil their dietary requirements. In Europe to manufacture and sell organic dairy products the foam must be registered with organic control body and should adopt the organic standards specified. In UK, registrations are implemented by Department of Environment and Food and Rural Affairs.

In Europe, the council regulation (EC) No. 834/2007 manages the legal framework for all levels production, distribution, control, and labeling of organic products. To import organic products in Europe, the products needs to fulfill EU legislation and in particular both organic and general food legislation.

North America is expected to be fastest growing region in the global organic dairy products market. As per the standards of USDAs National Organic Program (USDA, Agricultural Marketing Service, 2008a) to become a certified organic dairy, the cropland providing feed to the dairies must be organically managed for 36 months. The feed given to the animals should be 100% organic. Furthermore, the animals should receive organic health care of 12 months before being certified. The organic dairy animals should not give hormones such as rBST or antibiotics. Furthermore, increasing popularity of organic dairy products for high nutritional level, high vitamins, and more antioxidants is expected to drive the growth of organic dairy products market in North America.

In Asia Pacific, the China market is expected to contribute the major revenue share. Various companies import organic dairy products from Australia, US, and Japan. The dairy products are sold with Chinese organic logos. Consumers prefer organic products over conventional products due to health benefits offered by the organic products. Moreover, the melamine scandal in which many infant children ware dead due to consumption of conventional milk which boosted the demand for organic milk in China in Asia Pacific.

Market Segmentation:

Global organic dairy products segmentation, by type:

Liquid milk

Milk powder

Cheese & butter

Others (Ice-cream, yogurt, and cream)

Global organic dairy products segmentation, by end user:

Children

Adults

The Aged

Global organic dairy products segmentation, by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players included in the report: Global Organic Dairy Products Market

Key Insights Covered: Global Organic Dairy Products Market

1. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Organic Dairy Products industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Organic Dairy Products industry.

3. Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Organic Dairy Products industry.

4. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Organic Dairy Products industry.

5. Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2024 of Organic Dairy Products industry.

Research Methodology: Global Organic Dairy Products Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

