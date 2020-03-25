Global Online Group Buying Market 2020, Size, Segmentation, Strategy, Share, Growth Factors, Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Global Online Group Buying Market 2020, Size, Segmentation, Strategy, Share, Growth Factors, Analysis and Forecast to 2023March 25, 2020 Off By vaibhav
Group buying, also known as collective buying, offers products and services at significantly reduced prices on the condition that a minimum number of buyers would make the purchase.
In China, group buys usually happened when dealing with industrial items such as single-board computers.
According to this study, over the next five years the Online Group Buying market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Online Group Buying business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Online Group Buying market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Online Group Buying value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.
B2B
B2C
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.
Books, Music, Movies and Video Games
Toys
Consumer Electrics and Computers
Outdoor
Cosmetics
Household Appliances
Furniture and Homeware
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Amazon
Alibaba
Groupon
Plum District
Crowd Savings
LivingSocial
Eversave
Roozt
Jasmere
Mamapedia
Dealster
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Online Group Buying market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Online Group Buying market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Online Group Buying players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Online Group Buying with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Online Group Buying submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
